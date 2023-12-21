Oregon St. puts unbeaten home mark on line vs. Idaho St.
Oregon State has been unbeatable at home this season.
The Beavers look to tap into their home-court advantage again on Thursday when they finish nonconference play in Corvallis against Idaho State.
Jordan Pope knocked down two free throws with 13 seconds left on Sunday when Oregon State (7-3) rallied for a 66-65 win over Texas-San Antonio, upping its mark in Gill Coliseum to 7-0. That win was a closer shave than the Beavers might have preferred as they trailed by four points with under 2 1/2 minutes remaining.
Pope finished with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, upping his team-high scoring average to 16.1 points per game. Tyler Bilodeau chips in 12.4 points per game and Dexter Akanno adds 11.2. Akanno contributed 15 points and a pair of blocked shots to Sunday's victory.
After dropping three straight games against fellow Power 5 opponents Nebraska, Baylor and Pittsburgh, Oregon State is on a four-game winning streak. It has been money in close games, going 3-0 in one-possession contests.
To make much noise in the Pac-12's final year, though, the Beavers will need to improve on offense. Per kenpom.com, their efficiency rating is 260th in Division I with 100.5 points per 100 possessions, 4.2 below average.
As for Idaho State (4-6), it hasn't played since Dec. 9, when it shot 74.1 percent in the second half yet lost 82-74 at Southern Utah. The Bengals committed 19 turnovers that led to 20 points and allowed the Thunderbirds to hit 53.2 percent of their field goals.
"Very underwhelming defensive performance," said Idaho State coach Ryan Looney. "We got good shots and shot a good percentage, especially in the second half ... we turned it over too much."
Brayden Parker leads three Bengals in double figures at 12.9 points per game and is shooting 66.2 percent from the field. Kiree Huie adds 12.4 and Miguel Tomley scores 10.7. Idaho State owns just two wins over Division I competition this season.
Oregon State holds a 2-1 lead all-time and won the most recent meeting, 56-41 on Nov. 23, 2007, in Corvallis.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Idaho State 4-6
|69.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Oregon State 7-3
|71.1 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Parker
|10
|26
|12.9
|5.6
|1.0
|0.70
|1.10
|1.4
|66.2
|41.4
|57.7
|1.7
|3.9
|K. Huie
|10
|27.6
|12.4
|6.5
|0.8
|0.40
|1.20
|1.8
|57.3
|0.0
|60.9
|2.4
|4.1
|M. Tomley
|10
|26.9
|10.7
|2.8
|2.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.7
|43.3
|36.7
|58.3
|0.2
|2.6
|I. Griffin
|10
|28.6
|9.1
|5.1
|0.5
|0.80
|0.10
|2.3
|48.1
|9.1
|69.6
|1.5
|3.6
|M. Arington
|10
|32
|8.4
|3.0
|3.8
|1.80
|0.20
|2.7
|35.4
|25.0
|76.7
|0.7
|2.3
|K. Mitchell
|10
|18.2
|7.3
|2.3
|2.1
|1.00
|0.10
|1.1
|48.1
|40.0
|78.6
|0.3
|2
|T. Johnson
|10
|22.6
|3.7
|2.1
|1.1
|0.40
|0.60
|1.1
|41.0
|23.8
|0.0
|0.5
|1.6
|A. Burgin
|10
|7.8
|2.9
|1.1
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|34.5
|22.2
|100.0
|0.2
|0.9
|B. Ranstrom
|5
|5.8
|1.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.80
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|0.0
|33.3
|0.6
|0.8
|G. Gilstrap
|6
|6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.50
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Hansen
|5
|4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Bodily
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|T. Livingston
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|69.4
|37.1
|12.7
|7.10
|3.70
|13.3
|48.4
|31.6
|67.5
|9.3
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|10
|37.4
|16.1
|2.7
|2.9
|0.40
|0.20
|1.9
|42.0
|35.7
|96.2
|0.8
|1.9
|T. Bilodeau
|10
|28.6
|12.4
|5.6
|1.2
|0.70
|0.60
|2.1
|48.3
|25.0
|81.0
|0.7
|4.9
|D. Akanno
|9
|27.3
|11.2
|3.1
|1.4
|0.90
|0.30
|1.7
|33.8
|24.3
|76.0
|0.2
|2.9
|M. Rataj
|7
|25.1
|7.3
|6.6
|1.6
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|42.6
|9.1
|76.9
|1.6
|5
|K. Ibekwe
|10
|17.7
|7.1
|5.0
|0.4
|0.30
|1.10
|1.8
|59.2
|0.0
|48.1
|2.5
|2.5
|C. Wright
|10
|26
|4.9
|2.2
|1.6
|1.20
|0.10
|0.9
|34.0
|19.0
|81.3
|0.1
|2.1
|J. Lake
|10
|16.7
|4.2
|2.6
|2.1
|1.50
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|40.0
|76.2
|0.9
|1.7
|D. Craig
|7
|10.4
|3.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|41.7
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|0.9
|C. Marial
|10
|12.7
|3.7
|3.7
|0.3
|0.00
|1.10
|1.7
|58.3
|50.0
|87.5
|0.4
|3.3
|J. Rochelin
|8
|9.1
|2.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|22.2
|28.6
|100.0
|0.3
|0.4
|T. Ndong
|9
|10.2
|1.8
|2.8
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|25.0
|42.9
|53.8
|0.9
|1.9
|G. Marrs
|6
|8
|1.3
|1.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|40.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.2
