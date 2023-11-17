UVM
STLOU
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:33
|Sam Alamutu defensive rebound
|0:35
|Mike Meadows misses two point floating jump shot
|0:46
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point running dunk
|47-32
|1:14
|+2
|Mike Meadows makes two point floating jump shot
|45-32
|1:31
|Tim Dalger offensive rebound
|1:33
|Djordje Curcic misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|+1
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-30
|2:01
|+1
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-30
|2:01
|Mike Meadows personal foul (Ileri Ayo-Faleye draws the foul)
|2:01
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye offensive rebound
|2:03
|Shamir Bogues misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-30
|2:18
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-29
|2:18
|Sam Alamutu shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|2:20
|Tim Dalger offensive rebound
|2:22
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|+3
|Aaron Deloney makes three point stepback jump shot
|43-28
|2:57
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound
|2:59
|Sam Alamutu blocks Tim Dalger's two point layup
|3:16
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|3:16
|Shamir Bogues misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:16
|Shamir Bogues misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:16
|TV timeout
|3:16
|Cian Medley shooting foul (Shamir Bogues draws the foul)
|3:40
|Shamir Bogues defensive rebound
|3:42
|Tim Dalger misses two point layup
|3:44
|Tim Dalger offensive rebound
|3:46
|Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|4:04
|Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|TJ Long defensive rebound
|4:19
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:19
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-28
|4:19
|Matt Veretto shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|4:39
|+1
|TJ Long makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-27
|4:39
|Catamounts 30 second timeout
|4:39
|Djordje Curcic shooting foul (TJ Long draws the foul)
|4:39
|+2
|TJ Long makes two point layup (Shamir Bogues assists)
|39-27
|4:42
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Shamir Bogues steals)
|5:08
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|5:10
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|Cian Medley turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)
|5:34
|+2
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes two point hook shot (Brenton Mills assists)
|37-27
|5:55
|+1
|Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-27
|5:55
|TJ Hurley shooting foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)
|5:55
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point driving layup (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists)
|35-26
|6:07
|+1
|TJ Hurley makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-24
|6:07
|+1
|TJ Hurley makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|34-24
|6:07
|+1
|TJ Hurley makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|33-24
|6:07
|Kellen Thames shooting foul (TJ Hurley draws the foul)
|6:29
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound
|6:31
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point turnaround hook shot
|6:52
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point driving layup
|32-24
|7:07
|Tim Dalger turnover (lost ball) (Shamir Bogues steals)
|7:19
|Sam Alamutu turnover (traveling)
|7:30
|Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)
|7:44
|+1
|TJ Long makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-24
|7:44
|TJ Long misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Gibson Jimerson shooting foul (TJ Long draws the foul)
|8:07
|Bruce Zhang turnover (offensive foul)
|8:07
|Bruce Zhang offensive foul (Sam Alamutu draws the foul)
|8:30
|+2
|TJ Long makes two point driving layup (Sam Alamutu assists)
|29-24
|8:54
|+1
|Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-24
|8:54
|+1
|Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-23
|8:54
|Seth Joba shooting foul (Bruce Zhang draws the foul)
|9:11
|Aaron Deloney turnover (bad pass)
|9:28
|+3
|Gibson Jimerson makes three point stepback jump shot (Mike Meadows assists)
|27-22
|9:35
|Billikens offensive rebound
|9:37
|Matt Veretto blocks Tim Dalger's two point jump shot
|9:43
|Mike Meadows defensive rebound
|9:45
|TJ Long misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Larry Hughes Jr. personal foul (Aaron Deloney draws the foul)
|9:58
|Seth Joba defensive rebound
|10:00
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup
|10:14
|+3
|Aaron Deloney makes three point jump shot
|27-19
|10:26
|Brenton Mills defensive rebound
|10:28
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|Larry Hughes Jr. defensive rebound
|10:36
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye misses two point hook shot
|10:50
|TV timeout
|10:50
|Cian Medley personal foul (Ileri Ayo-Faleye draws the foul)
|11:15
|+3
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cian Medley assists)
|24-19
|11:32
|+3
|Aaron Deloney makes three point jump shot (Matt Veretto assists)
|24-16
|11:52
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound
|11:54
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot
|12:03
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|12:05
|Brenton Mills misses two point driving layup
|12:09
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye defensive rebound
