UGA
OREG
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point jump shot
|40-30
|0:04
|Noah Thomasson turnover (carrying)
|0:29
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:29
|+1
|Brennan Rigsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-30
|0:29
|+1
|Brennan Rigsby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-30
|0:29
|RJ Melendez personal foul (Brennan Rigsby draws the foul)
|0:30
|RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Brennan Rigsby steals)
|0:45
|Jadrian Tracey turnover (lost ball)
|1:02
|Ducks defensive rebound
|1:02
|RJ Melendez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:02
|RJ Melendez misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:02
|Brennan Rigsby shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|1:13
|+2
|N'Faly Dante makes two point layup
|36-30
|1:16
|N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|1:18
|Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|1:27
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|1:29
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point layup
|1:43
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|1:45
|N'Faly Dante misses two point layup
|1:56
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|1:58
|Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot
|2:17
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|2:19
|Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|2:32
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-30
|2:32
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-29
|2:32
|Kwame Evans Jr. personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|2:42
|+1
|N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-28
|2:42
|+1
|N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-28
|2:42
|Frank Anselem-Ibe shooting foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|2:55
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|2:57
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|Frank Anselem-Ibe offensive rebound
|3:05
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|3:13
|Kwame Evans Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:13
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim personal foul (Kwame Evans Jr. draws the foul)
|3:22
|Jesse Zarzuela defensive rebound
|3:24
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point layup
|3:33
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|3:33
|N'Faly Dante misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:33
|TV timeout
|3:33
|Frank Anselem-Ibe personal foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|3:59
|+2
|Blue Cain makes two point layup
|32-28
|4:06
|Jesse Zarzuela turnover (lost ball) (Blue Cain steals)
|4:26
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists)
|32-26
|4:31
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|4:33
|Kwame Evans Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:41
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|4:43
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|Nate Bittle turnover (offensive foul)
|4:56
|Nate Bittle offensive foul (Noah Thomasson draws the foul)
|5:11
|Ducks 30 second timeout
|5:13
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists)
|32-23
|5:20
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|5:22
|Nate Bittle misses two point hook shot
|5:41
|+1
|RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-20
|5:41
|Brennan Rigsby shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|5:41
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point layup (Justin Hill assists)
|32-19
|5:47
|+2
|Brennan Rigsby makes two point layup
|32-17
|5:53
|Brennan Rigsby defensive rebound
|5:55
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|6:09
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|6:11
|Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|6:20
|Ducks defensive rebound
|6:22
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|6:32
|+2
|Brennan Rigsby makes two point jump shot
|30-17
|6:35
|Ducks offensive rebound
|6:37
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe blocks Keeshawn Barthelemy's two point layup
|6:51
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (lost ball)
|6:59
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:01
|Mahamadou Diawara blocks RJ Melendez's two point layup
|7:04
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|7:06
|Mahamadou Diawara misses two point layup
|7:10
|Mahamadou Diawara offensive rebound
|7:12
|Jesse Zarzuela misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists)
|28-17
|7:36
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:38
|Kwame Evans Jr. blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point layup
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|Keeshawn Barthelemy turnover (traveling)
|8:06
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot
|28-14
|8:18
|+3
|Kwame Evans Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jesse Zarzuela assists)
|28-11
|8:28
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|8:30
|Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|N'Faly Dante turnover (lost ball) (Jabri Abdur-Rahim steals)
|8:46
|N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|8:48
|Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|Russel Tchewa personal foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|9:00
|Ducks defensive rebound
|9:00
|Justin Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:00
|Jermaine Couisnard personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|9:01
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|9:03
|N'Faly Dante misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|Brennan Rigsby defensive rebound
|9:21
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:21
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-11
|9:21
|Jesse Zarzuela personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|9:23
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|9:25
|Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|Jump ball. Kwame Evans Jr. vs. Russel Tchewa (Ducks gains possession)
|9:43
|Kwame Evans Jr. defensive rebound
|9:45
|Noah Thomasson misses two point layup
|9:54
|+2
|N'Faly Dante makes two point layup
|25-10
|10:07
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|10:09
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|Kario Oquendo personal foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|10:33
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|10:35
|Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|10:42
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point layup
|23-10
|11:17
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|11:17
|Blue Cain misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:17
|Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Blue Cain draws the foul)
|11:17
|+2
|Blue Cain makes two point floating jump shot (Silas Demary Jr. assists)
|21-10
|11:20
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|11:22
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point layup
|11:29
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|11:31
|Jesse Zarzuela misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|RJ Melendez turnover (bad pass) (Jesse Zarzuela steals)
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:44
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|11:45
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point layup
|21-8
|11:51
|Dylan James turnover (lost ball) (Jadrian Tracey steals)
|12:00
|+2
|Nate Bittle makes two point layup
|19-8
