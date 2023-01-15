No. 12 Xavier's streak at 11 with win vs No. 25 Marquette
CINCINNATI (AP) Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points and No. 12 Xavier won its 11th straight game with a 80-76 victory over No. 25 Marquette on Sunday.
The final few seconds were close, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper making a jumper to cut Xavier's lead to 78-76 with 8 seconds left. Boum then hit two free throws to seal the victory as the Musketeers went 6-for-6 from the line in the final 28 seconds.
''That's how I've been my whole life, I like being in those moments,'' said Boum, who scored nine points in the final three minutes, including going 4-for-4 from the line. ''I practice those free throws all the time, so I'm not scared of it. I just have to do my job to make sure my team leaves the building with a victory.''
''He's so accurate as a shooter,'' Xavier coach Sean Miller said. ''He's got a repertoire that so few guards have. He's so confident from the line. It's not like he's at the line early in the game. We're talking about, make the free throws to win it.''
Six players scored in double figures for Xavier (15-3, 7-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play. The Musketeers' winning streak is their longest since starting the 2015-16 season 12-0. Nunge had 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season and second straight.
Tyler Kolek scored 25 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette (14-5, 6-2 Big East), which snapped a five-game winning streak. Kolek who averages eight assists per game, dished out seven.
After a wild first half that saw a 92 combined points scored, the second half was a grind.
The Musketeers had no answer in the first half for Kolek, who had 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting and four assists. Marquette led 48-44 at halftime.
The defenses - and perhaps some fatigue - showed up late in the second half with both teams going scoreless for more than six minutes. A steal and dunk by Marquette guard Chase Ross tied the score 68-68 with 3:31 remaining. But Boum answered with a 3-pointer to put the Musketeers ahead to set up a frantic finish.
''It's always tough coming in here,'' Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. ''With 45 seconds left, it's a tie game. Xavier had the ball in their leading scorer's hands. He made tough shots. Lot of things that we'll look at on the tape that we need to improve on.''
BIG ADJUSTMENT
After Kolek's 20-point outburst in the first half for Marquette, the Musketeers adjusted their defense. After halftime, Kolek scored only five points and was 2 of 7 from the field and the Golden Eagles scored only 28 points.
''We kind of let him get to his left hand too much (in the first half) and getting downhill,'' Nunge said. ''We just locked in, switched more. We did a good job in the second half.''
BIG PICTURE
Marquette: The Golden Eagles have been outrebounded 11 times this season and struggled to handle the 7-foot Nunge, ending up getting beat on the boards 45-32 on Sunday and giving up 17 second-chance points to Xavier.
''We knew going into the game they had just two bigs,'' said Nunge, who had 13 rebounds, eight of them offensive. ''We really thought that was an area where we could exploit them. We wanted to make sure we sent three to the glass.''
Xavier: The Musketeers struggled on defense in the first half, allowing 48 points on Sunday - the 16th time it has allowed 40 or more in a half this season. But in the second half, Xavier shut down the Golden Eagles, allowing only 28 points.
''We've been inching toward getting better,'' Miller said. ''Have we gotten better by leaps and bounds? No. We are, in kind of a quiet way behind our offense, getting better here and there.''
UP NEXT
Marquette: Hosts No. 19 Providence on Wednesday.
Xavier: At DePaul on Wednesday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Oso Ighodaro vs. Jack Nunge (Colby Jones gains possession)
|19:53
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|0-2
|19:41
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|19:14
|Colby Jones misses two point jump shot
|19:12
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|18:53
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Stevie Mitchell assists)
|3-2
|18:43
|Souley Boum turnover (bad pass) (Kam Jones steals)
|18:25
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|5-2
|17:55
|Jack Nunge turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|17:43
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot
|8-2
|17:30
|Adam Kunkel turnover (traveling)
|17:16
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|17:14
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|17:01
|Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
|16:59
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|16:49
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|10-2
|16:39
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point layup
|10-4
|16:29
|Zach Freemantle personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|16:25
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Kam Jones assists)
|13-4
|15:56
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point jump shot
|13-6
|15:43
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Kam Jones assists)
|15-6
|15:27
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Souley Boum assists)
|15-8
|15:08
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|15:06
|Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|14:56
|Desmond Claude misses two point jump shot
|14:54
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|14:49
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup
|15-10
|14:33
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|14:14
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|13:56
|Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
|13:54
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|13:41
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point layup (Desmond Claude assists)
|15-12
|13:22
|Zach Freemantle shooting foul (David Joplin draws the foul)
|13:22
|TV timeout
|13:22
|+1
|David Joplin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-12
|13:22
|David Joplin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:22
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|13:05
|+3
|Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|16-15
|12:35
|Sean Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|12:24
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point jump shot (Desmond Claude assists)
|16-17
|12:23
|David Joplin shooting foul (Jerome Hunter draws the foul)
|12:23
|+1
|Jerome Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-18
|12:15
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|Musketeers defensive rebound
|12:02
|Chase Ross personal foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|11:55
|Ben Gold blocks Jack Nunge's two point jump shot
|11:53
|Ben Gold defensive rebound
|11:42
|Ben Gold offensive foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|11:42
|Ben Gold turnover (offensive foul)
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:32
|Ben Gold blocks Adam Kunkel's two point layup
|11:30
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|11:22
|David Joplin blocks Colby Jones's two point layup
|11:20
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|11:20
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point layup
|16-20
|11:01
|Jump ball. (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|10:53
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|18-20
|10:42
|KyKy Tandy misses two point layup
|10:40
|Colby Jones offensive rebound
|10:34
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup
|18-22
|10:34
|Oso Ighodaro shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|10:34
|Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:34
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|10:24
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|20-22
|10:11
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point hook shot (Souley Boum assists)
|20-24
|9:57
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Stevie Mitchell assists)
|23-24
|9:44
|Oso Ighodaro blocks Colby Jones's two point layup
|9:42
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|9:34
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|9:19
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point hook shot (Kam Jones assists)
|25-24
|9:07
|Adam Kunkel turnover (lost ball) (Olivier-Maxence Prosper steals)
|9:01
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (Stevie Mitchell assists)
|27-24
|8:42
|Desmond Claude misses two point layup
|8:40
|Colby Jones offensive rebound
|8:34
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|8:26
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point layup
|27-26
|8:26
|Oso Ighodaro shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|8:26
|+1
|Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-27
|8:15
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot
|29-27
|7:44
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point jump shot (Jerome Hunter assists)
|29-29
|7:27
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|31-29
|7:06
|Colby Jones turnover (lost ball) (Stevie Mitchell steals)
|6:54
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:52
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|6:48
|TV timeout
|6:45
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|6:34
|+3
|David Joplin makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|34-29
|6:10
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|34-31
|5:58
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (David Joplin assists)
|36-31
|5:41
|Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|5:39
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|5:33
|Jerome Hunter personal foul (Kam Jones draws the foul)
|5:29
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|38-31
|5:28
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|5:21
|Jerome Hunter turnover (traveling)
|5:12
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Jack Nunge steals)
|5:03
|Jerome Hunter misses two point layup
|5:01
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|4:52
|Colby Jones blocks David Joplin's two point jump shot
|4:50
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|4:44
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|4:30
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|4:21
|+3
|Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|38-34
|3:56
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (David Joplin assists)
|40-34
|3:42
|Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|3:35
|Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|3:33
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|3:24
|Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|3:22
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|3:24
|David Joplin shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:34
|+1
|Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-35
|3:34
|+1
|Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-36
|3:21
|Desmond Claude personal foul (Kam Jones draws the foul)
|3:18
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|42-36
|3:18
|Desmond Claude shooting foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|3:18
|Tyler Kolek misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:18
|Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|3:03
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup (Adam Kunkel assists)
|42-38
|2:51
|Kam Jones misses two point layup
|2:49
|Stevie Mitchell offensive rebound
|2:45
|Colby Jones personal foul
|2:40
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (Olivier-Maxence Prosper assists)
|44-38
|2:19
|+2
|Adam Kunkel makes two point layup
|44-40
|2:04
|Chase Ross offensive foul (Adam Kunkel draws the foul)
|2:04
|Chase Ross turnover (offensive foul)
|1:57
|Colby Jones turnover (lost ball) (Kam Jones steals)
|1:51
|Chase Ross misses two point layup
|1:49
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|1:39
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Ben Gold defensive rebound
|1:34
|Adam Kunkel personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|1:34
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-40
|1:34
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-40
|1:21
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point jump shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|46-42
|0:55
|Jack Nunge blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point layup
|0:53
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|0:46
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|48-42
|0:36
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point layup (Colby Jones assists)
|48-44
|0:23
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|0:07
|Chase Ross misses two point layup
|0:05
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|48-46
|19:29
|Jump ball. (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|19:23
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot
|50-46
|19:10
|Colby Jones misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|19:01
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|18:48
|Zach Freemantle misses two point hook shot
|18:46
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|18:39
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|50-48
|18:27
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|18:16
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|18:06
|+3
|Souley Boum makes three point jump shot
|50-51
|17:24
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point turnaround jump shot
|52-51
|17:11
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Colby Jones assists)
|52-53
|16:58
|Jack Nunge shooting foul (Stevie Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:58
|+1
|Stevie Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-53
|16:58
|+1
|Stevie Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-53
|16:40
|+3
|Colby Jones makes three point jump shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|54-56
|16:28
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|16:17
|Oso Ighodaro blocks Souley Boum's two point layup
|16:15
|Souley Boum offensive rebound
|16:07
|Souley Boum misses two point jump shot
|16:05
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|16:03
|Tyler Kolek personal foul
|15:54
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:41
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|15:31
|Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:14
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (lost ball) (Jack Nunge steals)
|15:14
|TV timeout
|14:52
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point driving layup (Colby Jones assists)
|54-58
|14:37
|Jack Nunge personal foul (Oso Ighodaro draws the foul)
|14:34
|+3
|David Joplin makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|57-58
|14:17
|Sean Jones personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|13:57
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|Sean Jones defensive rebound
|13:34
|Colby Jones blocks Sean Jones's two point layup
|13:33
|Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|13:27
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Kam Jones assists)
|59-58
|13:06
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|12:51
|Colby Jones personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|12:42
|Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
|12:40
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|12:36
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|12:29
|Jack Nunge blocks Sean Jones's two point layup
|12:27
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|12:22
