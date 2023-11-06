away team background logo
1st Half
UGA
Bulldogs
40
ORE
Ducks
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point jump shot 40-30
0:04   Noah Thomasson turnover (carrying)  
0:29   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
0:29 +1 Brennan Rigsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-30
0:29 +1 Brennan Rigsby makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-30
0:29   RJ Melendez personal foul (Brennan Rigsby draws the foul)  
0:30   RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Brennan Rigsby steals)  
0:45   Jadrian Tracey turnover (lost ball)  
1:02   Ducks defensive rebound  
1:02   RJ Melendez misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:02   RJ Melendez misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:02   Brennan Rigsby shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)  
1:13 +2 N'Faly Dante makes two point layup 36-30
1:16   N'Faly Dante offensive rebound  
1:18   Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot  
1:27   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
1:29   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point layup  
1:43   Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound  
1:45   N'Faly Dante misses two point layup  
1:56   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
1:58   Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot  
2:17   Justin Hill defensive rebound  
2:19   Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot  
2:32 +1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-30
2:32 +1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-29
2:32   Kwame Evans Jr. personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)  
2:42 +1 N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-28
2:42 +1 N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-28
2:42   Frank Anselem-Ibe shooting foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)  
2:55   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
2:57   Blue Cain misses three point jump shot  
3:03   Frank Anselem-Ibe offensive rebound  
3:05   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound  
3:13   Kwame Evans Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:13   Jabri Abdur-Rahim personal foul (Kwame Evans Jr. draws the foul)  
3:22   Jesse Zarzuela defensive rebound  
3:24   Silas Demary Jr. misses two point layup  
3:33   Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound  
3:33   N'Faly Dante misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:33   TV timeout  
3:33   Frank Anselem-Ibe personal foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)  
3:59 +2 Blue Cain makes two point layup 32-28
4:06   Jesse Zarzuela turnover (lost ball) (Blue Cain steals)  
4:26 +3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists) 32-26
4:31   Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound  
4:33   Kwame Evans Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:41   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
4:43   Blue Cain misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Nate Bittle turnover (offensive foul)  
4:56   Nate Bittle offensive foul (Noah Thomasson draws the foul)  
5:11   Ducks 30 second timeout  
5:13 +3 Blue Cain makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists) 32-23
5:20   Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound  
5:22   Nate Bittle misses two point hook shot  
5:41 +1 RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-20
5:41   Brennan Rigsby shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)  
5:41 +2 RJ Melendez makes two point layup (Justin Hill assists) 32-19
5:47 +2 Brennan Rigsby makes two point layup 32-17
5:53   Brennan Rigsby defensive rebound  
5:55   RJ Melendez misses two point layup  
6:09   Justin Hill defensive rebound  
6:11   Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot  
6:20   Ducks defensive rebound  
6:22   RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot  
6:32 +2 Brennan Rigsby makes two point jump shot 30-17
6:35   Ducks offensive rebound  
6:37   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe blocks Keeshawn Barthelemy's two point layup  
6:51   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (lost ball)  
6:59   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
7:01   Mahamadou Diawara blocks RJ Melendez's two point layup  
7:04   RJ Melendez defensive rebound  
7:06   Mahamadou Diawara misses two point layup  
7:10   Mahamadou Diawara offensive rebound  
7:12   Jesse Zarzuela misses three point jump shot  
7:36 +3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists) 28-17
7:36   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
7:38   Kwame Evans Jr. blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point layup  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Keeshawn Barthelemy turnover (traveling)  
8:06 +3 Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot 28-14
8:18 +3 Kwame Evans Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jesse Zarzuela assists) 28-11
8:28   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
8:30   Justin Hill misses three point jump shot  
8:42   N'Faly Dante turnover (lost ball) (Jabri Abdur-Rahim steals)  
8:46   N'Faly Dante offensive rebound  
8:48   Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot  
9:00   Russel Tchewa personal foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)  
9:00   Ducks defensive rebound  
9:00   Justin Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:00   Jermaine Couisnard personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)  
9:01   Justin Hill defensive rebound  
9:03   N'Faly Dante misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Brennan Rigsby defensive rebound  
9:21   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:21 +1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-11
9:21   Jesse Zarzuela personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)  
9:23   Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound  
9:25   Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot  
9:42   Jump ball. Kwame Evans Jr. vs. Russel Tchewa (Ducks gains possession)  
9:43   Kwame Evans Jr. defensive rebound  
9:45   Noah Thomasson misses two point layup  
9:54 +2 N'Faly Dante makes two point layup 25-10
10:07   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
10:09   Blue Cain misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Kario Oquendo personal foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)  
10:33   RJ Melendez defensive rebound  
10:35   Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
10:42   Silas Demary Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:53 +2 Kario Oquendo makes two point layup 23-10
11:17   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
11:17   Blue Cain misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:17   Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Blue Cain draws the foul)  
11:17 +2 Blue Cain makes two point floating jump shot (Silas Demary Jr. assists) 21-10
11:20   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
11:22   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point layup  
11:29   Russel Tchewa defensive rebound  
11:31   Jesse Zarzuela misses three point jump shot  
11:38   RJ Melendez turnover (bad pass) (Jesse Zarzuela steals)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
11:45 +2 Kario Oquendo makes two point layup 21-8
11:51   Dylan James turnover (lost ball) (Jadrian Tracey steals)  
12:00 +2 Nate Bittle makes two point layup 19-8
12:03   Nate Bittle offensive rebound  
12:05   Nate Bittle misses two point layup  
12:17   Russel Tchewa turnover (offensive foul)  
12:17   Russel Tchewa offensive foul (Nate Bittle draws the foul)  
12:33   Nate Bittle turnover (bad pass) (Dylan James steals)  
12:37   Nate Bittle defensive rebound  
12:39   Justin Hill misses two point jump shot  
12:47   Russel Tchewa defensive rebound  
12:49   Nate Bittle misses two point jump shot  
13:16   Ducks defensive rebound  
13:18   RJ Melendez misses two point layup  
13:21   Keeshawn Barthelemy personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)  
13:27 +1 N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-8
13:27 +1 N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-8
13:27   Jalen DeLoach shooting foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)  
13:28   N'Faly Dante offensive rebound  
13:30   Dylan James blocks Kwame Evans Jr.'s three point jump shot  
13:44   Keeshawn Barthelemy defensive rebound  
13:46   Dylan James misses two point jump shot  
14:04 +2 Kwame Evans Jr. makes two point layup (N'Faly Dante assists) 15-8
14:32   Brennan Rigsby defensive rebound  
14:34   Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Kwame Evans Jr. personal foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)  
14:46 +2 Brennan Rigsby makes two point layup 13-8
14:56   Jalen DeLoach personal foul  
14:57 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup 11-8
15:00   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
15:02   Jalen DeLoach misses two point jump shot  
15:15   Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound  
15:17   Kwame Evans Jr. misses two point layup  
15:24   Kwame Evans Jr. offensive rebound  
15:26   Jesse Zarzuela misses two point jump shot  
15:28   TV timeout  
15:28   Noah Thomasson personal foul (Jesse Zarzuela draws the foul)  
15:41 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Jalen DeLoach assists) 11-6
15:54   Russel Tchewa defensive rebound  
15:56   Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot  
16:10   Jermaine Couisnard offensive rebound  
16:12   Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot  
16:33 +1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 3 of 3 11-4
16:33 +1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 3 11-3
16:33 +1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 3 11-2
16:33   Nate Bittle shooting foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)  
16:48 +2 Jermaine Couisnard makes two point layup 11-1
16:53   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
16:55   Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot  
17:03   Noah Thomasson defensive rebound  
17:05   Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot  
17:12   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
17:14   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot  
17:39 +3 Nate Bittle makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists) 9-1
18:00   Silas Demary Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
18:07 +2 N'Faly Dante makes two point layup (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists) 6-1
18:09   Silas Demary Jr. personal foul (Nate Bittle draws the foul)  
18:18   RJ Melendez turnover (bad pass)  
18:22 +2 Nate Bittle makes two point layup 4-1
18:24   Nate Bittle offensive rebound  
18:26   Jesse Zarzuela misses two point layup  
18:28   Jesse Zarzuela offensive rebound  
18:30   Jesse Zarzuela misses two point layup  
18:47   Jesse Zarzuela defensive rebound  
18:49   Silas Demary Jr. misses two point layup  
18:55 +2 Jermaine Couisnard makes two point layup 2-1
19:01   Jermaine Couisnard offensive rebound  
19:03   N'Faly Dante misses two point layup  
19:09   RJ Melendez turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)  
19:19   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
19:19   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
19:19 +1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 3 0-1
19:19   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
19:19   Jermaine Couisnard shooting foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)  
19:28   Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound  
19:30   N'Faly Dante misses two point jump shot  
19:48   N'Faly Dante defensive rebound  
19:50   Silas Demary Jr. misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Nate Bittle vs. Russel Tchewa (Silas Demary Jr. gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 30 40
Field Goals 9-33 (27.3%) 16-42 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 8-15 (53.3%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 34
Offensive 3 10
Defensive 17 19
Team 3 5
Assists 6 4
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 10 12
Technicals 0 0
1
J. Abdur-Rahim G
13 PTS, 4 REB
1
N. Dante C
10 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
12T
Georgia 0-0 30-30
Oregon 0-0 40-40
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
Georgia 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Oregon 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Abdur-Rahim G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
. Dante C PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Abdur-Rahim G 13 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
1
N. Dante C 10 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
27.3 FG% 38.1
30.8 3PT FG% 28.6
53.3 FT% 75.0
Georgia
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Abdur-Rahim 13 4 0 2/6 2/4 7/10 1 - 1 0 0 0 4
R. Tchewa 4 5 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 2 3
R. Melendez 3 2 0 1/5 0/1 1/3 1 - 0 0 4 0 2
N. Thomasson 3 1 2 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
S. Demary Jr. 0 3 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Cain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DeLoach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moncrieffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Anselem-Ibe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Klatsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jennings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sunahara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 20 6 9/33 4/13 8/15 10 0 3 2 9 3 17
Oregon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dante 10 13 1 3/7 0/0 4/5 0 - 0 0 1 3 10
N. Bittle 7 3 0 3/6 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 2 1
J. Couisnard 4 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 2 0
K. Barthelemy 2 1 1 1/8 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Zarzuela 0 3 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Rigsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oquendo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diawara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tracey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shelstad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Farnham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Reichle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 29 4 16/42 2/7 6/8 12 0 4 2 6 10 19
