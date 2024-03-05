A chance for revenge will be a key motivator when No. 6 Iowa State opposes No. 20 BYU on Wednesday night in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) struggled to contain the Cougars on the perimeter when the teams met on Jan. 16 in Provo, Utah. BYU ran away with an 87-72 victory after knocking down 13 3-pointers and shooting 47.4 percent from the field overall.

Iowa State has gone on a hot streak since that loss. The Cyclones have won 10 of their last 12 games, including victories last week over Oklahoma and UCF.

They have used tough defense to stay within a game of first-place Houston in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has been especially proficient at forcing turnovers, ranking second nationally with 17.9 turnovers forced per game through the weekend.

Against UCF on Saturday in Orlando, Iowa State scored 22 points off 22 turnovers to power a 60-52 victory. Four Knights turnovers powered the Cyclones' late 11-0 run. UCF did not make a field goal over the final five minutes.

"Our guys have a lot of pride in our ability to get stops defensively," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "I thought late we did a better job defending the basketball. ... We take a lot of pride in getting stops and we were fortunate down the stretch to do that."

Iowa State got 16 points from Tre King and 11 points apiece from Milan Momcilovic, Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones.

The Cyclones will put their 17-0 home record on the line against a BYU team that has won three of its past four games. The Cougars (21-8, 9-7) earned victories over then-No. 7 Kansas and TCU last week to open this week in a tie for fourth in the Big 12 with the Jayhawks and Texas Tech.

BYU has made strides as a second-half team, rallying from double-digit deficits in the second half against both the Jayhawks and the Horned Frogs. TCU raced out to a 17-point halftime lead in Provo on Saturday after the Cougars went just 1-for-13 from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes.

When BYU started making outside baskets, momentum shifted dramatically in the Cougars' favor. BYU went 8-for-15 from beyond the arc in the second half. The Cougars used a 15-0 run to cut TCU's lead to one and then went ahead for good with 7:32 left after back-to-back baskets from Richie Saunders.

BYU totaled 58 second-half points against the Horned Frogs. Fousseyni Traore scored 22 points overall on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Cougars, while Trevin Knell added 20 points, sinking four 3-pointers.

"These guys put a show on, and I am so proud of them and so happy for them," BYU coach Mark Pope said. "Hopefully that's something they will put in their pocket and believe in more and more."

Iowa State holds a 6-1 lead in a series dating back to 1931. BYU's only win against the Cyclones came in Big 12 play this season.

