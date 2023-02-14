No. 11 Marquette, No. 16 Xavier battle for top seed in Big East
The top spot in the Big East will be at stake when No. 11 Marquette hosts 16th-ranked Xavier on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East) has a half-game lead over Xavier (19-6, 11-3) and No. 18 Creighton, which has won eight straight.
The Golden Eagles bounced back from an 87-72 road loss at then-No. 21 UConn with an 89-75 win over Georgetown on Saturday. Xavier was upset 69-67 at Butler on Friday.
Xavier beat Marquette 80-76 in mid-January, overcoming a nine-point, first-half deficit. The Musketeers pounded Marquette 45-32 on the boards, including a 17-9 margin on the offensive glass, which led to 17 second-chance points. The teams have split the last six games in the all-time series.
Both teams feature high-scoring offenses. Xavier leads the conference at 83.2 points per game, also ninth best in the country, followed by Marquette at 81.2. The Golden Eagles allow 70.7 points per game, while the Musketeers give up 75.7.
The Golden Eagles have four players scoring in double figures, led by Kam Jones at 15.2 points per game and Olivier-Maxence Prosper at 13.0. Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro each average 11.6 points. Kolek, who had 25 points in the first meeting with Xavier, ranks second nationally with 7.7 assists per game.
Marquette is 17-5 when scoring 70 or more points, but 1-5 in games decided by five points or fewer.
Marquette is off to its best conference start since going 12-2 in 2018-19.
"We were picked ninth in the Big East. When they do the preseason prognostications, it's largely based on who you have coming back, who you have coming in and, I guess, the status of your program in other peoples' eyes," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. "We use that to say, hey, we feel like we're better than this and we feel like we can be better than people think.
"Now, we're at a point where maybe people are saying we should win certain games now."
Xavier trailed 35-21 at the half against Butler, but rallied for a 67-67 tie before the Bulldogs scored the game-winner on a goaltending call with 2.5 seconds left.
"We did a better job in the second half, but you can't pick and choose," Xavier coach Sean Miller said. "You certainly have to be as ready as you need to be and compete from start to finish.
"I credit (the Bulldogs) for getting to the basket. Whether that was a good call or bad call is irrelevant, we didn't deserve to win."
Xavier has lost three of its last seven after winning 11 straight.
The Musketeers have five players scoring in double figures. Souley Boum averages 16.1 points; Zach Freemantle, 15.2; Colby Jones, 15.0; Jack Nunge, 14.7; and Adam Kunkel 10.1. Freemantle averages a team-best 8.1 rebounds, followed by Nunge at 7.9
Xavier is fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.0 percent, followed by Marquette at 49.9. The Musketeers shoot 40.1 percent from beyond the arc, second best in the country.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Boum
|25
|34.5
|16.1
|3.9
|4.9
|1.30
|0.10
|1.8
|45.0
|41.0
|88.1
|0.3
|3.6
|Z. Freemantle
|22
|28.6
|15.2
|8.1
|2.9
|0.90
|0.70
|2.6
|58.5
|63.6
|65.3
|1.5
|6.6
|C. Jones
|24
|33.5
|15.0
|5.0
|4.8
|1.50
|0.70
|2.5
|51.7
|41.8
|67.5
|1.3
|3.7
|J. Nunge
|25
|29
|14.7
|7.9
|2.0
|1.00
|1.20
|1.3
|52.1
|43.8
|68.2
|2.9
|5
|A. Kunkel
|23
|29
|10.1
|2.4
|3.0
|0.90
|0.20
|1.7
|47.5
|39.4
|82.6
|0.2
|2.2
|J. Hunter
|25
|17.1
|6.4
|3.8
|1.1
|0.40
|0.40
|0.9
|57.1
|20.0
|66.7
|2
|1.8
|D. Claude
|25
|19
|3.9
|2.2
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|41.3
|31.8
|57.7
|0.3
|1.9
|K. Craft
|14
|7.1
|2.8
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.7
|50.0
|35.3
|50.0
|0.4
|1.3
|K. Tandy
|20
|9.7
|2.3
|0.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|30.8
|28.1
|71.4
|0.1
|0.7
|C. Edwards
|11
|5.1
|2.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.20
|0.5
|58.8
|0.0
|75.0
|0.1
|1
|D. Miles
|11
|6.7
|1.2
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|41.7
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|0.7
|E. Tucker
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|B. Colbert
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nunge
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|I. Sabourin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Wolf
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|25
|0.0
|83.2
|40.2
|20.6
|7.00
|3.60
|13.0
|50.0
|40.1
|71.8
|10.3
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Jones
|26
|29.2
|15.2
|3.4
|2.0
|1.40
|0.20
|1.1
|48.4
|36.4
|72.5
|0.3
|3.1
|O. Prosper
|26
|28.2
|13.0
|4.7
|0.7
|1.10
|0.20
|1.7
|53.3
|36.0
|73.2
|1.7
|3
|O. Ighodaro
|26
|30.9
|11.6
|5.8
|3.3
|1.00
|1.70
|1.6
|65.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1.8
|4
|T. Kolek
|26
|32
|11.6
|4.0
|7.7
|1.70
|0.20
|2.3
|48.0
|37.5
|80.9
|0.7
|3.3
|D. Joplin
|26
|19.2
|9.8
|3.5
|0.7
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|43.6
|39.5
|83.8
|0.9
|2.5
|S. Mitchell
|26
|22.8
|6.8
|2.7
|1.2
|1.40
|0.10
|0.7
|45.6
|30.9
|67.6
|0.6
|2.1
|C. Ross
|26
|17.4
|5.6
|1.8
|0.9
|1.30
|0.20
|0.6
|50.0
|34.8
|77.4
|0.5
|1.3
|S. Jones
|23
|13.3
|4.9
|0.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|44.0
|35.1
|65.5
|0.1
|0.7
|B. Gold
|26
|8.1
|2.7
|0.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.60
|0.5
|43.3
|30.6
|60.0
|0.3
|0.6
|Z. Wrightsil
|3
|8.7
|1.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|K. Itejere
|10
|2.6
|1.1
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.5
|J. Lucas
|6
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Ciardo
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Kennedy
|7
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Kozinski
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Walson
|7
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|81.2
|35.2
|17.9
|9.50
|3.50
|11.1
|49.9
|35.7
|71.0
|8.8
|22.9
-
MISS
FLA0
0138 O/U
-10
6:30pm SECN
-
ARMY
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
1ALA
10TENN0
0148 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BU
HC0
0136 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
CAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
VMI0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CINCY
ECU0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
WCU0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STET0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
CIT0
0150 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
IUPU
OAK0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRY0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NH
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
BING0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RICH
LAS0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
7UVA
LOU0
0127.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
VT
GT0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
VCU
URI0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
GWEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
11MARQ0
0161 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
BELM0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
UTA
SHOU0
0125 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
INST
UIC0
0147 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
ILST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
USF
TLSA0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UK
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm SECN
-
ARK
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
UNI0
0139 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
14IND
NW0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
22TCU
19ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
GRCN0
0148 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
BSU
COLST0
0138.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
CP0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCSD0
0130 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCRV0
0152.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
21SDSU
FRES0
0129 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
MINN
MSU0
0
PPD BTN