|Souley Boum misses two point layup
|12:20
|Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|12:07
|Jerome Hunter misses two point layup
|12:07
|Chase Ross defensive rebound
|12:07
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point jump shot (David Joplin assists)
|61-58
|11:45
|Oso Ighodaro shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:45
|Jack Nunge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:45
|+1
|Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-59
|11:17
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass)
|10:50
|+2
|Adam Kunkel makes two point reverse layup
|61-61
|10:37
|David Joplin misses two point layup
|10:35
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|10:20
|Jerome Hunter misses two point jump shot
|10:18
|Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|10:15
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point dunk (Jerome Hunter assists)
|61-63
|10:12
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|10:12
|TV timeout
|10:01
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk (Tyler Kolek assists)
|63-63
|9:34
|Jerome Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Oso Ighodaro steals)
|9:20
|Stevie Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|9:18
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|9:17
|Jump ball. (Musketeers gains possession)
|9:06
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|9:06
|+1
|Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-64
|9:06
|Jack Nunge misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:06
|Colby Jones offensive rebound
|8:47
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point layup (Souley Boum assists)
|63-66
|8:35
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Souley Boum steals)
|8:26
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|8:05
|Jack Nunge blocks Stevie Mitchell's two point layup
|8:03
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|7:40
|Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|7:38
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|7:20
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Tyler Kolek offensive rebound
|7:15
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|7:09
|Tyler Kolek blocks Souley Boum's two point layup
|7:07
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:50
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point layup
|6:48
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|6:28
|Jack Nunge turnover (lost ball) (Stevie Mitchell steals)
|6:28
|TV timeout
|6:12
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point driving layup (Kam Jones assists)
|65-66
|5:45
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Colby Jones offensive rebound
|5:39
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup
|65-68
|5:22
|Colby Jones shooting foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|5:22
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-68
|5:22
|Tyler Kolek misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:22
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|4:55
|Colby Jones misses two point jump shot
|4:53
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|4:40
|Kam Jones misses two point layup
|4:38
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|4:25
|Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|4:06
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|3:42
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Colby Jones turnover (lost ball) (Chase Ross steals)
|3:30
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point dunk
|68-68
|3:12
|+3
|Souley Boum makes three point jump shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|68-71
|3:08
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|2:58
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|2:53
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|2:43
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Colby Jones steals)
|2:24
|Oso Ighodaro shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|2:24
|Jack Nunge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:24
|+1
|Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-72
|2:11
|Adam Kunkel personal foul (David Joplin draws the foul)
|1:58
|+2
|David Joplin makes two point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|70-72
|1:27
|Colby Jones misses two point jump shot
|1:25
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|1:13
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point hook shot
|72-72
|0:57
|Musketeers 60 second timeout
|0:47
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point jump shot
|72-74
|0:34
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|0:28
|Stevie Mitchell personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|0:28
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-75
|0:28
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-76
|0:19
|Jerome Hunter shooting foul (David Joplin draws the foul)
|0:19
|+1
|David Joplin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-76
|0:19
|+1
|David Joplin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-76
|0:16
|Stevie Mitchell personal foul (Adam Kunkel draws the foul)
|0:16
|+1
|Adam Kunkel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-77
|0:16
|+1
|Adam Kunkel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-78
|0:12
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|0:08
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point jump shot
|76-78
|0:08
|Golden Eagles 60 second timeout
|0:07
|Sean Jones personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|0:07
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-79
|0:07
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-80
|0:04
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|80
|Field Goals
|31-65 (47.7%)
|31-69 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|45
|Offensive
|8
|16
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|21
|20
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.7
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kolek
|25
|4
|7
|11/18
|2/7
|1/3
|2
|38
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|O. Ighodaro
|14
|8
|2
|7/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|K. Jones
|12
|2
|5
|5/14
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|36
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Prosper
|10
|4
|1
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|S. Mitchell
|2
|4
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|24
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Joplin
|11
|3
|3
|3/8
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. Ross
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Gold
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|K. Itejere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Wrightsil
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kozinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ciardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|29
|21
|31/65
|6/24
|8/11
|17
|200
|8
|6
|7
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nunge
|16
|13
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|6/9
|2
|31
|2
|3
|2
|8
|5
|S. Boum
|16
|6
|5
|5/15
|2/8
|4/4
|0
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|C. Jones
|13
|8
|5
|6/14
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|35
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|A. Kunkel
|12
|4
|4
|4/10
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Z. Freemantle
|10
|8
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hunter
|11
|4
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Claude
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Tandy
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Craft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sabourin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|43
|20
|31/69
|5/18
|13/17
|13
|200
|4
|5
|10
|16
|27
