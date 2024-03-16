Bubble-team Oregon looks to secure NCAA bid vs. Colorado
Bubble-team Oregon looks to secure NCAA bid vs. Colorado
LAS VEGAS -- Oregon, the fourth seed in the Pac-12 Conference tournament, could be playing for its NCAA Tournament life when it takes on third-seeded Colorado in the conference title game on Saturday night.
The Ducks (22-11) likely need the automatic berth that will come with a victory in the final Pac-12 tourney, while the Buffaloes (24-9) have been considered to have done enough to deserve an at-large berth.
And that was before they knocked off No. 22-ranked and second-seeded Washington State 58-52 in a semifinal game on Friday night.
But the bigger stunner was Oregon's earlier upset of sixth-ranked and top-seeded Arizona on Friday. The Ducks rallied from 14 down in the first half, went up 13 with about five minutes to go, and then held on to win 67-59.
Jermaine Couisnard and Jackson Shelstad combined for 41 points for Oregon, making 7 of 15 3-pointers. N'Faly Dante had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals despite missing about 12 minutes after suffering a leg injury early in the game.
"Those three really did some great things," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "Our energy wasn't really good the first half when we were missing those shots. And we knocked those down and we got really good energy there.
"So we live another day."
Colorado has won eight consecutive games, including 79-75 at Oregon on March 7. The Buffaloes earlier beat the visiting Ducks 86-70 on Jan. 18.
"We're going to have to play a hell of a game to win," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of beating Oregon a third time.
Colorado's KJ Simpson is averaging 19.5 points per game, and Boyle said he thinks Simpson is the best defensive point guard in the Pac-12.
"What's the word you guys use?" Boyle asked rhetorically in his post-game press conference. "He's a dawg."
Tristan da Silva averages 16.0 points, and Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been a force down low, averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, setting up an intriguing battle with Dante.
Colorado won the first Pac-12 tournament title in 2012 and could win the last one this season. Colorado and Oregon are among the teams leaving the Pac-12 after this season, with the Buffaloes headed to the Big 12 and the Ducks to the Big Ten.
--Anthony Gimino, Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|19
|30.3
|15.7
|8.8
|1.5
|1.60
|1.90
|2.3
|68.2
|0.0
|60.0
|2.6
|6.2
|J. Couisnard
|33
|32.8
|15.5
|4.5
|3.1
|1.60
|0.20
|1.7
|39.3
|33.5
|74.2
|1.1
|3.4
|J. Shelstad
|29
|32.3
|13.0
|2.8
|2.9
|0.70
|0.20
|1.8
|45.9
|35.1
|85.7
|0.4
|2.3
|J. Zarzuela
|5
|27.8
|10.0
|2.4
|2.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|38.1
|26.3
|86.7
|0.2
|2.2
|N. Bittle
|6
|14.5
|8.3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.50
|0.80
|0.5
|48.7
|33.3
|72.7
|1.2
|2.5
|K. Barthelemy
|18
|23.1
|7.9
|2.2
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|46.2
|38.5
|66.7
|0.2
|2
|K. Oquendo
|33
|18.2
|7.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|47.5
|35.3
|66.3
|0.7
|1.7
|J. Tracey
|33
|26.1
|7.7
|3.6
|1.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|41.3
|35.7
|79.1
|1
|2.6
|K. Evans Jr.
|33
|21.7
|7.6
|4.9
|1.1
|1.30
|1.00
|0.8
|45.3
|28.2
|80.0
|1.5
|3.5
|B. Rigsby
|33
|22.7
|6.4
|2.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.8
|40.8
|36.4
|69.0
|0.6
|2.3
|M. Diawara
|33
|11.3
|2.2
|2.9
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|62.2
|1.1
|1.8
|M. Cook
|5
|6.2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Cooper
|11
|2.6
|0.4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|G. Reichle
|11
|1.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloud
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Warren
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|33
|0.0
|75.3
|37.5
|13.8
|7.20
|3.60
|10.4
|45.7
|34.1
|71.5
|10.0
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|33
|34.8
|19.5
|5.7
|4.9
|1.70
|0.10
|2.2
|47.9
|45.8
|86.5
|0.8
|4.9
|T. da Silva
|30
|33.7
|16.0
|5.2
|2.3
|1.20
|0.60
|1.8
|48.7
|38.0
|82.7
|1
|4.3
|C. Williams
|20
|29.7
|12.8
|3.2
|1.7
|0.80
|0.70
|2.1
|56.7
|43.2
|70.8
|0.8
|2.4
|J. Hadley
|32
|33.8
|12.0
|6.1
|2.3
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|55.1
|43.9
|83.9
|1.4
|4.6
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|33
|27.4
|10.3
|7.2
|2.1
|0.30
|0.20
|2.6
|57.0
|0.0
|64.2
|2.6
|4.6
|J. Hammond III
|24
|21.3
|7.4
|2.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.6
|44.8
|40.0
|76.0
|0.7
|1.8
|L. O'Brien
|31
|23.3
|6.4
|3.8
|1.1
|0.70
|0.40
|0.7
|45.2
|38.0
|60.0
|1
|2.8
|R. Smith
|7
|11.9
|2.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|45.5
|71.4
|0
|1.1
|J. Ruffin
|15
|10.9
|2.5
|1.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.7
|32.4
|30.4
|88.9
|0.3
|1.5
|B. Dak
|19
|7.4
|1.8
|1.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|39.3
|25.0
|55.6
|0.3
|1.1
|A. Diop
|32
|7
|1.3
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|39.5
|0.0
|81.3
|0.4
|0.7
|H. Carrington
|14
|5.2
|1.1
|0.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|41.7
|0.0
|62.5
|0.1
|0.5
|G. Gerhardt
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hurlburt
|10
|2.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|J. Pease
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|33
|0.0
|79.6
|41.2
|15.9
|6.10
|2.20
|12.7
|49.5
|39.7
|77.3
|10.3
|27.4
-
4BRWN
1PRIN16
14138.5 O/U
-10
11:00am ESPU
-
2LOW
1UVM7
13137 O/U
-8.5
11:00am ESP2
-
6DSU
4HOW0
0138 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
4AUB0
0143 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
9JOES
5VCU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm CBSSN
-
5WISC
1PUR0
0142.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm CBS
-
3COR
2YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPW
-
4UAB
1USF0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
3NEB
2ILL0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm CBS
-
7STBN
6DUQ0
0134.5 O/U
-2
3:30pm CBSSN
-
7TXAM
6FLA0
0151 O/U
-3
3:30pm ESPN
-
11TEMP
2FAU0
0142 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
2IAST
1HOU0
0121.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
5SDSU0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm CBS
-
3MARQ
1UCONN0
0142 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm FOX
-
8KENT
2AKR0
0132 O/U
-5
7:30pm ESP2
-
5SPU
2FAIR0
0128 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPU
-
10NCST
1UNC0
0145 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
5UTEP
3WKY0
0145 O/U
-3
8:30pm CBSSN
-
4ORE
3COLO0
0141.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm FOX
-
4LBSU
2UCD0
0144 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESP2
-
3TXSO
1GRAM0
0127.5 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
3UTA
1GCU0
0145 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP2