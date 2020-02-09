|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Marquette
|
|
19:38
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
|
0-3
|
19:18
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed layup
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup
|
2-3
|
18:25
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Butler
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed layup
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
18:02
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden made dunk
|
4-3
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Theo John made layup, assist by Koby McEwen
|
4-5
|
17:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Markus Howard
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koby McEwen
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Sean McDermott
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made dunk, assist by Aaron Thompson
|
6-5
|
15:52
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:32
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made fade-away jump shot
|
8-5
|
15:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:11
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-6
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|
10-6
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen made hook shot
|
10-8
|
13:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayce Johnson
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bryce Nze
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Bryce Nze
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain made jump shot
|
10-10
|
12:43
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-10
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Markus Howard
|
13-12
|
12:15
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquette
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed layup
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Henry Baddley
|
|
12:01
|
|
+1
|
Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-13
|
12:01
|
|
+1
|
Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-14
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Tucker made jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden
|
15-14
|
11:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Henry Baddley
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Henry Baddley, stolen by Jamal Cain
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Golden
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Bailey made layup, assist by Symir Torrence
|
15-16
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Tucker made jump shot
|
17-16
|
10:35
|
|
|
Theo John missed layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Theo John made dunk
|
17-18
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup
|
19-18
|
10:05
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Bailey
|
19-21
|
9:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Tucker
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Markus Howard
|
19-23
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made driving layup
|
21-23
|
8:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by Sean McDermott
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed layup, blocked by Theo John
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
8:15
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo John
|
21-26
|
8:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|
|
7:34
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim
|
21-29
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Bryce Golden
|
23-29
|
5:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Bryce Nze
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Golden
|
|
5:05
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-32
|
4:40
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed layup
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed tip-in
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Brendan Bailey
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Greg Elliott, stolen by Sean McDermott
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed layup
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Koby McEwen
|
23-34
|
2:26
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Golden
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed layup
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
1:05
|
|
+3
|
Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrik Smits
|
26-34
|
1:01
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed layup
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Butler
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed layup
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Thompson
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by Bryce Nze
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|