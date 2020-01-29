MINN
ILL

Minnesota looks to contain Dosunmu, soaring No. 19 Illinois

  • FLM
  • Jan 29, 2020

Minnesota looks to contain Dosunmu, soaring No. 19 Illinois

No. 19 Illinois will go for its seventh win in a row when it hosts Minnesota in a Big Ten Conference matchup Thursday night in Champaign, Ill.

The Fighting Illini (15-5, 7-2) have the longest active winning streak in the conference and are off to their best Big Ten start through nine games since 2005. The program already has matched its number of conference victories from all of last season, when it went 7-13.

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has been one of the biggest reasons for Illinois' sudden surge.

The 6-foot-5 Chicago native is coming off a game in which he hit the winning shot with 0.5 seconds remaining to lift the Fighting Illini to a 64-62 win over Michigan on the road Saturday afternoon. Dosunmu finished with 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting.

"I'm running out of adjectives to talk about Ayo at this point," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said to reporters after the win. "It's what great players do."

Next comes the matchup against Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) in the teams' only meeting this season.

The Golden Gophers will finish their January schedule with a second straight game against a ranked opponent. They are coming off a 70-52 loss at home against No. 14 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Oturu led Minnesota with 19 points in the loss, while Marcus Carr paced the team in rebounds (seven) and assists (six). But the Golden Gophers never threatened to make the upset as they were outscored 30-22 in the first half and 40-30 in the second half.

The game included a 5:22 scoring drought for Minnesota, which missed 19 of its first 23 shots. The Golden Gophers will look for a better start when they take the court at Illinois.

"Our spirit got zapped a little bit (in our last game)," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters.

A similar stumble could be difficult for the Golden Gophers to recover from in what promises to be a hostile environment. Basketball tickets have become a hot commodity once again in Champaign after a long string of disappointing seasons.

The Fighting Illini are led in scoring by Dosunmu, who is averaging 16.2 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting. Freshman big man Kofi Cockburn is next with 14.5 points to go along with 9.4 rebounds, and senior guard Andres Feliz is averaging 10.5 points.

"I feel like we just have that swag where we're just playing confident," Dosunmu said to the Champaign News-Gazette. "Everyone is taking the shots they can take and making the shots they can take. I feel like the leadership is right, the locker room is right and we're just trying to get better and better each game."

Minnesota is led by Oturu, who is averaging 19.7 points and 11.3 boards. Two other players also are scoring in double digits: Carr (16.1) and Gabe Kalscheur (12.0).

The teams split their matchups last season. Illinois cruised to a 95-68 win at home on Jan. 16, 2019, but Minnesota bounced back for an 86-75 win on its home court two weeks later.

Illinois is 11-1 at home this season. Minnesota is 1-6 on the road.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 20
ILL Fighting Illini 24

