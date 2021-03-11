BALLST
TOLEDO

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BALLST
Cardinals
34
TOLEDO
Rockets
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Brachen Hazen vs. Setric Millner Jr. (Spencer Littleson gains possession)  
19:42   Brachen Hazen misses two point layup  
19:40   Cardinals offensive rebound  
19:39   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point layup  
19:37   K.J. Walton offensive rebound  
19:35   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
19:32   Ishmael El-Amin offensive rebound  
19:29   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point layup  
19:27   Cardinals offensive rebound  
19:23   Jump ball. Brachen Hazen vs. Setric Millner Jr. (Setric Millner Jr. gains possession)  
19:23   Brachen Hazen turnover (lost ball) (Setric Millner Jr. steals)  
19:08   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
19:06   Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound  
18:59 +2 Setric Millner Jr. makes two point layup 0-2
18:39   K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Marreon Jackson steals)  
18:32 +3 Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists) 0-5
18:15   Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Rockets defensive rebound  
17:57   Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup  
17:55   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
17:48   K.J. Walton misses two point reverse layup  
17:46   JT Shumate defensive rebound  
17:39   Brachen Hazen blocks Ryan Rollins's two point jump shot  
17:37   Ryan Rollins offensive rebound  
17:20 +2 JT Shumate makes two point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists) 0-7
17:14   Miryne Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Littleson steals)  
17:12 +3 Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Spencer Littleson assists) 0-11
17:10   Cardinals 30 second timeout  
16:55 +2 Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 2-10
16:40   Setric Millner Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:38   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
16:25 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point driving layup 4-10
15:57   K.J. Walton personal foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:42 +2 Marreon Jackson makes two point pullup jump shot 4-12
15:14   Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Rockets defensive rebound  
14:57   Setric Millner Jr. turnover (traveling)  
14:35   Luke Bumbalough turnover (bad pass) (Mattia Acunzo steals)  
14:30 +2 Mattia Acunzo makes two point layup 4-14
14:13   Ishmael El-Amin turnover (bad pass)  
13:58   Keshaun Saunders misses two point layup  
13:56   Jarron Coleman defensive rebound  
13:46 +3 Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot 7-14
13:28   Marreon Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Luke Bumbalough steals)  
13:23 +2 Luke Bumbalough makes two point layup (Kani Acree assists) 9-14
13:23   Setric Millner Jr. shooting foul (Luke Bumbalough draws the foul)  
13:23 +1 Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-14
13:08 +2 Keshaun Saunders makes two point driving layup 10-16
12:39   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:37   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
12:28   Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound  
12:20   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
12:18   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
12:12   Marreon Jackson misses two point layup  
12:10   Kani Acree defensive rebound  
12:01 +2 Blake Huggins makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 12-16
11:40   Blake Huggins shooting foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:40   JT Shumate misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:40 +1 JT Shumate makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-17
11:26   Jarron Coleman offensive foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)  
11:26   Jarron Coleman turnover  
11:09 +3 JT Shumate makes three point jump shot (Keshaun Saunders assists) 12-20
10:48   Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot  
10:46   JT Shumate defensive rebound  
10:28   Ryan Rollins misses two point layup  
10:26   Cardinals defensive rebound  
10:09   Ryan Rollins shooting foul (Jarron Coleman draws the foul)  
10:09 +1 Jarron Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-20
10:09 +1 Jarron Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-20
9:43   Keshaun Saunders turnover (lost ball) (Jarron Coleman steals)  
9:31 +3 Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot (Miryne Thomas assists) 17-20
9:31   Jarron Coleman technical foul  
9:28   Rockets technical foul  
9:15   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Mattia Acunzo offensive rebound  
9:02   Jarron Coleman shooting foul (Ryan Rollins draws the foul)  
9:01   JT Shumate offensive foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
9:01   JT Shumate turnover  
8:42   Miryne Thomas misses three point jump shot  
8:40   K.J. Walton offensive rebound  
8:34 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point putback layup 19-20
8:18 +2 Ryan Rollins makes two point pullup jump shot 19-22
8:04 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point layup 21-22
8:04   Mattia Acunzo shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
8:04 +1 K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-22
7:53   Brachen Hazen personal foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)  
7:53   TV timeout  
7:47 +2 Setric Millner Jr. makes two point jump shot 22-24
7:31   Marreon Jackson personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
7:15   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
7:13   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
7:00   Kani Acree personal foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)  
7:00 +1 Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-25
7:00 +1 Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-26
6:46   JT Shumate blocks Brachen Hazen's two point hook shot  
