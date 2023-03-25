No. 9 Florida Atlantic eyes continuing run vs. No. 3 Kansas St.
NEW YORK -- The college basketball world did not harbor high expectations for either Florida Atlantic or Kansas State entering the NCAA Tournament, most prognosticators focusing more on the top seeds and the brand names.
But March has a way of creating new legacies.
Following dramatic victories Thursday in the Sweet 16, third-seeded Kansas State (26-9) and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic (34-3) will meet Saturday in the East Region final with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
"I've always heard that it's probably the hardest game to win," Kansas State first-year coach Jerome Tang said. "Both teams know that they're right there."
Playing in his native New York, All-American guard Markquis Nowell starred for Kansas State against seventh-seeded Michigan State. He finished with 20 points and an NCAA Tournament-record 19 assists, including lobbing the go-ahead alley-oop dunk to Keyontae Johnson in overtime to lift the Wildcats to a 98-93 win.
Nowell needed to be helped off the court early in the second half with a right ankle injury, but he quickly returned. By Friday it was being described as a "tweak." Nowell told reporters his ankle is 85-90 percent good to go.
While Florida Atlantic is making its second NCAA appearance and won tournament games for the first time in program history, Kansas State is making its third trip to the Elite Eight since 2010, under three different coaches. The Wildcats are aiming for their first Final Four since 1964.
Still, there were some lean years in the tough-as-nails Big 12 before Tang took over and recruited players like Johnson out of the transfer portal.
"My goal was to try to change a program," Johnson said.
Johnson, who had a team-high 22 points Thursday, leads Kansas State with 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Nowell averages 17.2 points, 8.1 assists and 2.5 steals.
The Owls are studying up on the Wildcats' floor general.
"On-ball pressure is a big key," Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee said, "and also the help-side defense, and making sure that the rest of the defenders see their man and don't get back-door cut and different things like that that just give him an opportunity to find open people."
Thursday's nightcap, while not nearly as high-scoring, still provided some theatrics. The Owls trailed most of the game up until 12:08 left, when they embarked on a lengthy 18-2 run to overtake fourth-seeded Tennessee and win 62-55.
It marked the Owls' 10th straight win, a streak that began Feb. 23. In those 10 games, six different players have led them in scoring, which coach Dusty May felt was a testament to Florida Atlantic's balanced offense.
"Extremely excited to still be playing, surviving and advancing," May said. "Like much of the year, (Thursday) night is a great example of different guys stepping up for our team in a cumulative effort."
Case in point: Michael Forrest, who averages 8.5 ppg but went scoreless in the Owls' first two tournament wins over No. 8 Memphis and No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson. Forrest scored eight straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to fuel the pivotal 18-2 run.
Forrest said his teammates sensed he was putting too much pressure on himself and helped keep him upbeat. Before the Tennessee game, he found another way to unwind.
"I took a little walk to Central Park and went there and just relaxed," Forrest said. "That's really been the biggest difference, just being able to relax and just release from all the city stuff."
Johnell Davis leads Florida Atlantic with 13.9 points per game and scored a game-high 15 on Thursday. Alijah Martin averages 13.0 ppg and Vladislav Goldin adds 10.2 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game.
"(May) has a terrific team," Tang said. "And I'm telling you, if you just took the names off the front of the jerseys and you line them up against anybody in America, you'd say they're a high-major team. They are a high-major team, but they're high-major competitors, too."
--By Adam Zielonka, Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:52
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|7:02
|+3
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes three point jump shot
|62-63
|7:05
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|7:07
|Markquis Nowell misses two point layup
|7:30
|Cam Carter defensive rebound
|7:32
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound
|7:42
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses three point jump shot
|8:13
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot
|59-63
|8:38
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot
|57-63
|9:04
|+3
|Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|57-60
|9:10
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass) (Johnell Davis steals)
|9:22
|Cam Carter offensive rebound
|9:24
|Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|9:46
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin blocks Vladislav Goldin's two point layup
|9:48
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|9:50
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup
|10:13
|+1
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-60
|10:13
|Johnell Davis shooting foul (Nae'Qwan Tomlin draws the foul)
|10:13
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup
|54-59
|10:44
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point jump shot
|54-57
|10:55
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|10:57
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point jump shot (Brandon Weatherspoon assists)
|52-57
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Johnell Davis offensive rebound
|11:42
|Michael Forrest misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|50-57
|12:20
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (bad pass)
|12:37
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|50-55
|13:00
|+3
|Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot (Michael Forrest assists)
|50-52
|13:03
|Michael Forrest defensive rebound
|13:05
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point dunk
|13:10
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|13:12
|Cam Carter misses two point jump shot
|13:25
|Alijah Martin turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|13:37
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)
|13:43
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|13:45
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup
|13:51
|Giancarlo Rosado defensive rebound
|13:53
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|Giancarlo Rosado turnover (offensive foul)
|14:06
|Giancarlo Rosado offensive foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
|14:10
|Keyontae Johnson personal foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|14:22
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|14:24
|Desi Sills misses two point layup
|14:28
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|14:30
|Nick Boyd misses two point layup
|14:36
|David N'Guessan turnover (bad pass) (Alijah Martin steals)
|14:49
|Alijah Martin turnover (bad pass) (Desi Sills steals)
|15:06
|+3
|Keyontae Johnson makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|47-52
|15:18
|Jalen Gaffney turnover (offensive foul)
|15:18
|Jalen Gaffney offensive foul
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (bad pass)
