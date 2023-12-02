Klesmit's fast start, Wisconsin's rebounding helps Badgers beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Max Klesmit scored all 21 of his points before halftime, Steven Crowl added 16 and Wisconsin capitalized on its rebounding superiority to beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64 on Saturday.
Wisconsin (6-2) beat Marquette (6-2) for a third straight season in this in-state rivalry between schools separated by just 79 miles. This marks the first three-game winning streak for either team in the 130-game series since the Badgers won four straight from 1998-2001.
After trailing by 16 in the closing seconds of the first half, Marquette went on a 17-2 run to get the margin down to one with 14:46 left in the game. But the Golden Eagles never could grab the lead and failed to make a basket for more than seven minutes at one point in the second half, enabling Wisconsin to regain its double-digit advantage.
Marquette cut the lead to 67-62 on a Tyler Kolek 3-pointer with 3:52 left, but the Golden Eagles got no closer the rest of the way.
Kam Jones scored 19 and Kolek added 11 for Marquette. AJ Storr had 13 and Tyler Wahl 10 for Wisconsin, which outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-23 and outscored them 18-2 in second-chance points.
Klesmit had never scored more than 19 points in a game since transferring from Wofford to Wisconsin before the start of last season. He shot 6 of 9 overall on Saturday, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 on free-throw attempts.
His big first half helped Wisconsin take a 46-33 lead at the break. Klesmit's career scoring high is 27 points, something he did twice at Wofford.
Jones sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left and made another to start the second half and spark a Marquette comeback. Wisconsin's lead was down to one with 14:46 remaining.
Jones missed a 3-pointer that would have given Marquette its first lead with just under 12 minutes left. The margin was still at one with about 11 minutes remaining before Wisconsin went on a 10-2 spurt to regain a double-digit edge.
AJ Storr capped the spurt by driving past Chase Ross, dunking and drawing a foul for a 3-point play that made it 65-55 with 5:37 left. Marquette had two points and no baskets for a stretch that lasted just over seven minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Marquette: The Golden Eagles keep digging themselves into early holes during these annual matchups with Wisconsin. They trailed by 16 early in the second half last year but rallied to take the lead before Wisconsin ultimately survived 80-77 in overtime. Marquette nearly erased a 16-point deficit again Saturday but ended up paying for its poor start.
Wisconsin: The Badgers seemed on the verge of blowing an opportunity for a signature win when their lead shrank amid a flurry of turnovers early in the second half. But they regained their poise, played exceptional defense and earned their first win over a top-five team since a 74-69 victory at No. 3 Purdue on Jan. 3, 2022. Wisconsin maintained it lead despite shooting 0 for 7 from 3-point range in the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Marquette likely will drop a couple of spots, but could remain in the top five on Monday. Wisconsin didn't get a single vote in this week's AP Top 25 poll, so it will take a big leap for the Badgers to make it into the rankings based on this victory.
UP NEXT
Marquette: Hosts Texas on Wednesday in a Big East/Big 12 Battle matchup. Marquette coach Shaka Smart coached Texas from 2015-21.
Wisconsin: Opens its Big Ten schedule by visiting Michigan State on Tuesday.
---
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|David Joplin vs. Steven Crowl (Badgers gains possession)
|19:45
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:33
|Max Klesmit shooting foul
|19:33
|Kam Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:33
|+1
|Kam Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-2
|19:04
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point jump shot
|1-4
|18:51
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|3-4
|18:19
|Tyler Wahl misses two point hook shot
|18:17
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|18:04
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (Max Klesmit steals)
|17:57
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|17:45
|Chucky Hepburn personal foul
|17:38
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|17:16
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|17:14
|AJ Storr offensive rebound
|17:10
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|3-6
|17:02
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul
|17:02
|Oso Ighodaro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:02
|+1
|Oso Ighodaro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-6
|16:30
|AJ Storr turnover (Kam Jones steals)
|16:23
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|16:21
|Carter Gilmore defensive rebound
|16:12
|Kam Jones shooting foul
|16:12
|+1
|Max Klesmit makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-7
|16:12
|+1
|Max Klesmit makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-8
|15:58
|+3
|Ben Gold makes three point jump shot (Sean Jones assists)
|7-8
|15:29
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Carter Gilmore assists)
|7-11
|15:05
|John Blackwell shooting foul
|15:05
|TV timeout
|15:05
|Tyler Kolek misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:05
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-11
|14:39
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|14:14
|Oso Ighodaro turnover
|14:04
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point jump shot
|8-13
|14:04
|Chase Ross shooting foul
|14:04
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-14
|13:56
|+3
|Ben Gold makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|11-14
|13:35
|Ben Gold shooting foul
|13:35
|Steven Crowl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:35
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-15
|13:12
|Ben Gold misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|Chase Ross personal foul
|12:50
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Sean Jones defensive rebound
|12:39
|Steven Crowl blocks Sean Jones's two point layup
|12:37
|Sean Jones offensive rebound
|12:30
|+2
|David Joplin makes two point layup
|13-15
|12:16
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|12:03
|AJ Storr personal foul
|11:55
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|11:53
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|11:40
|Sean Jones personal foul
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:32
|John Blackwell misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|11:30
|David Joplin shooting foul
|11:30
|+1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-16
|11:30
|+1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-17
|11:24
|Sean Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|11:15
|John Blackwell turnover
|11:01
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|10:41
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|10:39
|Badgers offensive rebound
|10:35
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|13-20
|10:03
|David Joplin misses two point jump shot
|10:01
