Knecht scores 36 points as No. 5 Tennessee recovers to beat Georgia 85-79
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Dalton Knecht had what Tennessee coach Rick Barnes described as “that look in his eye.”
The Vols needed Knecht's look - and all his points - to avoid a second straight Southeastern Conference loss.
Knecht scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining, and No. 5 Tennessee recovered after losing a 14-point lead to beat Georgia 85-79 on Saturday and end the Bulldogs' 10-game winning streak.
Barnes says he can tell Knecht, a senior transfer from Northern Colorado, has “that look” by his demeanor on the court.
“You can just tell he’s got a little bounce about him,” Barnes said. “... He likes the moment. He does.”
Knecht finished one point shy of the career-high 37 he scored in a loss to North Carolina on Nov. 29. He made five of eight 3-pointers and finished strong, scoring 20 points in the second half.
Knecht’s final 3 gave the Vols an 81-79 lead. He added two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to extend the advantage.
Tennessee (12-4, 2-1 SEC) blew a 42-28 lead in the first half and trailed by 11 points before recovering in the closing minutes.
“I really wish we could have finished the 40 minutes, because we were pretty good for 35,” Georgia coach Mike White said.
When asked if the loss felt like a missed opportunity or a sign of success to come, White said “Both. ... We got out-executed down the stretch by a team that's just better than us right now.”
Jabri Abdur-Rahim led Georgia (12-4, 2-1) with 21 points.
Georgia used a 15-0 run to wipe out a 14-point deficit before seeing the fourth-longest winning streak in school history end. The Bulldogs were denied their first win over a top-five team since Jan. 17, 2004, when they beat No. 5 Kentucky 65-57 at Rupp Arena.
Tennessee regrouped following a 77-72 loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday.
The Vols threatened to put the game out of reach late in the first half, when a steal and basket by Zakai Zeigler gave Tennessee a 42-28 lead.
A 3-pointer by Georgia's Blue Cain, who is from Knoxville, Tennessee, was the highlight of the Bulldogs' 9-0 run to close the first half, leaving the Vols with a 42-37 halftime lead. The Vols missed their last seven shots from the field before the break. Abdur-Rahim and Noah Thomasson opened the second half by sinking 3-pointers, stretching the run to 15-0 and giving the Bulldogs a 43-42 lead.
Barnes called a timeout less than a minute into the half. A layup by Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James ended the Bulldogs' run, but Georgia kept its momentum. Back-to-back baskets by Thomasson, including a 3-pointer, gave Georgia a 69-58 lead.
Cain sank two 3-pointers in the final 7 minutes, including a jumper after Tennessee pulled to within five points at 75-70.
Thomasson, who missed his first four shots, scored 14 points.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: The Vols claimed a 46-38 advantage in rebounds, including a 30-16 edge in the first half, but lacked sufficient scoring depth to ride that strength until the closing minutes. Knecht, who sank five 3-pointers, was joined by Zeigler, who had 18 points, and Jonas Aidoo, with 10, as the only Tennessee players to score in double figures. Aidoo had 15 rebounds and blocked five shots.
Georgia: Depth was a key to the Bulldogs' success. Georgia claimed a 30-11 advantage in bench scoring. RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. each scored 13 points. ... Georgia's last 11-game winning streak came in the 1947-48 season.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Hosts Florida on Tuesday night.
