Missouri seeking reinforcements, faces Seton Hall

Missouri coach Dennis Gates is looking for players to step up and replace the rebounding and defensive toughness of injured guard Caleb Grill.

The challenge continues Sunday when the Tigers face Seton Hall in a nonconference matchup at Kansas City, Mo.

Missouri (7-3) has three lineup mainstays: guard Sean East II (17.2 points, 3.7 assists per game), guard Nick Honor (12.3 points per game) and forward Noah Carter (12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds per game).

With Grill sidelined well into the Southeastern Conference season after undergoing wrist surgery, Gates is looking for guards Tamar Bates, Anthony Robinson II and Curt Lewis to play bigger roles.

"I don't want guys to be (Grill) or feel that they need to be him. I want our guys to be themselves but understand the things that need to be filled in the gap," Gates said. "He's physical, he pursues the basketball, loose ball or rebound. Those are areas that I think can help any team in the country when you can get extra possessions, knock down shots and different things like that.

"So Noah Carter needs to knock down more shots and our guard play just needs to continue to take care of the basketball. Defensively, Caleb Grill was probably one of our highest-graded defenders. So that's another guy that can defend at a high level that I truly believe, by committee, we'll have to continue to get better at."

The Pirates (6-4) are coming off a 70-61 victory over Monmouth on Tuesday. Coach Shaheen Holloway benched his starters midway through the first half and got 34 points from players off of his bench.

"If you watched my teams over the years, whether it was at Saint Peter's or here, I like sparks off the bench," Holloway said afterward. "Sometimes when you start and we go into a drop like we did (Tuesday), who do I come off the bench with? Right now, I'm good with the starting five we have, but at the same time, these guys gotta work.

"I'm not playing that game anymore where it's like I'm just constantly giving chances and chances. At the end of the day, you gotta earn it and (Tuesday), the guys that came off the bench earned it, we needed it and it was good for us."

Seton Hall has been paced by guard Kadary Richmond, who averages 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Also scoring in double figures are guards Dre Davis (12.0 points per game) and Al-Amir Dawes (11.8) and center Jaden Bediako (10.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game).

