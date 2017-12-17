STNYBRK
Bullock's free throws lift Providence over Stony Brook 62-60

  • Dec 17, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Rodney Bullock made two free throws with 0.6 seconds left and Providence rallied to defeat Stony Brook 62-60 on Sunday.

Tyrell Sturdivant tied the game with a tip-in with nine seconds left but was called for a foul on Bullock's attempted putback.

Nate Watson, a 6-foot-10 freshman, led Providence (8-3) with a career-high 15 points. Isaiah Jackson added 13 and Bullock 12. Jackson made 5 of 6 free throws and Bullock 6 of 8 with the Friars having the pivotal edge at the line, making 17 of 25 to 6 of 8 for the Seawolves (4-8).

Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the sophomore's first double-double this season. Jaron Cornish added 10 points.

The Seawolves led by 11 when with 7 1/2 minutes to go but Providence went on a 12-0 run to lead 50-49.

Watson scored and another freshman, Makai Ashton-Langford, followed with a 3-point play with 1:47 to go for a five-point edge, 59-54, before the Seawolves rallied to tie.

Key Players
T. Sturdivant
K. Cartwright
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
39.0 Field Goal % 41.7
33.3 Three Point % 45.2
51.4 Free Throw % 82.6
+ 1 Rodney Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Rodney Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Tyrell Sturdivant 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Rodney Bullock 2.0
  Isaiah Jackson missed driving layup 4.0
+ 2 Tyrell Sturdivant made layup 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyrell Sturdivant 6.0
  Jaron Cornish missed driving layup 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah 21.0
  Rodney Bullock missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Rodney Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 60 62
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 20-56 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 29 28
Team 0 0
Assists 12 6
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 18 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
A. Yeboah G/F
22 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
N. Watson C
15 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Stony Brook 4-8 312960
home team logo Providence 8-3293362
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logoStony Brook 4-8 74.9 PPG 38.2 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logoProvidence 8-3 75.9 PPG 39 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
15
A. Yeboah G/F 13.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.6 APG 50.0 FG%
0
N. Watson C 7.7 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.0 APG 63.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Yeboah G/F 22 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
0
N. Watson C 15 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
41.1 FG% 35.7
32.0 3PT FG% 27.8
75.0 FT% 68.0
Stony Brook
Starters
A. Yeboah
J. Cornish
B. Sekunda
T. Sturdivant
J. Saintel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Yeboah 32 22 12 1 2 0 5 0 8/13 4/7 2/2 0 12
J. Cornish 21 10 3 1 2 1 3 4 4/9 0/2 2/2 0 3
B. Sekunda 33 8 4 0 0 0 2 3 3/8 2/7 0/0 1 3
T. Sturdivant 26 4 4 3 2 0 1 5 1/5 0/3 2/4 2 2
J. Saintel 15 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Petras
J. McKenzie
U. Iroegbu
E. Olaniyi
T. Donohoe
M. Almonacy
A. Garcia
C. Long
A. Ochefu
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Petras 14 6 3 1 1 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. McKenzie 19 3 0 3 1 0 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
U. Iroegbu 17 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
E. Olaniyi 23 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 5
T. Donohoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Almonacy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garcia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ochefu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 35 12 8 1 14 18 23/56 8/25 6/8 6 29
Providence
Starters
N. Watson
I. Jackson
R. Bullock
K. Cartwright
J. Lindsey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Watson 18 15 3 0 0 0 0 1 7/11 0/0 1/2 2 1
I. Jackson 33 13 5 0 1 0 1 2 3/8 2/4 5/6 2 3
R. Bullock 36 12 5 1 1 2 4 2 3/10 0/2 6/8 2 3
K. Cartwright 21 8 3 3 0 0 4 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 3
J. Lindsey 37 5 9 1 3 2 0 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 3 6
Bench
M. Ashton-Langford
T. Planek
D. Edwards
K. Young
E. Holt
A. Diallo
M. White
D. Dickens
A. Fonts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ashton-Langford 23 9 4 0 2 0 2 1 2/9 0/2 5/9 0 4
T. Planek 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Edwards 13 0 7 0 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 6
K. Young 14 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 38 6 8 4 12 11 20/56 5/18 17/25 10 28
NCAA BB Scores