Georgia: Visits South Carolina on Tuesday night.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jonas Aidoo vs. Russel Tchewa (Volunteers gains possession)
|19:56
|Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass)
|19:34
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Noah Thomasson offensive rebound
|19:11
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|19:00
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Russel Tchewa assists)
|0-3
|18:30
|+3
|Dalton Knecht makes three point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|3-3
|18:07
|Noah Thomasson misses two point layup
|18:05
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|17:56
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|17:45
|Dalton Knecht personal foul
|17:37
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|17:23
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|Jahmai Mashack offensive rebound
|17:17
|Jahmai Mashack misses two point layup
|17:15
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|17:13
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|16:42
|+3
|Jahmai Mashack makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|6-3
|16:26
|Jonas Aidoo shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|16:26
|Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:26
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-4
|16:16
|Dalton Knecht misses two point layup
|16:14
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|16:12
|Jonas Aidoo misses two point layup
|16:10
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|16:07
|Jonas Aidoo turnover (lost ball) (Silas Demary Jr. steals)
|16:03
|Jahmai Mashack shooting foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|16:03
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-5
|16:03
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-6
|15:50
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|15:43
|+3
|Dalton Knecht makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|9-6
|15:28
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:26
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|15:18
|+2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point layup (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|11-6
|15:07
|Jonas Aidoo blocks Justin Hill's two point layup
|15:05
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|15:02
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point layup (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|13-6
|15:02
|RJ Sunahara shooting foul (Dalton Knecht draws the foul)
|15:03
|TV timeout
|15:02
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-6
|14:29
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|14:29
|RJ Melendez offensive rebound
|14:29
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point layup
|14-8
|14:29
|Jahmai Mashack turnover (lost ball) (Jabri Abdur-Rahim steals)
|14:29
|Jahmai Mashack personal foul
|14:29
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point jump shot
|14-10
|14:04
|Jordan Gainey misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|14:04
|Santiago Vescovi shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|13:48
|+1
|RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-11
|13:48
|RJ Melendez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:48
|Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|13:28
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (bad pass)
|13:25
|Jonas Aidoo blocks Jalen DeLoach's two point layup
|13:23
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|13:13
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (lost ball)
|12:55
|Justin Hill misses two point layup
|12:53
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|12:42
|+3
|Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|17-11
|12:23
|RJ Melendez misses two point jump shot
|12:21
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|12:12
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|19-11
|12:11
|Jalen DeLoach shooting foul (Zakai Zeigler draws the foul)
|12:11
|+1
|Zakai Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-11
|11:51
|+2
|Silas Demary Jr. makes two point layup (Blue Cain assists)
|20-13
|11:51
|Tobe Awaka shooting foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:51
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-14
|11:24
|Silas Demary Jr. shooting foul (Freddie Dilione V draws the foul)
|11:24
|+1
|Freddie Dilione V makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-14
|11:24
|+1
|Freddie Dilione V makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-14
|11:24
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|10:59
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Tobe Awaka offensive rebound
|10:51
|+2
|Tobe Awaka makes two point layup
|24-14
|10:39
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot (Blue Cain assists)
|24-17
|10:25
|Freddie Dilione V misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Volunteers offensive rebound
|10:23
|Blue Cain personal foul
|10:20
|+2
|Tobe Awaka makes two point layup (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|26-17
|10:01
|Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|9:59
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|9:54
|+2
|Tobe Awaka makes two point layup
|28-17
|9:45
|Freddie Dilione V personal foul
|9:45
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-18
|9:45
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-19
|9:34
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|9:19
|+3
|RJ Melendez makes three point jump shot (Silas Demary Jr. assists)
|28-22
|9:10
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|9:06
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point hook shot (Jonas Aidoo assists)
|30-22
|8:47
|Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot
|8:45
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|8:43
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (bad pass)
|8:16
|Justin Hill misses two point layup
|8:14
|Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|8:09
|+3
|Dalton Knecht makes three point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|33-22
|8:07
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|8:07
|TV timeout
|7:49
|Jonas Aidoo blocks Russel Tchewa's two point dunk
|7:47
|Justin Hill offensive rebound
|7:40
|+3
|RJ Melendez makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|33-25
|7:28
|+3
|Zakai Zeigler makes three point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|36-25
|7:00
|Santiago Vescovi personal foul
|7:00
|+1
|Noah Thomasson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-26
|7:00
|Noah Thomasson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:00
|Dalton Knecht defensive rebound
|6:37
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (bad pass)
|6:08
|Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|6:06
|Jordan Gainey defensive rebound
|5:50
|Dalton Knecht misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|RJ Sunahara defensive rebound
|5:39
|Blue Cain misses two point jump shot
|5:37
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|5:33
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|5:20
