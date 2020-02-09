BUTLER
MARQET

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 26
MARQET Golden Eagles 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Marquette  
19:38 +3 Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 0-3
19:18   Bryce Golden missed layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
19:13   Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen  
18:47 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 2-3
18:25   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:23   Jumpball received by Butler  
18:07   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:02 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk 4-3
17:47 +2 Theo John made layup, assist by Koby McEwen 4-5
17:31   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
17:24   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:13   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:00   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
16:52   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
16:44   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
16:33   Bryce Nze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Sean McDermott  
16:15 +2 Kamar Baldwin made dunk, assist by Aaron Thompson 6-5
15:52   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:32 +2 Bryce Nze made fade-away jump shot 8-5
15:11   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
15:11   Markus Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
14:46 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin 10-6
14:24 +2 Koby McEwen made hook shot 10-8
13:54   Personal foul on Jayce Johnson  
13:44   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
13:28   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
13:20   Offensive foul on Bryce Nze  
13:20   Turnover on Bryce Nze  
13:04 +2 Jamal Cain made jump shot 10-10
12:43 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot 13-10
12:33 +2 Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Markus Howard 13-12
12:15   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
12:04   Sacar Anim missed layup  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
12:01   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
12:01 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
12:01 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-14
11:38 +2 Jordan Tucker made jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden 15-14
11:23   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Henry Baddley  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Henry Baddley, stolen by Jamal Cain  
11:15   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
11:13   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:10 +2 Brendan Bailey made layup, assist by Symir Torrence 15-16
10:45 +2 Jordan Tucker made jump shot 17-16
10:35   Theo John missed layup  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
10:29 +2 Theo John made dunk 17-18
10:15 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 19-18
10:05   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
10:00 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Bailey 19-21
9:37   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Tucker  
9:24 +2 Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Markus Howard 19-23
9:05 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 21-23
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by Sean McDermott  
8:27   Jordan Tucker missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
8:15 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo John 21-26
8:01   Commercial timeout called  
8:01   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
7:34 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 21-29
7:13   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
7:08   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
6:57   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
6:24   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
5:59 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 23-29
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Bryce Nze  
5:23   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Golden  
5:05 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 23-32
4:40   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
4:29   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
4:27   Bryce Golden missed tip-in  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
4:06   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
3:50   Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Brendan Bailey  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
3:31   Lost ball turnover on Greg Elliott, stolen by Sean McDermott  
3:28   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
2:59 +2 Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Koby McEwen 23-34
2:26   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Golden  
2:26   Commercial timeout called  
2:06   Koby McEwen missed layup  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
1:39   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
1:23   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
1:05 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrik Smits 26-34
1:01   30-second timeout called  
52.0   Sacar Anim missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
43.0   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Butler  
39.0   Sean McDermott missed layup  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
32.0   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
30.0   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
25.0   Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by Bryce Nze  
4.0   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 31
MARQET Golden Eagles 42

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
19:44 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
19:44 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-36
19:31   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
19:17 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 28-36
18:57   Lost ball turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
18:46   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:44 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk 30-36
18:18   Markus Howard missed floating jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
18:07   Sean McDermott missed layup  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
17:53   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
17:39   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:36 +2 Brendan Bailey made dunk 30-38
17:12   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:50 +2 Bryce Nze made jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 32-38
16:24   Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Sean McDermott  
15:55   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
15:45   Shooting foul on Aaron Thompson  
15:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Butler  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
15:45 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
15:45 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
15:45 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-42
15:22   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
15:22   Bryce Golden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:22 +1 Bryce Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-42
15:04   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
14:58 +2 Jayce Johnson made dunk, assist by Koby McEwen 33-44
14:33   Bryce Golden missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
14:17   Offensive foul on Koby McEwen  
14:17   Turnover on Koby McEwen  
14:04   Offensive foul on Aaron Thompson  
14:04   Turnover on Aaron Thompson  
13:48   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:34 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 35-44
13:08   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
13:08 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
13:08   Sacar Anim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
12:50   Traveling violation turnover on Derrik Smits  
12:24   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
12:24 +1 Jamal Cain made 1st of 2 free throws 35-46
12:24 +1 Jamal Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-47
12:04   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
11:59   Sacar Anim missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
11:32   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
11:32 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
11:32 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
11:20   Sacar Anim missed layup, blocked by Henry Baddley  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
11:18   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
11:18   Sacar Anim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18   Sacar Anim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Greg Elliott  
10:49   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
10:49 +1 Greg Elliott made 1st of 2 free throws 37-48
10:49 +1 Greg Elliott made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-49
10:22 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 40-49
10:02 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 40-52
9:47   Personal foul on Greg Elliott  
9:32   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
9:13   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
9:05 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 43-52
8:46   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
8:28   Bryce Nze missed hook shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
8:14   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
8:14   Sacar Anim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-53
7:49 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 45-53
7:26 +3 Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 45-56
7:00   Bryce Golden missed layup  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
6:43 +3 Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot 45-59
6:22   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
