No. 10 Kentucky hopes offense gets back in gear vs. Florida
Kentucky's offense has been shut down in the last two games.
But its defense stepped up when it needed to Saturday at Arkansas, a good sign for a young team that will need to win a March game or two on that end if it's to make the deep NCAA Tournament run some of its fans consider a birthright.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats will look for another good defensive effort while getting their high-powered offense back on track Wednesday night when they host Florida in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Lexington, Ky.
Held in the 60s for the second straight game, Kentucky (15-4, 5-2) still came home with a 63-57 victory against Arkansas. Its defense limited the struggling Razorbacks to 33.3-percent shooting from the floor, including 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc, and held them to just over 0.8 points per possession.
Their defense hasn't been close-your-eyes bad -- 70th in adjusted defensive efficiency on kenpom.com -- but it hasn't been the lockdown defense that the top John Calipari teams generally boast.
"We were able to grind it and figure it out," he said.
Playing well on defense against a free-falling team such as Arkansas is encouraging but not necessarily proof that the issue is fixed. Repeating that performance against a more capable offensive team such as Florida would be a more decisive step in the right direction going into Saturday's showdown with No. 5 Tennessee.
The Gators (14-6, 4-3) possess roughly the same general strengths and weaknesses as Kentucky -- excellent on offense, above average but nothing more than that on defense. They rank eighth in Division I at 85.4 points per game, boosted by their 102-98 overtime win over Georgia on Saturday.
Florida would have preferred not to reach triple figures but it blew a 13-point halftime lead, allowing 51 second-half points and enabling the Bulldogs to sink 11 of 26 3-pointers. The Gators couldn't find a scheme to contain RJ Melendez, who hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored a game-high 35 points off the Georgia bench.
But they did unleash 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten on Georgia and he finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds, creating a potential dilemma for Kentucky.
Handlogten is averaging just 7.4 ppg in 19.9 minutes but is shooting 67.4 percent from the floor. And Wildcat centers haven't played strong of late.
Handlogten collected six offensive boards on Jan. 6 in Gainesville when Florida lost 87-85 to Kentucky. He had seven against Georgia.
"You don't give Georgia a 23-and-17 unless you're a dude," Gators coach Todd Golden said. "A lot of his plays are off effort and hustle. He's still fighting physicality around the rim and when he plays like that, obviously, it just gives us a huge lift."
Iona transfer Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.9 points to lead five players in double figures for Florida this season.
Antonio Reeves continues to pace the Kentucky attack at 19.5 points per game and is coming off a 24-point effort at Arkansas.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Clayton Jr.
|20
|30.5
|15.9
|3.8
|2.8
|1.20
|0.70
|2.5
|43.1
|34.9
|80.0
|0.7
|3.1
|Z. Pullin
|17
|31.6
|14.9
|3.6
|4.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.1
|43.2
|38.1
|83.5
|0.7
|2.9
|T. Samuel
|20
|27.4
|13.2
|8.3
|1.8
|1.30
|0.80
|2.0
|59.4
|22.2
|53.6
|3.4
|4.9
|W. Richard
|20
|29.4
|11.8
|4.0
|1.3
|0.90
|0.60
|1.4
|42.2
|35.1
|76.9
|1.6
|2.4
|R. Kugel
|19
|25.6
|10.5
|3.6
|1.6
|1.40
|0.30
|2.4
|38.9
|29.3
|66.7
|1.1
|2.6
|A. Condon
|20
|20.1
|7.9
|6.9
|1.4
|0.40
|1.30
|1.7
|43.2
|26.1
|68.5
|2.2
|4.7
|M. Handlogten
|18
|19.8
|7.4
|7.9
|0.7
|0.60
|0.80
|0.9
|67.4
|62.5
|36.4
|3.8
|4.1
|T. Haugh
|20
|13.2
|3.5
|3.6
|0.6
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|45.8
|28.6
|43.5
|1.2
|2.4
|D. Aberdeen
|18
|10.1
|3.0
|1.1
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|35.6
|26.3
|63.6
|0.4
|0.7
|B. Andersen
|1
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Rishwain
|8
|7.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|36.4
|40.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.4
|K. Kublickas
|7