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|5:18
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|5:15
|+2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point dunk
|38-26
|4:53
|Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|4:51
|Dalton Knecht defensive rebound
|4:45
|Dalton Knecht misses two point jump shot
|4:43
|RJ Sunahara defensive rebound
|4:32
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point dunk (RJ Sunahara assists)
|38-28
|4:26
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point layup (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|40-28
|4:05
|Justin Hill turnover (lost ball) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|4:01
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|42-28
|3:47
|Jordan Gainey personal foul
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:47
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-29
|3:47
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-30
|3:33
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (bad pass) (Blue Cain steals)
|3:28
|Blue Cain misses two point layup
|3:26
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|3:21
|+2
|Jalen DeLoach makes two point layup
|42-32
|3:07
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|3:05
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|2:50
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim turnover (bad pass) (Freddie Dilione V steals)
|2:45
|Silas Demary Jr. blocks Freddie Dilione V's two point layup
|2:45
|Volunteers offensive rebound
|2:43
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (bad pass) (Jalen DeLoach steals)
|2:31
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point layup
|2:29
|Tobe Awaka defensive rebound
|2:25
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|2:17
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|2:15
|Freddie Dilione V defensive rebound
|2:11
|Tobe Awaka turnover (lost ball)
|1:43
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|Dalton Knecht defensive rebound
|1:31
|Silas Demary Jr. personal foul
|1:27
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Blue Cain defensive rebound
|1:15
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists)
|42-35
|1:07
|Volunteers 60 second timeout
|0:52
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|0:49
|Tobe Awaka personal foul
|0:49
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-36
|0:49
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-37
|0:32
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|0:15
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|0:02
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Russel Tchewa assists)
|42-40
|19:36
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|RJ Sunahara defensive rebound
|19:26
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot
|42-43
|19:11
|Volunteers 30 second timeout
|19:11
|TV timeout
|18:53
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup (Dalton Knecht assists)
|44-43
|18:31
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|18:13
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul (Jonas Aidoo draws the foul)
|18:13
|+1
|Jonas Aidoo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-43
|18:13
|+1
|Jonas Aidoo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-43
|17:51
|Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|17:49
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|17:38
|Dalton Knecht misses two point layup
|17:36
|RJ Sunahara defensive rebound
|17:19
|Santiago Vescovi shooting foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|17:19
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-44
|17:19
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-45
|17:04
|+3
|Dalton Knecht makes three point jump shot (Jahmai Mashack assists)
|49-45
|16:46
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot
|49-48
|16:24
|Josiah-Jordan James turnover (traveling)
|16:08
|Josiah-Jordan James personal foul
|16:07
|TV timeout
|16:08
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-49
|16:08
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-50
|16:06
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Silas Demary Jr. assists)
|49-53
|15:41
|Dalton Knecht misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|15:28
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|Jahmai Mashack defensive rebound
|15:07
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point jump shot
|51-53
|14:49
|Justin Hill misses two point layup
|14:47
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|14:36
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point jump shot
|53-53
|14:15
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point layup
|53-55
|13:51
|Dalton Knecht misses two point jump shot
|13:49
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|13:42
|Jahmai Mashack shooting foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|13:42
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-56
|13:42
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-57
|13:27
|Jahmai Mashack misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|13:03
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|13:01
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|12:59
|Jalen DeLoach misses two point layup
|12:57
|Dalton Knecht defensive rebound
|12:57
|Dalton Knecht turnover (bad pass) (Justin Hill steals)
|12:46
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point layup
|53-59
|12:26
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul (Zakai Zeigler draws the foul)
|12:26
|Zakai Zeigler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:26
|+1
|Zakai Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-59
|12:02
|+2
|Silas Demary Jr. makes two point dunk
|54-61
|11:56
|Blue Cain personal foul
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:55
|Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass)
|11:32
|RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Aidoo steals)
|11:19
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|11:17
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|11:15
|Jonas Aidoo misses two point layup
|11:13
|Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|11:11
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup
|56-61
|10:53
|Jonas Aidoo blocks RJ Melendez's two point dunk
|10:51
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|10:46
|+3
|Silas Demary Jr. makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|56-64
|10:23
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|10:11
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|9:41
|Jonas Aidoo misses two point layup
|9:39
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|9:33
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point layup (Silas Demary Jr. assists)
|56-66
|9:20
|RJ Melendez personal foul
|9:15
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point jump shot (Jonas Aidoo assists)
|58-66
|8:52
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|8:40
|Josiah-Jordan James turnover (lost ball) (Silas Demary Jr. steals)
|8:40
|Josiah-Jordan James personal foul
|8:39
