Michigan looks to avenge loss to No. 21 Illinois

  • Jan 24, 2020

Not long ago, the Michigan Wolverines were ranked in the Top 10 in the country. Suddenly, they find themselves near the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

Michigan (11-7) has dropped three straight games, including a 72-63 home loss to Penn State on Wednesday, while tumbling to 2-5 in conference play.

The Wolverines shot just 35.3 percent from the field against the Nittany Lions, including a 17.9-percent success rate on 3-point attempts. They will try to end their slide when they host No. 21 Illinois at Ann Arbor's Crisler Center on Saturday.

"We've got to win at home in the Big Ten. Since I've been a part of here, you're in contention if you win all your Big Ten games at home," guard Eli Brooks told the Detroit News. "We can't forfeit the games coming up, so something has to give at the end of the day. You have to fight through it and take pride in it."

Michigan won its first seven games, including a Thanksgiving week tournament in the Bahamas. The Wolverines went from unranked all the way to No. 4 after beating then-Top 10 ranked North Carolina and Gonzaga back to back.

Starting forward Isaiah Livers has not played this month due to a groin injury but the Wolverines cannot blame all their woes on that.

Their confidence is shaken but first-year coach Juwan Howard vows his team will not crumble.

"There's not going to be any doubt in that locker room," he said. "We will not lose trust in one another. There is a lot of season to be played. You learn from games like this.

"No one said we were going to win every game this season," he added. "Yes, our goal was to win every game this season. Our goal was to protect home court, have an undefeated record at home but that has not happened. We will continue to keep grinding throughout the process."

The Wolverines will be looking for a little revenge as well on Saturday. The Fighting Illini handed them their first conference loss this season, 71-62, on Dec. 11.

Illinois (14-5, 6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak, all against Big Ten opponents. The Illini's conference record is their best through eight Big Ten games since the 2005-06 season. Their winning streak is their longest in conference games since Feb. 7-21, 2013.

In their latest triumph, the Illini won at Purdue, 79-62, on Tuesday. They outscored the Boilermakers 50-32 in the second half.

"I don't know if you can ever count on going 9 of 10 to start the second half, but I thought our guys executed," coach Brad Underwood said. "All you can ask is for an opposing coach or players to say 'You guys played really, really hard and out-toughed us.'"

Toughness was the theme throughout the locker room.

"It was amazing to watch that scoreboard and see the time run out to just know that we got a victory," guard Trent Frazier said. "All week they've been saying Purdue this, Purdue that and how they're the toughest team, how this is the toughest arena. We're tough too."

Illinois was the tougher team in the first meeting with Michigan, outrebounding the Wolverines 44-28 and holding them to 3-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc.

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 17
MICH Wolverines 12

Time Team Play Score
10:00   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:02   Austin Davis missed jump shot  
10:32 +2 Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 17-12
10:51   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
10:53   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
10:58   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
11:19   Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
11:28   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
11:43   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 15-12
12:21 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 15-10
12:29   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:31   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
12:49   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
13:03 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 12-10
13:31 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
13:31   Franz Wagner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:31   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:34   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
13:46   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
13:58   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Bad pass turnover on Trent Frazier  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
14:19   Franz Wagner missed layup  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:26   Jon Teske missed layup  
14:51 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
15:14   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:16   Eli Brooks missed layup  
15:26   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Eli Brooks  
15:42   Traveling violation turnover on Zavier Simpson  
16:06 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 6-9
16:15   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
16:17   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
16:28   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
16:43 +2 Jon Teske made layup 4-9
16:55   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:57   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
17:14 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
17:14 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
17:14   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:44 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup 4-5
17:49   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:51   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
18:00   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
18:21 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
18:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:27   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:43   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
19:06 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 2-2
19:13   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:15   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:40 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
Key Players
A. Dosunmu
11 G
Z. Simpson
3 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
8.6 Ast. Per Game 8.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
51.9 Field Goal % 47.7
38.5 Three Point % 32.7
93.8 Free Throw % 60.5
Team Stats
Points 17 12
Field Goals 7-15 (46.7%) 4-17 (23.5%)
3-Pointers 3-4 (75.0%) 1-7 (14.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 11
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 8 7
Team 1 0
Assists 2 0
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 4 1
Technicals 0 0
1
T. Frazier G
8 PTS
21
F. Wagner G
6 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo 21 Illinois 14-5 17-17
home team logo Michigan 11-7 12-12
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Illinois 14-5 76.0 PPG 44.7 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Michigan 11-7 77.4 PPG 39 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
1
T. Frazier G 9.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.1 APG 38.4 FG%
21
F. Wagner G 10.0 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.7 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Frazier G 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
21
F. Wagner G 6 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
46.7 FG% 23.5
75.0 3PT FG% 14.3
0 FT% 75.0
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
K. Nichols
A. Feliz
D. Williams
K. Cockburn
On Bench
T. Jones
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
A. Griffin
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 9 2 7/15 3/4 0/0 4 35 0 0 2 1 8
Michigan
Starters
A. Davis
E. Brooks
I. Livers
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
On Bench
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Castleton
B. Wade
A. Nunez
C. Bajema
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 11 0 4/17 1/7 3/4 1 23 1 1 1 4 7
NCAA BB Scores