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Carr  
2.0 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 20-24
7.0   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
9.0   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
38.0   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
55.0 +1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 20-22
55.0   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
55.0 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 20-21
1:12   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
1:14   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
1:35   Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
2:11 +1 Tre' Williams made free throw 20-19
2:11   Shooting foul on Tyler Underwood  
2:11 +2 Tre' Williams made jump shot 19-19
2:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
2:34   Da'Monte Williams missed layup  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
2:50   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
3:01   Isaiah Ihnen missed jump shot  
3:32 +2 Andres Feliz made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 17-19
3:44 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 17-17
3:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
3:56   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot, blocked by Tre' Williams  
4:11   Turnover on Isaiah Ihnen  
4:11   Offensive foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
4:39   Turnover on Trent Frazier  
4:39   Offensive foul on Trent Frazier  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
4:41   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
5:15 +1 Daniel Oturu made free throw 14-17
5:15   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
5:15 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 13-17
5:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
5:17   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
5:48   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
6:11   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
6:46   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
7:14 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 11-17
7:25   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:27   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 11-14
8:04   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
8:06   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
8:16   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
8:37 +2 Tre' Williams made jump shot 11-11
8:44 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 9-11
8:48   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
8:50   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
9:00   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
9:13   Marcus Carr missed layup  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Tevian Jones, stolen by Isaiah Ihnen  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
9:54   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:02   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Turnover on Trent Frazier  
10:15   Offensive foul on Trent Frazier  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:30   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
10:43   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
10:56 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 9-9
10:56   Defensive rebound by Tevian Jones  
10:56   Michael Hurt missed layup  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
10:56   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
11:08   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
11:19   Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
11:27   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
11:40   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
11:50   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
11:59   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:17   Daniel Oturu missed free throw  
12:15   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:15 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 9-7
12:41 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 7-7
12:48   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:50   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:59   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
13:18 +1 Gabe Kalscheur made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-5
13:18   Gabe Kalscheur missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:18   Shooting foul on Andres Feliz  
13:35 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 6-5
13:39   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
13:41   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
13:55   Trent Frazier missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
14:15 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 6-3
14:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
14:34   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen  
14:40   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
15:02   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:20   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
15:29   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot, blocked by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:57 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 4-3
16:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
16:14   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
16:34   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:48   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:57   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Alihan Demir  
17:23   Traveling violation turnover on Tre' Williams  
17:47 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 2-3
17:51   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
17:53   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:12   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
18:42   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
18:55   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
19:13 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 2-0
19:23   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
19:25   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
Key Players
M. Carr
5 G
T. Frazier
1 G
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
36.9 Field Goal % 36.3
32.2 Three Point % 35.1
75.5 Free Throw % 85.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Carr 1.0
+ 2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn 7.0
  Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams 36.0
  Daniel Oturu missed layup 38.0
+ 1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 55.0
  Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu 55.0
+ 2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols 1:12
  Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams 1:14
Team Stats
Points 20 24
Field Goals 8-32 (25.0%) 10-32 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 1-9 (11.1%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 25
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 17 19
Team 3 2
Assists 1 6
Steals 3 2
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 5 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Oturu C
9 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
21
K. Cockburn C
7 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Minnesota 11-9 20-20
home team logo 19 Illinois 15-5 24-24
State Farm Center Champaign, Illinois
State Farm Center Champaign, Illinois
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 11-9 71.2 PPG 42.9 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 19 Illinois 15-5 75.4 PPG 44.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
25
D. Oturu C 19.7 PPG 11.3 RPG 1.2 APG 58.8 FG%
21
K. Cockburn C 14.5 PPG 9.4 RPG 0.7 APG 54.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Oturu C 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
21
K. Cockburn C 7 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
25.0 FG% 31.3
11.1 3PT FG% 33.3
60.0 FT% 100.0
Minnesota
Starters
D. Oturu
T. Williams
I. Ihnen
G. Kalscheur
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 9 2 0 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 18 1 1 0 0 2
T. Williams 5 2 0 2/4 0/2 1/1 0 15 0 1 1 0 2
I. Ihnen 3 3 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 11 1 1 1 0 3
G. Kalscheur 1 2 0 0/5 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 1 0 1 1
On Court
D. Oturu
T. Williams
I. Ihnen
G. Kalscheur
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 9 2 0 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 18 1 1 0 0 2
T. Williams 5 2 0 2/4 0/2 1/1 0 15 0 1 1 0 2
I. Ihnen 3 3 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 11 1 1 1 0 3
G. Kalscheur 1 2 0 0/5 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 1 0 1 1
On Bench
M. Hurt
J. Omersa
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
S. Freeman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
J. Omersa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 19 1 8/32 1/9 3/5 5 71 3 4 5 2 17
Illinois
Starters
K. Cockburn
T. Frazier
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Jones
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 7 4 0 3/6 0/0 1/1 1 13 2 1 0 3 1
T. Frazier 6 1 1 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 1
A. Dosunmu 5 2 2 2/7 1/1 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 2
G. Bezhanishvili 2 5 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 1 0 0 5
T. Jones 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
K. Cockburn
T. Frazier
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Jones
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 7 4 0 3/6 0/0 1/1 1 13 2 1 0 3 1
T. Frazier 6 1 1 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 1
A. Dosunmu 5 2 2 2/7 1/1 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 2
G. Bezhanishvili 2 5 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 1 0 0 5
T. Jones 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
A. Feliz
T. Underwood
K. Nichols
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
A. Griffin
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 4 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 3
T. Underwood 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Nichols 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 2
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 23 6 10/32 3/9 1/1 8 88 2 3 6 4 19
NCAA BB Scores