No. 8 Arizona out to avenge upset loss to Stanford
No. 8-ranked Arizona will get a chance to avenge a recent loss when it begins play in the Pac-12 tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against Stanford on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
The 10th-seeded Cardinal (14-18) advanced Wednesday night with a 73-62 victory over seventh-seeded Utah, controlling the game from start to finish. Stanford, which lost its first seven games of the Pac-12 season, has gone 9-6 over its past 15 outings.
"We were 0-7, terrible start, and we didn't give up. We just kept working," said sophomore Harrison Ingram. "I don't think any team in the country wants to play us."
Stanford's best victory of the season came Feb. 11 against then-No. 4 Arizona. The Cardinal shot a stunning 60.7 percent from the field in an 88-79 victory, as Michael O'Connell scored 22 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring, including Spencer Jones, who had all 18 of his points in the second half.
Arizona star Azuolas Tubelis battled foul trouble and was a non-factor with four points and no rebounds in 17 minutes.
"We'll learn from Stanford," Tubelis said. "We always respond after our losses."
The second-seeded Wildcats (25-6) have lost two of their past three games, including at UCLA in the regular-season finale on Saturday, but they still have not lost consecutive games under Tommy Lloyd, who is 58-10 in his second season.
Stanford and Arizona met only once in the regular season. The Wildcats are 3-0 in rematches against teams that beat them earlier in the season (Utah, Washington State, Oregon).
Thursday's matchup will be tricky, though. The Cardinal is a big, physical team that outrebounded Arizona 34-26 in the first meeting, also holding a 42-24 edge in points in the paint.
"We are playing very good basketball together, which is the key. Most of our shots are wide open," said forward Brandon Angel, who had his first double-double of the season (16 points, 12 rebounds) in Wednesday's win. "We're have been building for quite some time to this moment. We're playing like the team we felt we should be all season."
Arizona finished four games behind UCLA in the regular-season standings, and the Bruins won the majority of the individual awards, as voted on by the league coaches. UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. beat out Tubelis for Player of the Year honors despite Tubelis becoming the seventh player in conference history to lead the league in scoring (19.9) and rebounding (9.2).
Arizona fans might also think Kerr Kriisa was snubbed by the league coaches. He leads the Pac-12 in assists (5.4), shoots 38.2 percent from 3-point range (79 of 207) and averages 10.7 points per game. He was not even among those earning honorable mention after 15 players were chosen to the first and second teams.
Lloyd said he's not concerned with any of that - and that also goes for how the Pac-12 tournament might influence his team's seeding and destination for the NCAA Tournament.
"If you're worried about that stuff after 31 games in the regular season, then I think you're focused on the wrong things," Lloyd said. "I think it is about getting your team to be cohesive, to show their trust in each other, show their trust in the system. And then you go out in these tournaments and let it rip."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Jones
|31
|28.9
|13.8
|4.7
|1.2
|1.20
|0.90
|1.2
|43.1
|38.8
|73.8
|1.9
|2.8
|H. Ingram
|32
|27.6
|10.4
|5.9
|3.6
|0.80
|0.50
|2.2
|40.5
|31.8
|59.2
|1.8
|4.1
|M. Jones
|32
|25.9
|9.4
|2.7
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|43.0
|34.4
|75.0
|0.5
|2.2
|B. Angel
|32
|25.7
|9.3
|4.4
|1.8
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|50.7
|37.0
|78.1
|1.1
|3.3
|M. Raynaud
|32
|22.3
|8.9
|6.1
|0.9
|0.50
|0.60
|1.4
|54.5
|28.2
|59.5
|1.9
|4.2
|M. O'Connell
|32
|25.4
|5.1
|2.5
|3.1
|0.80
|0.00
|1.6
|38.1
|27.3
|78.2
|0.7
|1.8
|J. Keefe
|20
|16.8
|4.8
|4.3
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|1.0
|58.1
|0.0
|52.2
|1.5
|2.9
|M. Murrell
|30
|14.2
|4.4
|1.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.70
|0.6
|44.6
|44.3
|84.2
|0.3
|1.4
|R. Agarwal
|17
|7.6
|3.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|45.7
|60.0
|0
|0.6
|I. Silva
|31
|13.1
|3.3
|0.5
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|42.7
|25.0
|61.3
|0
|0.5
|J. Moss
|12
|3.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|38.1
|42.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|B. Gealer
|12
|4.8
|1.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Begovich
|8
|3.5
|0.9
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|22.2
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.8
|J. Gil-Silva
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Yuan
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|69.9
|37.3
|14.7
|5.70
|3.20
|12.4
|45.1
|35.8
|68.9
|10.5
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Tubelis
|31
|29.3
|19.9
|9.2
|2.0
|1.10
|0.70
|2.1
|57.7
|33.3
|76.6
|2.7
|6.5
|O. Ballo
|31
|27.5
|13.9
|8.6
|1.7
|0.80
|1.30
|1.9
|64.5
|0.0
|57.1
|2.3
|6.3
|C. Ramey
|28
|30.6
|10.8
|3.9
|3.7
|1.10
|0.10
|1.7
|39.5
|40.5
|52.8
|0.4
|3.5
|K. Kriisa
|31
|31.1
|10.7
|2.5
|5.4
|0.60
|0.00
|2.7
|38.4
|38.2
|78.9
|0.4
|2.1
|P. Larsson
|31
|27.5
|10.2
|4.3
|3.0
|0.90
|0.30
|1.7
|46.7
|32.9
|84.9
|1
|3.3
|C. Henderson Jr.
