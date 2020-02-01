UK
AUBURN

No Text

Doughty, No. 17 Auburn top No. 13 Kentucky 75-66

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament rematch.

Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers (19-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), who dominated the final four minutes.

It wasn't nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats (16-5, 6-2) that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.

The Tigers hadn't played a ranked team all season but face league leader No. 22 LSU next Saturday.

Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 23 points before fouling out in the final minute, taking away the Wildcats' top 3-point shooter with point guard Ashton Hagans already on the bench with five fouls. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points while stars Hagans and Nick Richards struggled.

Hagans fouled out on a steal attempt with 3:36 left and Auburn leading 62-60. He had five points - his second lowest total of the season - and three assists while committing six turnovers.

Richards had seven points, half his season average, and seven rebounds.

Auburn outscored foul-plagued Kentucky 16-6 down the stretch after trailing much of the way. Danjel Purifoy started that hot streak with a 3-pointer and Okoro buried another for a 68-62 lead with 2:36 left.

Kentucky didn't make a field goal over the final 2:15.

Auburn capped a drama-filled week after rallying from 19 points down in the second half for an 83-82 overtime win over Mississippi.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Fell to 3-2 against ranked teams and forced only seven turnovers.

Auburn: Has won 15 straight home games. The Tigers overcame a poor shooting night after hitting 18 of 51 shots (35.3%).

ESPN GAMEDAY

The disparity in the programs' history was amplified by ESPN College GameDay's airing from Auburn for the first time. It was Kentucky's 19th appearance on the show, second most among programs.

DOUGHTY'S START

Doughty scored 10 points during Auburn's early 12-1 run, making all seven free throw attempts and a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Auburn visits Arkansas on Tuesday night.

1st Half
UK Wildcats 35
AUBURN Tigers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:35 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 3-0
19:07   J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
19:01 +2 Austin Wiley made jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 3-2
18:44 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 5-2
18:44   Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick  
18:44 +1 Immanuel Quickley made free throw 6-2
18:25   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
18:17 +3 Ashton Hagans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 9-2
18:03   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
18:03 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 3 free throws 9-3
18:03 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-4
18:03 +1 Samir Doughty made 3rd of 3 free throws 9-5
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Isaac Okoro  
17:46   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
17:27   Austin Wiley missed jump shot, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
17:26   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
17:07   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
17:04   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
17:04   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:04 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-5
16:39   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
16:14   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
15:51   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
15:46 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup 10-7
15:18   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
14:47   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
14:26   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
14:19   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
14:19 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
14:19 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
13:56   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
13:35   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
13:35 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
13:35 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
13:29   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Austin Wiley  
13:24 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Wiley 10-14
12:50   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
12:28   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Austin Wiley  
12:10   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
12:10 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
12:10 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
11:57   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
11:39   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
11:13   Allen Flanigan missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
11:11   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Isaac Okoro  
10:51   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
10:46   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by J'Von McCormick  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
10:31   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
10:16   Anfernee McLemore missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
9:45 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 15-14
9:13   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
9:01   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
8:41   Shooting foul on Allen Flanigan  
8:41 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 16-14
8:41 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-14
8:30   Devan Cambridge missed layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
8:08 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup 19-14
7:55   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
7:46   Offensive foul on Samir Doughty  
7:46   Turnover on Samir Doughty  
7:46   Official timeout called  
7:31   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
7:24   Traveling violation turnover on J'Von McCormick  
7:07   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
6:51 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 19-16
6:37   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
6:37 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-16
6:37 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
6:18   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
6:15   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
6:15 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 21-17
6:15   Isaac Okoro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
5:56 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 24-17
5:35 +2 Samir Doughty made layup, assist by Danjel Purifoy 24-19
5:08 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 26-19
4:51 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 26-21
4:29   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
4:20   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
4:18   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
4:16 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
4:16   Austin Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
3:59 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 28-22
3:43 +2 Danjel Purifoy made jump shot 28-24
3:16   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
3:16   Tyrese Maxey missed free throw  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
3:05   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
3:05 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 28-25
3:05 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
2:43   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
2:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Auburn  
2:43 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
2:43 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
2:43 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 31-26
2:43 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-26
2:26   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
2:26 +1 Jamal Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws 32-27
2:26 +1 Jamal Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-28
2:26 +1 Jamal Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-29
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
2:05   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
2:03   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
2:03 +1 Jamal Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
2:03   Jamal Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:03   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
1:52   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
1:46   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
1:35   Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Okoro  
1:15   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Danjel Purifoy  
1:13   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
55.0   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
53.0   Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
53.0 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 32-31
53.0   Anfernee McLemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
53.0   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
42.0   Bad pass turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Jamal Johnson  
36.0   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
17.0 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 32-34
1.0 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot 35-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 31
AUBURN Tigers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
19:42 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 35-37
19:22 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 38-37
18:49   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
18:39   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
18:20   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
18:12 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup, assist by J'Von McCormick 38-39
18:02 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by EJ Montgomery 40-39
17:34   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
17:18 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 42-39
16:53   Samir Doughty missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
16:51   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
16:45   Johnny Juzang missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
16:38   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
16:38 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
16:38 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
16:30   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
16:19   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:11 +2 Austin Wiley made layup 42-43
16:06 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 44-43
15:58 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup 44-45
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Johnny Juzang  
15:35   Samir Doughty missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
15:33 +2 Austin Wiley made layup 44-47
15:33   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
15:33 +1 Austin Wiley made free throw 44-48
15:33   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
15:06   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
15:04   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans  
14:43   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
14:41   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
14:36   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
14:34   Austin Wiley missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
14:32   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley  
14:17   Shooting foul on Jamal Johnson  
14:17 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 3 free throws 45-48
14:17 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-48
14:17   Immanuel Quickley missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
13:47