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim turnover (bad pass) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|8:34
|Dalton Knecht misses two point layup
|8:32
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|8:29
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot
|58-69
|8:12
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point layup
|60-69
|7:38
|Noah Thomasson turnover (traveling)
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:30
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|62-69
|7:30
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul (Zakai Zeigler draws the foul)
|7:30
|Zakai Zeigler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:30
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|7:18
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Blue Cain assists)
|62-72
|7:03
|Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Dalton Knecht draws the foul)
|7:03
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-72
|7:03
|Dalton Knecht misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:03
|Volunteers offensive rebound
|6:53
|Silas Demary Jr. shooting foul (Zakai Zeigler draws the foul)
|6:53
|+1
|Zakai Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-72
|6:53
|Zakai Zeigler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:53
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|6:29
|Jalen DeLoach turnover (bad pass) (Jahmai Mashack steals)
|6:24
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|64-75
|6:08
|+2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point jump shot (Dalton Knecht assists)
|66-75
|5:53
|Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|5:39
|Blue Cain personal foul
|5:39
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-75
|5:39
|Dalton Knecht misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:39
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|5:36
|+3
|Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Jonas Aidoo assists)
|70-75
|5:21
|RJ Melendez misses two point layup
|5:19
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|5:17
|Jalen DeLoach misses two point layup
|5:15
|Blue Cain offensive rebound
|5:03
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|70-78
|4:49
|Silas Demary Jr. shooting foul (Zakai Zeigler draws the foul)
|4:49
|+1
|Zakai Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-78
|4:49
|+1
|Zakai Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-78
|4:22
|Jonas Aidoo blocks Justin Hill's two point jump shot
|4:20
|Justin Hill offensive rebound
|4:18
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:11
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point layup
|74-78
|3:54
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:44
|Russel Tchewa turnover (lost ball)
|3:28
|+2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point dunk (Dalton Knecht assists)
|76-78
|2:49
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|2:33
|Russel Tchewa turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Knecht steals)
|2:33
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|2:33
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-78
|2:33
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-78
|2:20
|Santiago Vescovi personal foul
|2:07
|Jonas Aidoo shooting foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|2:07
|Silas Demary Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:07
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-79
|1:56
|+3
|Dalton Knecht makes three point jump shot
|81-79
|1:39
|Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot
|1:37
|Jahmai Mashack defensive rebound
|1:12
|Dalton Knecht misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|1:06
|Jonas Aidoo misses two point layup
|1:04
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|0:57
|Dalton Knecht blocks Silas Demary Jr.'s two point layup
|0:55
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|0:40
|Jalen DeLoach personal foul
|0:40
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-79
|0:40
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-79
|0:29
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|0:27
|RJ Melendez offensive rebound
|0:24
|RJ Melendez misses two point dunk
|0:22
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|0:20
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|0:16
|Silas Demary Jr. personal foul
|0:16
|+1
|Zakai Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-79
|0:16
|+1
|Zakai Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|85-79
|0:08
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Justin Hill offensive rebound
|0:04
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|79
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|23-69 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|14-33 (42.4%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|38
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|17
|14
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Knecht G
|15.9 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
00
|. Abdur-Rahim G
|12.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|0.4 APG
|37.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Knecht G
|36 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|J. Abdur-Rahim G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|42.4
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Knecht
|36
|4
|3
|12/20
|5/8
|7/9
|1
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Z. Zeigler
|18
|5
|5
|5/10
|1/6
|7/10
|0
|38
|2
|0
|6
|0
|5
|J. Aidoo
|10
|15
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|5
|1
|7
|8
|S. Vescovi
|6
|2
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. James
|4
|6
|2
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Awaka
|6
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Mashack
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|F. Dilione V
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Gainey
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Hurst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Makan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Estrella
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|39
|17
|29/61
|9/26
|18/23
|16
|200
|6
|6
|14
|11
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|21
|5
|0
|5/9
|5/9
|6/6
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|N. Thomasson
|14
|2
|1
|5/15
|3/11
|1/2
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Demary Jr.
|13
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|6/7
|5
|30
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|R. Tchewa
|1
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|R. Sunahara
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Melendez
|13
|6
|0
|5/14
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|B. Cain
|9
|2
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Hill
|6
|4
|4
|1/8
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. DeLoach
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|B. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moncrieffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Anselem-Ibe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|35
|14
|23/69
|14/33
|19/23
|18
|200
|6
|1
|8
|14
|21