|12:11
|Cian Medley misses two point layup
|12:22
|+2
|Matt Veretto makes two point driving bank jump shot
|21-16
|12:40
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Larry Hughes Jr. assists)
|19-16
|13:01
|+1
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-14
|13:01
|+1
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-14
|13:01
|Kellen Thames shooting foul (Ileri Ayo-Faleye draws the foul)
|13:10
|Catamounts 30 second timeout
|13:10
|Larry Hughes Jr. personal foul (TJ Hurley draws the foul)
|13:28
|+1
|Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-14
|13:28
|+1
|Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-13
|13:28
|TJ Hurley shooting foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)
|13:43
|Matt Veretto personal foul (Kellen Thames draws the foul)
|13:43
|Kellen Thames defensive rebound
|13:45
|Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point driving layup
|17-12
|14:11
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Matt Veretto assists)
|17-10
|14:25
|Tim Dalger personal foul (TJ Long draws the foul)
|14:39
|Shamir Bogues defensive rebound
|14:41
|Tim Dalger misses two point hook shot
|15:07
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point jump shot
|15-10
|15:23
|Sam Alamutu defensive rebound
|15:23
|Tim Dalger misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:23
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-10
|15:23
|TV timeout
|15:23
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|15:47
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point driving layup
|13-9
|16:11
|+3
|Tim Dalger makes three point jump shot (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|11-9
|16:27
|+3
|Matt Veretto makes three point jump shot (Shamir Bogues assists)
|11-6
|16:37
|+3
|Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists)
|8-6
|16:52
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|16:54
|TJ Long misses two point driving layup
|17:19
|Catamounts defensive rebound
|17:21
|Mike Meadows misses two point floating jump shot
|17:27
|Aaron Deloney personal foul (Mike Meadows draws the foul)
|17:38
|+3
|TJ Long makes three point jump shot (Aaron Deloney assists)
|8-3
|17:49
|Matt Veretto defensive rebound
|17:51
|Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|+2
|Shamir Bogues makes two point driving layup
|5-3
|18:26
|+3
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mike Meadows assists)
|3-3
|18:38
|+3
|Matt Veretto makes three point jump shot (Aaron Deloney assists)
|3-0
|18:52
|Catamounts defensive rebound
|18:54
|Mike Meadows misses two point layup
|19:03
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|19:05
|Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Aaron Deloney defensive rebound
|19:26
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|Aaron Deloney turnover (lost ball) (Mike Meadows steals)
|20:00
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye vs. Terrence Hargrove Jr. (Aaron Deloney gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|32
|Field Goals
|16-25 (64.0%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|13
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|13
|9
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|7
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fouls
|8
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Vermont 3-0
|77.3 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Saint Louis 4-0
|84.0 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Bogues G
|12.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|65.2 FG%
|
00
|. Jimerson G
|11.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Bogues G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|G. Jimerson G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|64.0
|FG%
|34.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|55.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bogues
|12
|2
|2
|6/7
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Long
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Deloney
|9
|1
|2
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Veretto
|8
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|I. Ayo-Faleye
|6
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Alamutu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Joba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roquemore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ndayishimiye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Skipper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fiorillo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|14
|8
|16/25
|6/12
|9/12
|8
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Jimerson
|13
|1
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|9
|3
|2
|3/6
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Dalger
|6
|5
|0
|1/5
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Meadows Jr.
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Hughes II
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Zhang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thames
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Curcic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Medley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Evans IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ezewiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Van Bussel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Magassa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sotirov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|12
|7
|9/26
|5/9
|9/11
|11
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|9