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|9:50
|David Joplin misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|Badgers defensive rebound
|9:27
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|9:19
|Ben Gold shooting foul
|9:19
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-21
|9:19
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-22
|9:11
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|8:57
|Steven Crowl offensive foul
|8:57
|Steven Crowl turnover (offensive foul)
|8:43
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot
|15-22
|8:43
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul
|8:43
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-22
|8:36
|Stevie Mitchell personal foul
|8:36
|+1
|Max Klesmit makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-23
|8:36
|+1
|Max Klesmit makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-24
|8:22
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Nolan Winter defensive rebound
|8:03
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Nolan Winter assists)
|16-27
|7:49
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point jump shot
|18-27
|7:49
|John Blackwell shooting foul
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|+1
|Kam Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-27
|7:36
|Carter Gilmore turnover
|7:10
|Kam Jones turnover (traveling)
|6:57
|AJ Storr misses two point hook shot
|6:55
|Carter Gilmore offensive rebound
|6:53
|Carter Gilmore misses two point layup
|6:51
|Badgers offensive rebound
|6:48
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|6:32
|Kam Jones turnover (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|6:26
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup
|19-29
|6:16
|+2
|David Joplin makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|21-29
|5:50
|Stevie Mitchell personal foul
|5:50
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-30
|5:50
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-31
|5:40
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|23-31
|5:12
|Markus Ilver misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|4:59
|Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|4:45
|Steven Crowl misses two point layup
|4:43
|AJ Storr offensive rebound
|4:43
|AJ Storr misses two point dunk
|4:41
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|4:28
|Tyler Kolek misses two point hook shot
|4:27
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|4:27
|Oso Ighodaro personal foul
|4:27
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-32
|4:27
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-33
|4:24
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|4:07
|Markus Ilver offensive foul
|4:07
|Markus Ilver turnover (offensive foul)
|4:00
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|3:36
|Oso Ighodaro blocks AJ Storr's two point jump shot
|3:34
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|3:25
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|23-36
|3:25
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|3:25
|TV timeout
|3:10
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|3:04
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|23-38
|2:50
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|2:22
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|2:20
|Markus Ilver personal foul
|2:20
|+1
|Sean Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-38
|2:20
|+1
|Sean Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-38
|1:56
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|25-40
|1:37
|Carter Gilmore shooting foul
|1:37
|+1
|David Joplin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-40
|1:37
|+1
|David Joplin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-40
|1:28
|Sean Jones personal foul
|1:28
|Chucky Hepburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:28
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-41
|1:19
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|30-41
|0:57
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Carter Gilmore assists)
|30-44
|0:40
|Sean Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|0:14
|Sean Jones personal foul
|0:14
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-45
|0:14
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-46
|0:02
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|33-46
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|36-46
|19:12
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|19:10
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|19:03
|Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
|19:01
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|18:49
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|38-46
|18:35
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (Stevie Mitchell steals)
|18:28
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|40-46
|18:27
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|18:26
|TV timeout
|17:59
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|Badgers turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:37
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point layup (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|42-46
|17:19
|Tyler Wahl turnover
|17:10
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|16:53
|Stevie Mitchell personal foul
|16:39
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point hook shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|42-48
|16:16
|Stevie Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|John Blackwell defensive rebound
|15:51
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|15:29
|+3
|David Joplin makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|45-48
|15:14
|David Joplin personal foul
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:11
|Max Klesmit turnover (Kam Jones steals)
|14:45
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point layup (David Joplin assists)
|47-48
|14:26
|+2
|John Blackwell makes two point jump shot
|47-50
|14:08
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point hook shot
|49-50
|13:48
|Max Klesmit misses two point jump shot
|13:48
|Carter Gilmore offensive rebound
|13:48
|David Joplin personal foul
|13:34
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot
|49-52
|13:23
|Ben Gold misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|12:58
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|12:38
|Kamari McGee personal foul
|12:26
|+2
|Sean Jones makes two point jump shot
|51-52
|12:00
|Connor Essegian turnover (Chase Ross steals)
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|11:35
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup
|51-54
|11:26
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point layup
|53-54
|11:04
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|10:56
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup
|53-56
|10:41
|Ben Gold offensive foul
|10:41
|Ben Gold turnover (offensive foul)
|10:15
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point jump shot
|53-58
|10:01
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|9:40
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|9:29
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|8:57
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point hook shot
|53-60
|8:39
|Steven Crowl shooting foul
|8:39
|+1
|Stevie Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-60
|8:39
|+1