|1
|J. Stevens
|6
|3.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|F. Palazzo
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|71.1
|39.9
|12.0
|6.00
|4.00
|14.0
|43.2
|28.6
|75.5
|9.4
|27.5
-
BRSC
WCU0
0
11:30am
-
DART
SHU0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
CCSU
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm
-
KYCH
CHSO0
0
12:00pm
-
HAMP
EMU0
0148.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
Thomas U
MER0
0
1:00pm
-
ALCN
GW0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
HC
HARV0
0143 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
MAN
MONM0
0139.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
NAVY
YSU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
QUIN
LAF0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
UTA
TTU0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
UIC0
0145.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
Rosemont
LAS0
0
2:30pm
-
JVST
UALR0
0141 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
NEV
TEMP0
0148 O/U
+8
3:00pm ESPU
-
PRES
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
VALYNC
UNCG0
0
3:00pm
-
NCO
AF0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
PARK
WEB0
0
4:00pm
-
AMER
VT0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BETH
SAC0
0
5:00pm
-
NCAT
CCAR0
0155.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NIAG
SYR0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
ODU0
0147 O/U
+14
5:00pm ESPU
-
LEH
BC0
0150.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
URI0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UNO
OSU0
0155 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
9UK
LOU0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
WMU
CLST0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GWEB
AKR0
0138.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JU
1PUR0
0147.5 O/U
-33.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STON
MIST0
0137.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm B1G+
-
TRLST
8TENN0
0138.5 O/U
-23
6:30pm ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK0
0151 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
BUF
RICH0
0144 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COLG
IONA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
DEFI
IUPU0
0
7:00pm
-
DET
CMU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
TROY0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
FDU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
ORST0
0131 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LEM
PSU0
0153 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
ME
FIU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MSOE
GB0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAS
APP0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
UNCW
MRSH0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
TXSO0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
SDST
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
JOES
CHAR0
0152 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
DAV0
0138.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UTU
COLO0
0147.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm PACN
-
W&M
PEP0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
AAMU
USA0
0148 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
ARMY
UTSA0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
BALL
MINN0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm B1G+
-
EIU
IAST0
0138.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm
-
IDHO
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
NIU0
0155.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SEMO
ILST0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
SIUE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
STONEH
MIA0
0152 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
TXST
3HOU0
0126 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WIRV
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
UNA
IND0
0147.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm BTN
-
WICH
KSU0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
CALMER
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
EWU
WASH0
0158 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
GT
MASS0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
ORE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm SECN
-
STAN
SDSU0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
HOFS
UNLV0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NEOM
CP0
0136 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
NKY
SMC0
0127.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
SDAK
USD0
0160 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
BSU
WSU0
0138 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
PORT
HAW0
0149.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm ESP2