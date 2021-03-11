BALLST
TOLEDO
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Brachen Hazen vs. Setric Millner Jr. (Spencer Littleson gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Brachen Hazen misses two point layup
|19:40
|
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|19:39
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point layup
|19:37
|
|K.J. Walton offensive rebound
|19:35
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
|19:32
|
|Ishmael El-Amin offensive rebound
|19:29
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point layup
|19:27
|
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|19:23
|
|Jump ball. Brachen Hazen vs. Setric Millner Jr. (Setric Millner Jr. gains possession)
|19:23
|
|Brachen Hazen turnover (lost ball) (Setric Millner Jr. steals)
|19:08
|
|Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|
|Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound
|18:59
|
|+2
|Setric Millner Jr. makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:39
|
|K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Marreon Jackson steals)
|18:32
|
|+3
|Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|0-5
|18:15
|
|Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|17:57
|
|Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup
|17:55
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|17:48
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point reverse layup
|17:46
|
|JT Shumate defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|Brachen Hazen blocks Ryan Rollins's two point jump shot
|17:37
|
|Ryan Rollins offensive rebound
|17:20
|
|+2
|JT Shumate makes two point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists)
|0-7
|17:14
|
|Miryne Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Littleson steals)
|17:12
|
|+3
|Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Spencer Littleson assists)
|0-11
|17:10
|
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|16:55
|
|+2
|Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|2-10
|16:40
|
|Setric Millner Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|16:38
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|16:25
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point driving layup
|4-10
|15:57
|
|K.J. Walton personal foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:42
|
|+2
|Marreon Jackson makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-12
|15:14
|
|Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|Setric Millner Jr. turnover (traveling)
|14:35
|
|Luke Bumbalough turnover (bad pass) (Mattia Acunzo steals)
|14:30
|
|+2
|Mattia Acunzo makes two point layup
|4-14
|14:13
|
|Ishmael El-Amin turnover (bad pass)
|13:58
|
|Keshaun Saunders misses two point layup
|13:56
|
|Jarron Coleman defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|+3
|Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot
|7-14
|13:28
|
|Marreon Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Luke Bumbalough steals)
|13:23
|
|+2
|Luke Bumbalough makes two point layup (Kani Acree assists)
|9-14
|13:23
|
|Setric Millner Jr. shooting foul (Luke Bumbalough draws the foul)
|13:23
|
|+1
|Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-14
|13:08
|
|+2
|Keshaun Saunders makes two point driving layup
|10-16
|12:39
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:37
|
|Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|
|Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
|12:20
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|
|Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Marreon Jackson misses two point layup
|12:10
|
|Kani Acree defensive rebound
|12:01
|
|+2
|Blake Huggins makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|12-16
|11:40
|
|Blake Huggins shooting foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)
|11:40
|
|TV timeout
|11:40
|
|JT Shumate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:40
|
|+1
|JT Shumate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-17
|11:26
|
|Jarron Coleman offensive foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)
|11:26
|
|Jarron Coleman turnover
|11:09
|
|+3
|JT Shumate makes three point jump shot (Keshaun Saunders assists)
|12-20
|10:48
|
|Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|
|JT Shumate defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
|10:26
|
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|10:09
|
|Ryan Rollins shooting foul (Jarron Coleman draws the foul)
|10:09
|
|+1
|Jarron Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-20
|10:09
|
|+1
|Jarron Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-20
|9:43
|
|Keshaun Saunders turnover (lost ball) (Jarron Coleman steals)
|9:31
|
|+3
|Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot (Miryne Thomas assists)
|17-20
|9:31
|
|Jarron Coleman technical foul
|9:28
|
|Rockets technical foul
|9:15
|
|Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|
|Mattia Acunzo offensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Jarron Coleman shooting foul (Ryan Rollins draws the foul)
|9:01
|
|JT Shumate offensive foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
|9:01
|
|JT Shumate turnover
|8:42
|
|Miryne Thomas misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|K.J. Walton offensive rebound
|8:34
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point putback layup
|19-20
|8:18
|
|+2
|Ryan Rollins makes two point pullup jump shot
|19-22
|8:04
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point layup
|21-22
|8:04
|
|Mattia Acunzo shooting foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|8:04
|
|+1
|K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-22
|7:53
|
|Brachen Hazen personal foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)
|7:53
|
|TV timeout
|7:47
|
|+2
|Setric Millner Jr. makes two point jump shot
|22-24
|7:31
|
|Marreon Jackson personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
|7:15
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
|7:00
|
|Kani Acree personal foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)
|7:00
|
|+1
|Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-25
|7:00
|
|+1
|Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-26
|6:46
|
|JT Shumate blocks Brachen Hazen's two point hook shot
|6:44
|
|K.J. Walton offensive rebound
|6:39
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point layup
|6:37
|
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|6:32
|
|+3
|Luke Bumbalough makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|25-26
|6:18
|
|+2
|Marreon Jackson makes two point driving layup
|25-28
|6:03
|
|JT Shumate blocks Brachen Hazen's two point layup
|6:01
|
|Luke Bumbalough offensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|5:38
|
|K.J. Walton shooting foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:38
|
|Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:38
|
|Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Kani Acree misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|Ryan Rollins misses two point layup
|5:12
|
|Spencer Littleson offensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Spencer Littleson misses two point jump shot
|5:05
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Brachen Hazen turnover (traveling)
|4:41
|
|Setric Millner Jr. offensive foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|4:41
|
|Setric Millner Jr. turnover
|4:31
|
|+3
|Luke Bumbalough makes three point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|28-28
|4:16
|
|+3
|Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists)
|28-31
|3:58
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point layup
|3:56
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|3:56
|
|Blake Huggins personal foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)
|3:56
|
|TV timeout
|3:56
|
|+1
|JT Shumate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-32
|3:56
|
|JT Shumate misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:56
|
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|3:37
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point pullup jump shot
|30-32
|3:16
|
|Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|3:14
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|3:07
|
|+3
|Mattia Acunzo makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|30-35
|2:49
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|
|K.J. Walton offensive rebound
|2:44
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point driving layup
|32-35
|2:31
|
|Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Luke Bumbalough defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
|2:15
|
|Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|+2
|Marreon Jackson makes two point driving layup
|32-37
|1:42
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point layup
|1:40
|
|Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|+2
|Ryan Rollins makes two point layup
|32-39
|1:13
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|
|Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|1:05
|
|Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|K.J. Walton defensive rebound
|0:59
|
|Spencer Littleson personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|0:59
|
|+1
|K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-39
|0:59
|
|+1
|K.J. Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-39
|0:39
|
|+2
|Ryan Rollins makes two point step back jump shot
|34-41
|0:08
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point step back jump shot
|0:06
|
|Spencer Littleson defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|19:37
|
|Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|19:28
|
|Marreon Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|19:26
|
|JT Shumate offensive rebound
|19:26
|
|JT Shumate offensive foul (Miryne Thomas draws the foul)
|19:26
|
|JT Shumate turnover
|19:19
|
|Miryne Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Marreon Jackson steals)
|18:55
|
|Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|
|Miryne Thomas defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Jarron Coleman misses two point layup
|18:29
|
|Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|18:20
|
|Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|
|Jarron Coleman defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|
|Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|17:53
|
|Ryan Rollins misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|
|K.J. Walton defensive rebound
|17:46
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point driving layup
|36-41
|17:12
|
|JT Shumate misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|17:10
|
|Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Miryne Thomas personal foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)
|17:04
|
|Ryan Rollins misses two point jump shot
|17:02
|
|JT Shumate offensive rebound
|16:56
|
|JT Shumate misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|
|Ryan Rollins offensive rebound
|16:50
|
|Jarron Coleman blocks Ryan Rollins's two point layup
|16:48
|
|Jarron Coleman defensive rebound
|16:46
|
|JT Shumate blocks Jarron Coleman's two point layup
|16:44
|
|Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|16:24
|
|Kani Acree shooting foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)
|16:24
|
|Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:24
|
|Setric Millner Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:24
|
|Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound
|16:18
|
|Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Kani Acree defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|Miryne Thomas misses two point turnaround hook shot
|15:55
|
|Jarron Coleman offensive rebound
|15:49
|
|+2
|Jarron Coleman makes two point putback layup
|38-41
|15:30
|
|+3
|Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|38-44
|15:00
|
|+3
|Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kani Acree assists)
|41-44
|14:45
|
|Ryan Rollins offensive foul (Kani Acree draws the foul)
|14:45
|
|Ryan Rollins turnover
|14:45
|
|TV timeout
|14:31
|
|K.J. Walton offensive foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)
|14:31
|
|K.J. Walton turnover
|14:26
|
|Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|
|Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
|14:18
|
|+3
|Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot
|44-44
|13:55
|