|31
|22.7
|7.8
|3.5
|1.1
|0.60
|0.50
|1.4
|46.3
|40.0
|79.1
|1.1
|2.4
|K. Boswell
|31
|15.3
|4.5
|1.6
|1.6
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|42.4
|36.2
|78.9
|0.2
|1.4
|H. Veesaar
|26
|7.5
|2.7
|1.5
|0.6
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|63.4
|27.3
|75.0
|0.5
|1
|A. Bal
|24
|8.8
|2.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|38.0
|35.3
|70.6
|0.2
|0.8
|L. Krystkowiak
|2
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|D. Anderson
|14
|3.7
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|41.2
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.4
|F. Borovicanin
|13
|4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|58.3
|50.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.6
|M. Lang
|8
|1.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|80.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|W. Menaugh
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Mains
|8
|1.9
|0.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|G. Weitman
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|B. Ackerley
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|T. Tubelis
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|31
|0.0
|83.1
|43.1
|19.3
|6.20
|3.30
|13.5
|49.3
|37.8
|71.7
|10.5
|29.2
-
8M-OH
1TOL0
0154 O/U
-13.5
11:00am ESP+
-
8DAV
1VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
11:30am USA
-
9RUTG
8MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm BTN
-
8SJU
1MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm FS1
-
9WAKE
1MIA0
0156 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
9ECU
8USF0
0141.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESPU
-
5ISU
4BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
12:30pm ESPN
-
9MSST
8FLA0
0130.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5OHIO
4BALL0
0151 O/U
PK
1:30pm ESP+
-
5GMU
4STL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm USA
-
13OSU
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5PITT
4DUKE0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm ESP2
-
5PROV
4CONN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FS1
-
10SMU
7UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPU
-
8CABP
1SHOU0
0124.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm
-
9COLO
1UCLA0
0133 O/U
-9
3:00pm PACN
-
8COLST
1SDSU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
8CSUB
1UCI0
0127.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
6PVAM
3JAST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
8WVU
1KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
13MISS
5TENN0
0128 O/U
-11.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7NIU
2KENT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
5GRCN
4SEA0
0136 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
10JOES
2DAY0
0135 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm USA
-
5HAW
4CSUF0
0126 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
5SJSU
4NEV0
0130.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5WSU
4ORE0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4UMES0
0139 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
6BUF
3AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10PSU
7ILL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
8WKY
1FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10ARK
7AUB0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5CHAR
4MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
10DEP
2XAV0
0152.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm FS1
-
11MRST
3QUIN0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
7OKST
2TEX0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
11TLSA
6WICH0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
2UVA0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
11LAS
3FOR0
0139 O/U
-6
7:30pm USA
-
6COPP
3NORF0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
2BSU
7UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10CP
2UCSB0
0125.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
10LT
2NTEX0
0118 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
6MD0
0133.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
7TRLST
2UTVA0
0137 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
5AAMU
4SOU0
0135 O/U
-4
9:30pm
-
14LSU
6VAN0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm SECN
-
6NCST
3CLEM0
0148 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPN
-
5NIAG
4SIEN0
0126.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm FS1
-
6RICE
3UAB0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6TCU
3KSU0
0148 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP2
-
11UTU
3SUU0
0152 O/U
-5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
3USC0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
3UTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6UCD
3UCRV0
0144 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESP+