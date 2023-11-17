away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
UVM
STLOU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UVM
Catamounts
47
STL
Billikens
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03   Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:33   Sam Alamutu defensive rebound  
0:35   Mike Meadows misses two point floating jump shot  
0:46 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point running dunk 47-32
1:14 +2 Mike Meadows makes two point floating jump shot 45-32
1:31   Tim Dalger offensive rebound  
1:33   Djordje Curcic misses three point jump shot  
2:01 +1 Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-30
2:01 +1 Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-30
2:01   Mike Meadows personal foul (Ileri Ayo-Faleye draws the foul)  
2:01   Ileri Ayo-Faleye offensive rebound  
2:03   Shamir Bogues misses three point jump shot  
2:18 +1 Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-30
2:18 +1 Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-29
2:18   Sam Alamutu shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)  
2:20   Tim Dalger offensive rebound  
2:22   Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:38 +3 Aaron Deloney makes three point stepback jump shot 43-28
2:57   Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound  
2:59   Sam Alamutu blocks Tim Dalger's two point layup  
3:16   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
3:16   Shamir Bogues misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:16   Shamir Bogues misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:16   TV timeout  
3:16   Cian Medley shooting foul (Shamir Bogues draws the foul)  
3:40   Shamir Bogues defensive rebound  
3:42   Tim Dalger misses two point layup  
3:44   Tim Dalger offensive rebound  
3:46   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Tim Dalger defensive rebound  
4:04   Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot  
4:19   TJ Long defensive rebound  
4:19   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:19 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-28
4:19   Matt Veretto shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
4:39 +1 TJ Long makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-27
4:39   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
4:39   Djordje Curcic shooting foul (TJ Long draws the foul)  
4:39 +2 TJ Long makes two point layup (Shamir Bogues assists) 39-27
4:42   Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Shamir Bogues steals)  
5:08   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
5:10   Ileri Ayo-Faleye misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Cian Medley turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)  
5:34 +2 Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes two point hook shot (Brenton Mills assists) 37-27
5:55 +1 Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-27
5:55   TJ Hurley shooting foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)  
5:55 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point driving layup (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists) 35-26
6:07 +1 TJ Hurley makes regular free throw 3 of 3 35-24
6:07 +1 TJ Hurley makes regular free throw 2 of 3 34-24
6:07 +1 TJ Hurley makes regular free throw 1 of 3 33-24
6:07   Kellen Thames shooting foul (TJ Hurley draws the foul)  
6:29   Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound  
6:31   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point turnaround hook shot  
6:52 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point driving layup 32-24
7:07   Tim Dalger turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)  
7:19   Sam Alamutu turnover (traveling)  
7:30   Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)  
7:44 +1 TJ Long makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-24
7:44   TJ Long misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:44   Gibson Jimerson shooting foul (TJ Long draws the foul)  
8:07   Bruce Zhang turnover (offensive foul)  
8:07   Bruce Zhang offensive foul (Sam Alamutu draws the foul)  
8:30 +2 TJ Long makes two point driving layup (Sam Alamutu assists) 29-24
8:54 +1 Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-24
8:54 +1 Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-23
8:54   Seth Joba shooting foul (Bruce Zhang draws the foul)  
9:11   Aaron Deloney turnover (bad pass)  
9:28 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point stepback jump shot (Mike Meadows assists) 27-22
9:35   Billikens offensive rebound  
9:37   Matt Veretto blocks Tim Dalger's two point jump shot  
9:43   Mike Meadows defensive rebound  
9:45   TJ Long misses three point jump shot  
9:53   Larry Hughes Jr. personal foul (Aaron Deloney draws the foul)  
9:58   Seth Joba defensive rebound  
10:00   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup  
10:14 +3 Aaron Deloney makes three point jump shot 27-19
10:26   Brenton Mills defensive rebound  
10:28   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:34   Larry Hughes Jr. defensive rebound  
10:36   Ileri Ayo-Faleye misses two point hook shot  
10:50   TV timeout  
10:50   Cian Medley personal foul (Ileri Ayo-Faleye draws the foul)  
11:15 +3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cian Medley assists) 24-19
11:32 +3 Aaron Deloney makes three point jump shot (Matt Veretto assists) 24-16
11:52   Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound  
11:54   Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot  
12:03   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
12:05   Brenton Mills misses two point driving layup  
12:09   Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound  
12:11   Cian Medley misses two point layup  
12:22 +2 Matt Veretto makes two point driving bank jump shot 21-16
12:40 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Larry Hughes Jr. assists) 19-16
13:01 +1 Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-14
13:01 +1 Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-14
13:01   Kellen Thames shooting foul (Ileri Ayo-Faleye draws the foul)  
13:10   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
13:10   Larry Hughes Jr. personal foul (TJ Hurley draws the foul)  
13:28 +1 Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-14
13:28 +1 Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-13
13:28   TJ Hurley shooting foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)  
13:43   Matt Veretto personal foul (Kellen Thames draws the foul)  
13:43   Kellen Thames defensive rebound  
13:45   Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot  
13:55 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point driving layup 17-12
14:11 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Matt Veretto assists) 17-10
14:25   Tim Dalger personal foul (TJ Long draws the foul)  
14:39   Shamir Bogues defensive rebound  
14:41   Tim Dalger misses two point hook shot  
15:07 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point jump shot 15-10
15:23   Sam Alamutu defensive rebound  
15:23   Tim Dalger misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:23 +1 Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-10
15:23   TV timeout  
15:23   Ileri Ayo-Faleye shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)  
15:47 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point driving layup 13-9
16:11 +3 Tim Dalger makes three point jump shot (Gibson Jimerson assists) 11-9
16:27 +3 Matt Veretto makes three point jump shot (Shamir Bogues assists) 11-6
16:37 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists) 8-6
16:52   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
16:54   TJ Long misses two point driving layup  
17:19   Catamounts defensive rebound  
17:21   Mike Meadows misses two point floating jump shot  
17:27   Aaron Deloney personal foul (Mike Meadows draws the foul)  
17:38 +3 TJ Long makes three point jump shot (Aaron Deloney assists) 8-3
17:49   Matt Veretto defensive rebound  
17:51   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
18:04 +2 Shamir Bogues makes two point driving layup 5-3
18:26 +3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mike Meadows assists) 3-3
18:38 +3 Matt Veretto makes three point jump shot (Aaron Deloney assists) 3-0
18:52   Catamounts defensive rebound  
18:54   Mike Meadows misses two point layup  
19:03   Tim Dalger defensive rebound  
19:05   Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Aaron Deloney defensive rebound  
19:26   Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:43   Aaron Deloney turnover (lost ball) (Mike Meadows steals)  
20:00   Ileri Ayo-Faleye vs. Terrence Hargrove Jr. (Aaron Deloney gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 47 32
Field Goals 16-25 (64.0%) 9-26 (34.6%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 16 13
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 13 9
Team 2 1
Assists 8 7
Steals 3 1
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 3 5
Fouls 8 11
Technicals 0 0
12
S. Bogues G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
24
G. Jimerson G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
Vermont 3-0 77.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.7 APG
Saint Louis 4-0 84.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Bogues G 12.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.7 APG 65.2 FG%
00
. Jimerson G 11.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
12
S. Bogues G 12 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
24
G. Jimerson G 13 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
64.0 FG% 34.6
50.0 3PT FG% 55.6
75.0 FT% 81.8
Vermont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Bogues 12 2 2 6/7 0/1 0/2 0 - 3 0 0 0 2
T. Long 9 1 0 3/5 1/2 2/3 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Deloney 9 1 2 3/3 3/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
M. Veretto 8 1 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 2 - 0 1 0 0 1
I. Ayo-Faleye 6 5 0 1/3 0/1 4/4 1 - 0 0 0 1 4
Saint Louis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Jimerson 13 1 1 4/7 2/4 3/3 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Hargrove Jr. 9 3 2 3/6 2/3 1/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
T. Dalger 6 5 0 1/5 1/1 3/4 1 - 0 0 1 3 2
M. Meadows Jr. 2 1 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
L. Hughes II 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