|12:03
|Nate Bittle offensive rebound
|12:05
|Nate Bittle misses two point layup
|12:17
|Russel Tchewa turnover (offensive foul)
|12:17
|Russel Tchewa offensive foul (Nate Bittle draws the foul)
|12:33
|Nate Bittle turnover (bad pass) (Dylan James steals)
|12:37
|Nate Bittle defensive rebound
|12:39
|Justin Hill misses two point jump shot
|12:47
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|12:49
|Nate Bittle misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|Ducks defensive rebound
|13:18
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|13:21
|Keeshawn Barthelemy personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|13:27
|+1
|N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-8
|13:27
|+1
|N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-8
|13:27
|Jalen DeLoach shooting foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|13:28
|N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|13:30
|Dylan James blocks Kwame Evans Jr.'s three point jump shot
|13:44
|Keeshawn Barthelemy defensive rebound
|13:46
|Dylan James misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|+2
|Kwame Evans Jr. makes two point layup (N'Faly Dante assists)
|15-8
|14:32
|Brennan Rigsby defensive rebound
|14:34
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|Kwame Evans Jr. personal foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|14:46
|+2
|Brennan Rigsby makes two point layup
|13-8
|14:56
|Jalen DeLoach personal foul
|14:57
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup
|11-8
|15:00
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|15:02
|Jalen DeLoach misses two point jump shot
|15:15
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|15:17
|Kwame Evans Jr. misses two point layup
|15:24
|Kwame Evans Jr. offensive rebound
|15:26
|Jesse Zarzuela misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|TV timeout
|15:28
|Noah Thomasson personal foul (Jesse Zarzuela draws the foul)
|15:41
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Jalen DeLoach assists)
|11-6
|15:54
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|15:56
|Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
|16:10
|Jermaine Couisnard offensive rebound
|16:12
|Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|11-4
|16:33
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|11-3
|16:33
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|11-2
|16:33
|Nate Bittle shooting foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|16:48
|+2
|Jermaine Couisnard makes two point layup
|11-1
|16:53
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|16:55
|Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot
|17:03
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|17:05
|Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|17:12
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|17:14
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|+3
|Nate Bittle makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|9-1
|18:00
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|18:07
|+2
|N'Faly Dante makes two point layup (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|6-1
|18:09
|Silas Demary Jr. personal foul (Nate Bittle draws the foul)
|18:18
|RJ Melendez turnover (bad pass)
|18:22
|+2
|Nate Bittle makes two point layup
|4-1
|18:24
|Nate Bittle offensive rebound
|18:26
|Jesse Zarzuela misses two point layup
|18:28
|Jesse Zarzuela offensive rebound
|18:30
|Jesse Zarzuela misses two point layup
|18:47
|Jesse Zarzuela defensive rebound
|18:49
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point layup
|18:55
|+2
|Jermaine Couisnard makes two point layup
|2-1
|19:01
|Jermaine Couisnard offensive rebound
|19:03
|N'Faly Dante misses two point layup
|19:09
|RJ Melendez turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
|19:19
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|19:19
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|19:19
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|0-1
|19:19
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|19:19
|Jermaine Couisnard shooting foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|19:28
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|19:30
|N'Faly Dante misses two point jump shot
|19:48
|N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|19:50
|Silas Demary Jr. misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Nate Bittle vs. Russel Tchewa (Silas Demary Jr. gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point jump shot
|0:01
|Noah Thomasson turnover (carrying)
|0:04
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:29
|+ 1
|Brennan Rigsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:29
|+ 1
|Brennan Rigsby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:29
|RJ Melendez personal foul (Brennan Rigsby draws the foul)
|0:29
|RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Brennan Rigsby steals)
|0:30
|Jadrian Tracey turnover (lost ball)
|0:45
|Ducks defensive rebound
|1:02
|RJ Melendez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:02
|RJ Melendez misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|40
|Field Goals
|9-33 (27.3%)
|16-42 (38.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-15 (53.3%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|34
|Offensive
|3
|10
|Defensive
|17
|19
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|6
|4
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|10
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
13 PTS, 4 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Abdur-Rahim G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|. Dante C
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Abdur-Rahim G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|N. Dante C
|10 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|
|27.3
|FG%
|38.1
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|53.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|13
|4
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|7/10
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Tchewa
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|R. Melendez
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|1/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|N. Thomasson
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Demary Jr.
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Cain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DeLoach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moncrieffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Anselem-Ibe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sunahara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|20
|6
|9/33
|4/13
|8/15
|10
|0
|3
|2
|9
|3
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dante
|10
|13
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10
|N. Bittle
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Couisnard
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|K. Barthelemy
|2
|1
|1
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Zarzuela
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Rigsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oquendo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diawara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tracey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shelstad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Farnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Reichle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|40
|29
|4
|16/42
|2/7
|6/8
|12
|0
|4
|2
|6
|10
|19