6:44   K.J. Walton offensive rebound  
6:39   K.J. Walton misses two point layup  
6:37   Cardinals offensive rebound  
6:32 +3 Luke Bumbalough makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 25-26
6:18 +2 Marreon Jackson makes two point driving layup 25-28
6:03   JT Shumate blocks Brachen Hazen's two point layup  
6:01   Luke Bumbalough offensive rebound  
5:52   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Rockets defensive rebound  
5:38   K.J. Walton shooting foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)  
5:38   Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:38   Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:38   Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound  
5:23   Kani Acree misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
5:14   Ryan Rollins misses two point layup  
5:12   Spencer Littleson offensive rebound  
5:07   Spencer Littleson misses two point jump shot  
5:05   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
4:58   Brachen Hazen turnover (traveling)  
4:41   Setric Millner Jr. offensive foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
4:41   Setric Millner Jr. turnover  
4:31 +3 Luke Bumbalough makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 28-28
4:16 +3 Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists) 28-31
3:58   K.J. Walton misses two point layup  
3:56   Rockets defensive rebound  
3:56   Blake Huggins personal foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56 +1 JT Shumate makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-32
3:56   JT Shumate misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:56   Cardinals defensive rebound  
3:37 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point pullup jump shot 30-32
3:16   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
3:14   Rockets offensive rebound  
3:07 +3 Mattia Acunzo makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists) 30-35
2:49   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
2:47   K.J. Walton offensive rebound  
2:44 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point driving layup 32-35
2:31   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Luke Bumbalough defensive rebound  
2:17   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
2:15   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
2:06 +2 Marreon Jackson makes two point driving layup 32-37
1:42   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point layup  
1:40   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
1:33 +2 Ryan Rollins makes two point layup 32-39
1:13   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
1:05   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
1:03   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
0:59   Spencer Littleson personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
0:59 +1 K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-39
0:59 +1 K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-39
0:39 +2 Ryan Rollins makes two point step back jump shot 34-41
0:08   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point step back jump shot  
0:06   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
0:04   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Cardinals defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BALLST
Cardinals
45
TOLEDO
Rockets
38

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
19:37   Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound  
19:28   Marreon Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
19:26   JT Shumate offensive rebound  
19:26   JT Shumate offensive foul (Miryne Thomas draws the foul)  
19:26   JT Shumate turnover  
19:19   Miryne Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Marreon Jackson steals)  
18:55   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Miryne Thomas defensive rebound  
18:31   Jarron Coleman misses two point layup  
18:29   Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound  
18:20   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
18:18   Jarron Coleman defensive rebound  
18:05   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot  
18:03   Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound  
17:53   Ryan Rollins misses three point jump shot  
17:51   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
17:46 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point driving layup 36-41
17:12   JT Shumate misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
17:10   Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound  
17:09   Miryne Thomas personal foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)  
17:04   Ryan Rollins misses two point jump shot  
17:02   JT Shumate offensive rebound  
16:56   JT Shumate misses three point jump shot  
16:54   Ryan Rollins offensive rebound  
16:50   Jarron Coleman blocks Ryan Rollins's two point layup  
16:48   Jarron Coleman defensive rebound  
16:46   JT Shumate blocks Jarron Coleman's two point layup  
16:44   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
16:24   Kani Acree shooting foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)  
16:24   Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:24   Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:24   Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound  
16:18   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Kani Acree defensive rebound  
15:57   Miryne Thomas misses two point turnaround hook shot  
15:55   Jarron Coleman offensive rebound  
15:49 +2 Jarron Coleman makes two point putback layup 38-41
15:30 +3 Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists) 38-44
15:00 +3 Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kani Acree assists) 41-44
14:45   Ryan Rollins offensive foul (Kani Acree draws the foul)  
14:45   Ryan Rollins turnover  
14:45   TV timeout  
14:31   K.J. Walton offensive foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)  
14:31   K.J. Walton turnover  
14:26   Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound  
14:18 +3 Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot 44-44
13:55