|4.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.1
|0.3
|C. Josefsberg
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Klatsky
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|85.4
|47.4
|15.4
|6.80
|4.90
|12.9
|45.9
|33.1
|68.5
|16.3
|28.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Reeves
|19
|30.8
|19.5
|4.4
|1.5
|0.60
|0.30
|1.3
|50.2
|43.1
|87.3
|0.8
|3.6
|R. Dillingham
|18
|22.6
|13.9
|3.1
|3.8
|1.30
|0.10
|1.9
|46.2
|38.2
|77.4
|0.2
|2.9
|T. Mitchell
|19
|34
|13.4
|7.7
|3.3
|0.90
|1.30
|1.4
|52.6
|37.9
|74.6
|1.8
|5.9
|D. Wagner
|18
|28.4
|12.0
|1.9
|3.7
|1.10
|0.30
|1.6
|43.5
|31.0
|69.8
|0.2
|1.7
|R. Sheppard
|19
|26.3
|11.5
|4.1
|4.1
|2.50
|0.70
|1.5
|54.3
|55.3
|81.8
|0.3
|3.8
|J. Edwards
|19
|21.9
|7.7
|3.7
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|44.6
|28.9
|70.8
|1.4
|2.4
|A. Thiero
|11
|22
|7.0
|5.6
|0.7
|0.60
|1.10
|0.8
|48.2
|30.0
|74.1
|1.7
|3.9
|A. Bradshaw
|12
|19.9
|6.4
|4.6
|0.3
|0.70
|0.80
|0.5
|54.4
|30.0
|57.1
|1.8
|2.8
|Z. Ivisic
|3
|9.7
|5.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.70
|1.70
|0.7
|60.0
|60.0
|50.0
|1
|2
|U. Onyenso
|10
|15
|3.3
|3.9
|0.1
|0.10
|2.30
|0.2
|60.9
|0.0
|45.5
|0.9
|3
|J. Burks
|13
|7.8
|1.7
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.2
|56.3
|33.3
|42.9
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Hart
|5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Canada
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|G. Darbyshire
|3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Horn
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|19
|0.0
|88.5
|41.6
|18.0
|8.10
|5.70
|9.8
|49.1
|40.2
|74.9
|9.7
|28.4
-
UNCG
VMI0
0151 O/U
+16
6:00pm
-
24ALA
UGA0
0166.5 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NW
2PUR0
0141 O/U
-13
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
XAV0
0157 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
LAF0
0129 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
ARMY
COLG0
0130 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
18BAYL
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHSO
RAD0
0135 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WCU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
DUQ0
0136.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CINCY
WV0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
MER0
0135.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FURM
CIT0
0147 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
GMU
JOES0
0142 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LIP
UNF0
0154.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
LAS
URI0
0149.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0141 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NCAS
GWEB0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ND
UVA0
0113.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
PEAY
JU0
0137.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
RICH
FOR0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
USF
ECU0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
PRES0
0142 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WAKE
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ACCN
-
WICH
TLSA0
0153 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
INST
BELM0
0165 O/U
+8.5
7:30pm
-
WOFF
SAM0
0158 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm
-
FLA
10UK0
0170.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESPN
-
UIC
EVAN0
0141 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
ULM
LA0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
MOSU
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
UNI
BRAD0
0137 O/U
-8
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
MEM0
0157 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
VALP
DRKE0
0144.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
ARK
MIZZ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm SECN
-
PROV
1UCONN0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm FS1
-
PSU
RUTG0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm BTN
-
USM
ARST0
0150.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
UAB
NTEX0
0131.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
VAN
16AUB0
0143 O/U
-19
9:00pm ESP2
-
BSU
19NMEX0
0149.5 O/U
-11
10:30pm FS1
-
SACL
SMC0
0136 O/U
-14
11:00pm ESPU