|15:34
|Johnell Davis turnover (bad pass) (David N'Guessan steals)
|15:50
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot
|47-49
|16:13
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|16:15
|Alijah Martin misses two point layup
|16:16
|David N'Guessan personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|16:22
|+2
|David N'Guessan makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|47-46
|16:45
|Vladislav Goldin personal foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
|16:45
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|16:47
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|16:52
|Keyontae Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:52
|Keyontae Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:52
|Johnell Davis shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|17:11
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot
|47-44
|17:22
|Keyontae Johnson personal foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
|17:38
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)
|17:51
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup
|44-44
|18:03
|Nick Boyd offensive rebound
|18:05
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point jump shot
|18:21
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|18:23
|Alijah Martin blocks Nae'Qwan Tomlin's two point layup
|18:26
|Desi Sills defensive rebound
|18:28
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|42-44
|18:48
|Alijah Martin turnover (bad pass) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|19:03
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point jump shot
|42-42
|19:24
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (offensive foul)
|19:24
|Bryan Greenlee offensive foul (Cam Carter draws the foul)
|19:43
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|42-40
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+2
|Desi Sills makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|42-38
|0:19
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:19
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|0:20
|Vladislav Goldin blocks Markquis Nowell's two point layup
|0:37
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Johnell Davis assists)
|42-36
|0:43
|Owls 30 second timeout
|0:43
|Jump ball. Vladislav Goldin vs. Abayomi Iyiola (Owls gains possession)
|0:43
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|0:46
|Johnell Davis misses two point jump shot
|0:56
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|0:58
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-36
|1:11
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-36
|1:11
|Tykei Greene personal foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|1:11
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|1:13
|Desi Sills misses two point layup
|1:18
|Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|1:36
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup
|38-36
|1:46
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup (Johnell Davis assists)
|38-34
|1:55
|Owls offensive rebound
|1:59
|Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
|2:09
|Giancarlo Rosado defensive rebound
|2:11
|Tykei Greene misses three point jump shot
|2:22
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|2:24
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|2:43
|Ismael Massoud misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:43
|Brandon Weatherspoon personal foul (Ismael Massoud draws the foul)
|2:43
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|2:43
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|2:59
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)
|3:02
|Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Ismael Massoud steals)
|3:22
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (bad pass) (Alijah Martin steals)
|3:38
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup (Alijah Martin assists)
|36-34
|3:44
|Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound
|3:46
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|Giancarlo Rosado turnover (offensive foul)
|4:00
|Giancarlo Rosado offensive foul (Abayomi Iyiola draws the foul)
|4:15
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-34
|4:15
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-33
|4:15
|Bryan Greenlee shooting foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|4:34
|Bryan Greenlee personal foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|4:52
|+3
|Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot
|34-32
|5:25
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot
|31-32
|5:38
|Brandon Weatherspoon turnover (bad pass)
|6:03
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|31-29
|6:03
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|31-28
|6:03
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|31-27
|6:03
|Nick Boyd shooting foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|6:14
|Johnell Davis turnover (lost ball) (Nae'Qwan Tomlin steals)
|6:15
|Jump ball. Johnell Davis vs. Nae'Qwan Tomlin (Wildcats gains possession)
|6:26
|+2
|Desi Sills makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|31-26
|6:45
|+3
|Nick Boyd makes three point jump shot (Giancarlo Rosado assists)
|31-24
|6:59
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point jump shot
|28-24
|7:23
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|7:25
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|Ismael Massoud turnover (lost ball)
|7:58
|+1
|Bryan Greenlee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-22
|7:58
|+1
|Bryan Greenlee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-22
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|Cam Carter personal foul (Bryan Greenlee draws the foul)
|8:10
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (bad pass)
|8:17
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|8:19
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point layup
|8:31
|+1
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-22
|8:31
|+1
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-22
|8:31
|Abayomi Iyiola shooting foul (Brandon Weatherspoon draws the foul)
|8:55
|+2
|Abayomi Iyiola makes two point dunk
|24-22
|9:01
|Michael Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Abayomi Iyiola steals)
|9:25
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|9:25
|Desi Sills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:25
|Michael Forrest shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|9:25
|+2
|Desi Sills makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|24-20
|9:27
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|9:29
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup
|9:30
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|9:32
|Brandon Weatherspoon misses two point jump shot
|9:45
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|9:47
|Cam Carter misses two point jump shot
|10:04
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-18
|10:04
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-18
|10:04
|David N'Guessan shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|10:26
|TV timeout
|10:26
|Ismael Massoud turnover (offensive foul)
|10:26
|Ismael Massoud offensive foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|10:42
|+2
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes two point layup (Vladislav Goldin assists)
|22-18
|10:59
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|11:01
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|20-18
