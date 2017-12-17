Bullock's free throws lift Providence over Stony Brook 62-60
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Rodney Bullock made two free throws with 0.6 seconds left and Providence rallied to defeat Stony Brook 62-60 on Sunday.
Tyrell Sturdivant tied the game with a tip-in with nine seconds left but was called for a foul on Bullock's attempted putback.
Nate Watson, a 6-foot-10 freshman, led Providence (8-3) with a career-high 15 points. Isaiah Jackson added 13 and Bullock 12. Jackson made 5 of 6 free throws and Bullock 6 of 8 with the Friars having the pivotal edge at the line, making 17 of 25 to 6 of 8 for the Seawolves (4-8).
Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the sophomore's first double-double this season. Jaron Cornish added 10 points.
The Seawolves led by 11 when with 7 1/2 minutes to go but Providence went on a 12-0 run to lead 50-49.
Watson scored and another freshman, Makai Ashton-Langford, followed with a 3-point play with 1:47 to go for a five-point edge, 59-54, before the Seawolves rallied to tie.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.9
|Min. Per Game
|27.9
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|39.0
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|33.3
|Three Point %
|45.2
|51.4
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|+ 1
|Rodney Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Rodney Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Tyrell Sturdivant
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Rodney Bullock
|2.0
|Isaiah Jackson missed driving layup
|4.0
|+ 2
|Tyrell Sturdivant made layup
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyrell Sturdivant
|6.0
|Jaron Cornish missed driving layup
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|21.0
|Rodney Bullock missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Rodney Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|62
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|20-56 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|38
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|29
|28
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|12
|6
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 4-8
|74.9 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Providence 8-3
|75.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Yeboah G/F
|13.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
0
|N. Watson C
|7.7 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.0 APG
|63.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
15
|A. Yeboah G/F
|22 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|
0
|N. Watson C
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.1
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yeboah
|32
|22
|12
|1
|2
|0
|5
|0
|8/13
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|12
|J. Cornish
|21
|10
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Sekunda
|33
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Sturdivant
|26
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1/5
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|2
|J. Saintel
|15
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yeboah
|32
|22
|12
|1
|2
|0
|5
|0
|8/13
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|12
|J. Cornish
|21
|10
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Sekunda
|33
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Sturdivant
|26
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1/5
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|2
|J. Saintel
|15
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Petras
|14
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. McKenzie
|19
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|U. Iroegbu
|17
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Olaniyi
|23
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Donohoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Almonacy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garcia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ochefu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|35
|12
|8
|1
|14
|18
|23/56
|8/25
|6/8
|6
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|18
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|I. Jackson
|33
|13
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|3
|R. Bullock
|36
|12
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|6/8
|2
|3
|K. Cartwright
|21
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Lindsey
|37
|5
|9
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|18
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|I. Jackson
|33
|13
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|3
|R. Bullock
|36
|12
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|6/8
|2
|3
|K. Cartwright
|21
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Lindsey
|37
|5
|9
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ashton-Langford
|23
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|5/9
|0
|4
|T. Planek
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Edwards
|13
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|K. Young
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dickens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|38
|6
|8
|4
|12
|11
|20/56
|5/18
|17/25
|10
|28
-
NKY
UMBC75
76
Final
-
STPETE
LIU71
56
Final
-
NCAT
DUQ58
74
Final
-
SIENA
BRYANT87
68
Final
-
ODU
FAIR82
77
Final/OT
-
BING
SACHRT51
48
Final
-
ELON
BU77
69
Final
-
CCTST
BC65
84
Final
-
AF
ARMY54
79
Final
-
ABIL
LPSCMB65
67
Final
-
CRON
NEBOM58
99
Final
-
VANDY
5ARIZST64
76
Final
-
WOFF
HIGHPT70
57
Final
-
CARK
MOREHD94
98
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
HAMP80
79
Final
-
ROIG
MIAOH70
109
Final
-
FURMAN
NCWILM90
84
Final
-
MLLGN
WMMARY69
126
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV60
62
Final
-
CHATT
TNTECH76
82
Final
-
UCRIV
MNTNA61
77
Final
-
SAV
21BAYLOR86
118
Final
-
7UNC
20TENN78
73
Final
-
LAMAR
SILL61
71
Final
-
MIDW
EVAN52
79
Final
-
PVAM
HOU72
92
Final
-
FAMU
GATECH54
79
Final
-
PSU
GMASON72
54
Final
-
CSN
EWASH58
86
Final
-
MAINE
STJOES59
72
Final
-
IONA
STJOHN59
69
Final
-
MERCER
LSALLE85
95
Final
-
WCAR
NCASHV76
72
Final
-
TEXST
COLOST58
66
Final
-
RADFRD
NEVADA62
77
Final
-
LOYMRY
WASH77
80
Final
-
SDAK
SJST76
62
Final
-
SANFRAN
STNFRD59
71
Final
-
UCSB
USC87
98
Final
-
DEL
DELST68
59
Final/OT
-
UTVALL
HAWAII69
70
Final