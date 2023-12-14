No. 1 Arizona, No. 3 Purdue tangle in Indy
The focus will be on the big men when No. 1 Arizona plays No. 3 Purdue on Saturday in Indianapolis.
One of the best nonconference matchups of the college basketball season starts down low, where the Boilermakers (9-1) unleash 7-foot-4, 300-pound senior Zach Edey, an All-American who is averaging 24.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Arizona (8-0) counters with 7-foot, 260-pound senior Oumar Ballo (12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and a freshman whose size helped him pick up the nickname "Mount Krivas." Moteijus Krivas (8.9, 5.0) is 7-2, 260.
Both will be needed against Edey, who averages 11.6 free throws per game.
"He has a really good understanding of how to use his body and take advantage of his size, and there's no doubt in my mind he's the most impactful player in college basketball," said Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd.
"It's an incredible challenge. He does get fouled a lot. We've got to do a good job of being aggressive and playing physical basketball, which is how we normally play."
The Wildcats are rolling on both ends of the court, coming off a 98-73 home victory over then-No. 23 Wisconsin. The score marked the most points allowed by the Badgers since the 1994 NCAA Tournament.
Through Wednesday's games, fast-paced Arizona was second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and sixth in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com. Highlighting the magnitude of this matchup, the Boilermakers are ninth defensively and third on offense.
Caleb Love leads five Arizona players in double figures, averaging 14.1 points per game. Keshad Johnson averages 12.6 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds.
Purdue won the Maui Invitational with wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette, and is coming off a neutral-court victory over Alabama in which Braden Smith scored 27 points to support Edey's 35. The combined 62 points were the most for a Purdue duo since Glenn Robinson (44) and Cuonzo Martin (29) in a 1994 NCAA Tournament game.
Smith, a point guard, achieved a career-high scoring total and added eight assists and only one turnover in 37 minutes.
The Boilermakers aren't a one-man band, but clearly everything starts with Edey.
"He's a cornerstone of our program," said coach Matt Painter. "If you come and double him, he's a willing passer. If you don't, then we always tell him to score the basketball. He affects winning in a lot of ways."
Ballo is coming off his best game of the season, with 15 points and nine rebounds, shooting 7 of 8 from the field, against Wisconsin.
"We passed that test and now we're on to definitely bigger things," Lloyd said. "(Oumar) has made a drastic improvement over the last couple of seasons and expectations continue to rise."
Purdue, whose only loss came against Big Ten foe Northwestern, has the nation's longest nonconference winning streak at 32 games, which is the longest such streak for any team since the 2010-11 season. Arizona has the second-longest active streak at 19 games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|8
|28.3
|14.1
|5.0
|4.5
|1.60
|0.40
|1.8
|41.5
|30.0
|80.0
|0.6
|4.4
|K. Johnson
|8
|23.8
|12.6
|6.9
|1.6
|1.30
|1.00
|1.8
|55.9
|29.2
|78.3
|2.4
|4.5
|O. Ballo
|8
|21.3
|12.5
|6.3
|0.8
|1.00
|0.90
|1.6
|68.2
|0.0
|38.5
|1.8
|4.5
|K. Boswell
|8
|27
|12.4
|3.1
|4.8
|1.40
|0.10
|1.9
|50.0
|52.5
|100.0
|0.6
|2.5
|P. Larsson
|8
|23.1
|12.3
|3.9
|3.0
|0.80
|0.10
|1.1
|60.9
|60.0
|84.6
|1.1
|2.8
|M. Krivas
|8
|15.4
|8.9
|5.0
|0.8
|0.60
|1.30
|1.0
|58.1
|0.0
|72.4
|2
|3
|K. Lewis
|8
|18.8
|6.8
|4.0
|2.3
|1.10
|0.80
|0.8
|55.9
|27.3
|81.3
|1
|3
|P. Murauskas
|6
|11.2
|5.2
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|37.9
|61.5
|25.0
|1.3
|1.7
|J. Bradley
|8
|19
|5.0
|1.9
|1.6
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|44.7
|60.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.6
|F. Borovicanin
|6
|9.8
|4.8
|3.2
|1.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|42.9
|0.0
|84.6
|1.2
|2
|C. Martinez
|6
|5.5
|1.5
|0.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|G. Weitman
|6
|2.2
|1.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Champion
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|W. Menaugh
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|8
|0.0
|94.0
|50.3
|21.6
|9.50
|4.60
|12.6
|51.5
|39.1
|73.0
|13.8
|32.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|10
|29.1
|24.8
|10.8
|1.2
|0.10
|2.60
|1.7
|63.0
|0.0
|75.9
|4.4
|6.4
|B. Smith
|10
|31.8
|13.2
|5.9
|7.2
|1.60
|0.10
|2.5
|48.1
|45.5
|73.9
|0.6
|5.3
|L. Jones
|10
|26.3
|10.6
|2.6
|2.2
|1.70
|0.10
|1.7
|42.5
|35.3
|70.0
|0.3
|2.3
|F. Loyer
|10
|25.7
|10.2
|2.7
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.4
|38.0
|35.7
|90.0
|0.4
|2.3
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|10
|15.8
|6.5
|3.7
|1.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.7
|48.9
|44.4
|50.0
|1.2
|2.5
|M. Gillis
|10
|18
|5.3
|3.4
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.1
|51.6
|52.6
|84.6
|1.1
|2.3
|M. Colvin
|10
|11
|4.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|45.9
