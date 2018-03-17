MRSHL
SAN DIEGO -- After sparking Marshall's first NCAA Tournament victory, Jon Elmore enjoyed the well-wishing tweets from some better-known point guards, players such as Chris Paul and D'Angelo Russell.

Now the upset darlings aim to make more history against a familiar team that owns volumes of it.

"It's awesome for the university, but we're not satisfied," Elmore said on the eve of the Herd's second-round game against the state's flagship program, West Virginia (25-10). "Us being from West Virginia allows us to play with more of a chip on our shoulder and play with that extra edge."

Elmore's 27 points led an 81-75 upset of Wichita State, and the 13th-seeded Herd (25-10) will be double-digit underdogs again Sunday night at Viejas Arena. That venue sits 2,300 miles west of the Charleston Civic Center, where Marshall and WVU met every season from 1993 until 2016.

"You talk to everybody back home, half of the state's population is probably flying out here right now for the game," Elmore said.

Mixing deep shooting range with crafty spins around the basket, Elmore enters as the nation's ninth-leading scorer (22.9 per game). He's sure to face constant harassment from Jevon Carter, the reigning NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

"He can score many different ways," said Carter, whose tight defense limited Murray State's Jonathan Stark to 1-of-12 shooting in the opener. "We're going to key in on him, team defense, just like we did against Murray State."

Whereas "Press Virginia" frequently aims to speed up opponents into reckless turnovers, Marshall already embraces a freeway-style attack, playing at the seventh-fastest pace in the country, according to KenPom.

Coach Dan D'Antoni, taking cues from the rapid-fire offense his brother Mike utilized in the NBA, encourages players to shoot loose and quickly. With C.J. Burks, Ajdin Penava and Elmore combing for more than 58 points per game, the Herd ranks 10th in scoring and sixth in 3-point attempts.

"They do a terrific job with spacing," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "I think Danny probably does as good of a job of spacing as anybody we have in coaching."

D'Antoni said he favors his free-flowing system precisely for matchups like this against physically superior talent. He joked about scouting West Virginia with his eyes closed after noticing how big they were.

Could crisp passing and a spread floor could mitigate the talent gap and propel Marshall into the Sweet 16?

"We're not as athletic and big, but they're not as fast as that ball," he said. "So we can get the ball moving it will give our 3-point shooters angles to get 'em off. Now you get two, we get three, you get two, we get 3, you get 2, we get 3, we win!"

West Virginia leads the series 33-11, winning nine of the last 10.

As fans talk smack and the buzz swells back in the Mountain State, Carter shrugged off the local storyline. He said there's no better motivation than leading West Virgina to its third Sweet 16 in four seasons.

"Don't matter," he insisted. "This is March. We're here to win a national championship. It just happens that we just matched up against Marshall. Don't matter who it is. We're going to come to play."

Key Players
J. Elmore
33 G
J. Carter
2 G
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
37.4 Field Goal % 42.1
37.7 Three Point % 38.6
80.4 Free Throw % 85.4
away team logo
33
J. Elmore G
22.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.9 APG
home team logo
2
J. Carter G
17.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.7 APG
12T
away team logo 13 Marshall 25-10 ---
home team logo 5 West Virginia 25-10 ---
O/U 159.5, WVU -12.5
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
O/U 159.5, WVU -12.5
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Marshall 25-10 84.2 PPG 39.2 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo 5 West Virginia 25-10 79.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
33
J. Elmore G 22.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 6.9 APG 44.1 FG%
2
J. Carter G 17.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.7 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Marshall
Roster
J. Elmore
C. Burks
A. Penava
R. Watson
J. West
J. Williams
D. George
P. Bledsoe
D. Koljanin
M. Mijovic
O. Elmore
C. Thieneman
M. Reed
C. Villers
W. Fenton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Elmore 35 38.4 22.9 5.9 6.9 1.5 0.4 3.5 44.1 35.7 82.3 0.5 5.5
C. Burks 34 35.9 20.3 4.1 3.1 1.1 0.1 3.1 47.9 36.5 88.5 0.5 3.6
A. Penava 33 29.2 15.5 8.5 1.8 0.9 4.0 1.9 55.6 32.6 75.5 1.9 6.6
R. Watson 24 26.1 8.0 3.7 1.4 1.0 0.3 1.2 45.6 34.9 65.7 1.2 2.5
J. West 35 32.5 7.9 2.7 2.9 1.6 0.1 1.5 43.7 41.4 67.4 0.4 2.3
J. Williams 34 16.9 5.5 3.4 0.2 0.5 0.8 0.6 48.9 37.7 75.6 0.9 2.5
D. George 27 14.3 4.5 3.2 0.3 0.7 0.4 0.7 50.0 31.7 44.7 1.0 2.2
P. Bledsoe 18 7.5 3.1 1.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 45.1 23.5 83.3 0.7 1.1
D. Koljanin 20 11.6 2.4 1.8 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.5 36.2 24.0 57.1 0.5 1.4
M. Mijovic 24 13.0 1.6 2.1 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.8 41.0 0.0 58.3 0.5 1.6
O. Elmore 10 7.8 1.5 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.2 25.0 26.3 0.0 0.2 0.4
C. Thieneman 7 6.4 0.9 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 25.0 20.0 33.3 0.1 1.1
M. Reed 3 3.0 0.3 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 1.0
C. Villers 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
W. Fenton 1 4.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
Total 35 202.1 84.2 39.2 17.1 7.00 5.90 13.1 46.9 35.5 76.6 8.1 28.0
West Virginia
Roster
J. Carter
D. Miles Jr.
S. Konate
E. Ahmad
L. West
J. Bolden
T. Allen
W. Harris
C. Harler
D. Hunter
M. Bender
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Carter 35 35.6 17.1 4.7 6.7 2.9 0.4 2.7 42.1 38.6 85.4 0.8 3.9
D. Miles Jr. 34 29.2 12.9 2.9 3.2 1.3 0.0 1.4 44.8 34.0 74.5 1.3 1.6
S. Konate 34 25.4 10.9 7.6 0.6 0.4 3.3 1.1 51.2 0.0 80.2 2.5 5.1
E. Ahmad 19 27.1 10.2 5.4 1.7 0.8 0.4 1.6 44.4 30.3 67.1 1.8 3.6
L. West 34 22.0 9.2 3.7 0.6 0.4 0.1 1.0 41.3 34.5 77.1 1.3 2.4
J. Bolden 35 17.2 8.6 1.9 1.0 0.9 0.2 0.9 43.2 41.4 81.3 0.7 1.2
T. Allen 33 11.7 6.8 2.7 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.9 46.4 12.5 73.6 1.2 1.5
W. Harris 35 20.9 5.6 3.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 1.0 37.4 32.6 73.4 1.2 2.4
C. Harler 31 10.4 1.7 0.7 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.3 30.5 30.8 85.7 0.2 0.5
D. Hunter 17 5.5 1.5 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 25.0 35.3 83.3 0.4 0.6
M. Bender 33 9.3 1.2 2.0 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 44.7 0.0 40.0 1.0 1.0
Total 35 200.7 79.8 41.3 15.1 8.10 5.20 11.2 43.6 35.3 76.4 14.0 23.7