|11:31
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup
|18-18
|11:52
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk (Brandon Weatherspoon assists)
|18-16
|12:01
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|12:01
|Keyontae Johnson offensive foul (Michael Forrest draws the foul)
|12:06
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|12:08
|Johnell Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:15
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|12:17
|Ismael Massoud misses two point jump shot
|12:41
|+2
|Giancarlo Rosado makes two point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|16-16
|12:54
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|12:56
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|+2
|Michael Forrest makes two point jump shot
|14-16
|13:27
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-16
|13:27
|Nick Boyd shooting foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|13:27
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup
|12-15
|13:35
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup (Giancarlo Rosado assists)
|12-13
|13:55
|+3
|Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|10-13
|14:01
|Giancarlo Rosado turnover (lost ball) (Ismael Massoud steals)
|14:22
|+3
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|10-10
|14:43
|Alijah Martin turnover (lost ball)
|15:00
|David N'Guessan personal foul (Giancarlo Rosado draws the foul)
|15:01
|Giancarlo Rosado defensive rebound
|15:03
|Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|15:13
|Giancarlo Rosado misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|15:30
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|10-7
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:53
|Keyontae Johnson personal foul (Nick Boyd draws the foul)
|15:53
|Nick Boyd offensive rebound
|15:55
|Johnell Davis misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (Nick Boyd steals)
|16:12
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point jump shot
|7-7
|16:24
|+3
|Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|5-7
|16:43
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point dunk (Vladislav Goldin assists)
|5-4
|17:02
|+2
|Cam Carter makes two point layup
|3-4
|17:06
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (bad pass) (Cam Carter steals)
|17:07
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin personal foul
|17:07
|Owls offensive rebound
|17:09
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|3-2
|17:50
|Vladislav Goldin turnover (bad pass) (Nae'Qwan Tomlin steals)
|18:02
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|18:04
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|Alijah Martin turnover (offensive foul)
|18:14
|Alijah Martin offensive foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|18:18
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|18:20
|Nick Boyd misses three point jump shot
|18:27
|Cam Carter personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|18:27
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|18:30
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|18:48
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|18:55
|Johnell Davis blocks Cam Carter's three point jump shot
|19:11
|Johnell Davis turnover (traveling)
|19:32
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|19:34
|Vladislav Goldin blocks Nae'Qwan Tomlin's two point jump shot
|19:55
|+3
|Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Vladislav Goldin vs. Nae'Qwan Tomlin (Alijah Martin gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|6:52
|+ 3
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes three point jump shot
|7:02
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|7:05
|Markquis Nowell misses two point layup
|7:07
|Cam Carter defensive rebound
|7:30
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound
|7:40
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|+ 2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot
|8:13
|+ 3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot
|8:38
|+ 3
|Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|9:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|63
|Field Goals
|23-46 (50.0%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-8 (100.0%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|18
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|23
|10
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|20
|12
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|9 FAU 34-3
|78.0 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|14.6 APG
|3 Kansas St. 26-9
|76.2 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Greenlee G
|7.1 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.2 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
00
|. Nowell G
|17.2 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|8.1 APG
|38.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Greenlee G
|14 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|M. Nowell G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|11 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|63.6
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Greenlee
|14
|0
|0
|4/6
|4/6
|2/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|V. Goldin
|12
|10
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|J. Davis
|10
|7
|5
|4/10
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|B. Weatherspoon
|7
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Forrest
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Greenlee
|14
|0
|0
|4/6
|4/6
|2/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|V. Goldin
|12
|10
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|J. Davis
|10
|7
|5
|4/10
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|B. Weatherspoon
|7
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Forrest
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Rosado
|2
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Gaffney
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Beath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lorient
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ralat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|31
|15
|23/46
|8/19
|8/8
|14
|129
|4
|4
|20
|8
|23
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|24
|2
|11
|7/17
|4/9
|6/6
|0
|33
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2
|N. Tomlin
|12
|6
|0
|5/10
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|28
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|D. Sills
|9
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Carter
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. N'Guessan
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|24
|2
|11
|7/17
|4/9
|6/6
|0
|33
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2
|N. Tomlin
|12
|6
|0
|5/10
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|28
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|D. Sills
|9
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Carter
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. N'Guessan
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Massoud
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Iyiola
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Greene
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Awbrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ackerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Manning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|13
|13
|24/49
|8/18
|7/11
|13
|152
|11
|1
|12
|3
|10