|Stevie Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-60
|8:12
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|7:54
|Kam Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:52
|Carter Gilmore defensive rebound
|7:23
|Carter Gilmore misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|7:19
|Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
|7:19
|Badgers offensive rebound
|7:19
|TV timeout
|7:03
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|6:43
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|6:41
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|6:36
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup
|55-62
|6:29
|David Joplin turnover (traveling)
|6:16
|AJ Storr turnover (traveling)
|5:59
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|5:37
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point dunk
|55-64
|5:37
|Chase Ross shooting foul
|5:37
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-65
|5:28
|Tyler Kolek turnover
|5:06
|Max Klesmit turnover (Chase Ross steals)
|4:55
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|57-65
|4:43
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup
|57-67
|4:31
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|59-67
|4:01
|Max Klesmit turnover
|3:54
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Sean Jones assists)
|62-67
|3:22
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:22
|+1
|Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-68
|3:22
|Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:22
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|3:09
|Sean Jones misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|Oso Ighodaro personal foul
|3:09
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-69
|3:09
|Steven Crowl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:09
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|2:59
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|Stevie Mitchell offensive rebound
|2:53
|Stevie Mitchell turnover (Max Klesmit steals)
|2:53
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|2:34
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|62-71
|2:22
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|David Joplin offensive rebound
|2:10
|Tyler Kolek misses two point layup
|2:08
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|2:08
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|2:06
|Badgers defensive rebound
|1:37
|Tyler Wahl misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|1:26
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|64-71
|1:24
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|1:04
|Kam Jones personal foul
|1:04
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-72
|1:04
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-73
|0:59
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|0:54
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Stevie Mitchell offensive rebound
|0:48
|Stevie Mitchell turnover (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|0:40
|Kam Jones personal foul
|0:40
|+1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-74
|0:40
|+1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-75
|0:33
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Badgers turnover (shot clock violation)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Badgers turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:01
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|0:31
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|+ 1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:40
|+ 1
|John Blackwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:40
|Kam Jones personal foul
|0:40
|Stevie Mitchell turnover (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|0:48
|Stevie Mitchell offensive rebound
|0:52
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|0:58
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|75
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-29 (24.1%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|24-28 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|38
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|12
|21
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|K. Jones G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|M. Klesmit G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|24.1
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jones
|19
|3
|0
|7/12
|3/7
|2/3
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Kolek
|11
|3
|6
|4/11
|1/5
|2/3
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Joplin
|9
|3
|1
|3/13
|1/9
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Mitchell
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|O. Ighodaro
|5
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jones
|19
|3
|0
|7/12
|3/7
|2/3
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Kolek
|11
|3
|6
|4/11
|1/5
|2/3
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Joplin
|9
|3
|1
|3/13
|1/9
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Mitchell
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|O. Ighodaro
|5
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Gold
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Jones
|4
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Ross
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Norman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ciardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Amadou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Lowery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Malley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|18
|11
|23/55
|7/29
|11/14
|21
|200
|5
|1
|11
|6
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klesmit
|21
|1
|0
|6/12
|5/10
|4/4
|1
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|S. Crowl
|16
|8
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|33
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|A. Storr
|13
|5
|0
|5/14
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|T. Wahl
|10
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|C. Hepburn
|9
|6
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|34
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klesmit
|21
|1
|0
|6/12
|5/10
|4/4
|1
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|S. Crowl
|16
|8
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|33
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|A. Storr
|13
|5
|0
|5/14
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|T. Wahl
|10
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|C. Hepburn
|9
|6
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|34
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blackwell
|6
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Ilver
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. McGee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Essegian
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Winter
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Gilmore
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Hodges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Haertle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Candelino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Janicki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yalden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|33
|9
|23/54
|5/20
|24/28
|13
|200
|6
|1
|12
|12
|21