|46.2
|75.0
|0.1
|0.5
|W. Berg
|4
|5.3
|4.5
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|72.7
|0.0
|66.7
|1.3
|1
|C. Heide
|10
|12.2
|3.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.00
|0.60
|0.7
|56.5
|55.6
|75.0
|0.3
|1.8
|C. Furst
|10
|14.5
|3.1
|4.1
|0.7
|0.30
|0.40
|0.8
|38.5
|28.6
|60.0
|1
|3.1
|B. Waddell
|4
|6.3
|1.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|S. King
|2
|1.5
|1.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|E. Morton
|9
|12.4
|0.9
|0.8
|1.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.2
|20.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.7
|C. Martin
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Barrett
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Furst
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Rayl
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|85.6
|45.1
|18.0
|5.50
|4.70
|12.2
|49.1
|40.1
|72.0
|11.5
|30.5
-
GT
PSU29
29148 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm BTN
-
LIND
IUPU30
28139 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
LAS
24MIA28
36156.5 O/U
-16
12:00pm CW
-
LSU
19TEX28
42145 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP2
-
2KAN
IND0
0147 O/U
+7
12:30pm CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
1:00pm B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
STAND
LIB0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0142.5 O/U
-20
1:30pm FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0153.5 O/U
+14
1:45pm PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
FGCU
MER0
0132 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0165 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
KNSW
PRES0
0158.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NORF
HOFS0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
RIDE
MONM0
0144.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SCST
PITT0
0155.5 O/U
-28
2:00pm ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0139 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0133.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
TRI
UNF0
0
2:00pm
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
WMU
UIC0
0137 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
GTWN
ND0
0135.5 O/U
-4
2:15pm CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-23
2:30pm BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0131 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0167.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0151.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
3:00pm
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0140.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PEAY
WKY0
0143 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
NW ST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
UCLA
OSU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm
-
APP
GWEB0
0138 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
CHST
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0142 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
15FAU
STBN0
0147 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0144.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UNA
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SF
UTST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SELA
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
SUU
NAU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0160 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0142 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0147 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
WCU
SCUP0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
AF
UTA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
CCSU
LOW0
0145.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
UCD
UOP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
UGA0
0150.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0142 O/U
+10
5:30pm FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0165.5 O/U
-1
5:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0135 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0132 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
LIP
ARK0
0155 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0127 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0155 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CHAR
RICH0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
WICH0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0138 O/U
-3
7:30pm SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0154.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0166 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0149 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
LT
STL0
0136 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
9:00pm
-
GAST
18BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0140 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
TCU
ASU0
0151.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GB
11OKLA0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0155 O/U
-11
9:30pm
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0144 O/U
+10
9:30pm
-
NCST
12TENN0
0149 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0144.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm