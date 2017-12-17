USC beats Santa Barbara 98-87, snaps Gauchos' 7-game streak
LOS ANGELES (AP) Chimezie Metu is known for his rim-rattling dunks. He showed some variety on his way to a career-high 31 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
''I've been working on it all summer,'' he said of his long-range shooting. ''I'm still a dunker at heart.''
Metu also went 6 of 8 from the free throw line in leading Southern California to a 98-87 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday night, snapping the Gauchos' seven-game winning streak.
Elijah Stewart added 19 points, Jonah Mathews had 16 points and Nick Rakocevic had 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans (6-3) in their highest scoring game of the season. Jordan McLaughlin had a career-high 19 assists that tied the Pac-12 single-game record and broke his own school record of 16 set last year.
''I was just trying to break the record,'' said McLaughlin, who wasn't aware of the mark until the public address announcer mentioned it.
Gabe Vincent and Max Heidegger scored 17 points each for the Gauchos (8-3), who fell to 1-14 in the all-time series. Leland King II added 15 points.
USC hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half and opened a 73-48 lead, its largest of the game. Metu had consecutive long-range baskets.
''He worked on it this summer,'' McLaughlin said, explaining the team's trust in Metu's 3-point shooting. ''We want him taking good ones, which he has.''
McLaughlin had 11 of his 19 assists in the second half, when the Trojans got outscored 54-46.
''I knew what to look for,'' he said. ''Coach showed how they played defense and I've been in the system for four years.''
The Gauchos put together a 21-6 spurt, including eight by Vincent, to close to 79-69. But they never got closer.
Metu took over from there, scoring eight of USC's next 10 points and extending the Trojans' lead to 89-73. He had four dunks in the second half, two of them coming back-to-back during his offensive spurt. The junior forward had 20 points in the second half.
McLaughlin's 3-pointer pushed USC's lead to 98-78.
''Those are two NBA players we played,'' UCSB coach Joe Pasternack said of Metu and McLaughlin.
Metu went out with a laceration near his right eye that required three stitches with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.
The Gauchos cut their deficit to 38-30 before the Trojans closed the half on a 14-3 run to lead 52-33 at the break. Stewart and Mathews scored five points each and Rakocevic added four.
''The last four minutes of the first half is what did us in,'' Pasternack said.
BENNIE'S BAD FOOT
USC starting forward Bennie Boatwright, who averages 15.4 points, missed his first game of the season because of pain in his right foot from a plantar wart.
MITCH'S KID
Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak was on hand to watch his son, Maxwell, a junior forward for the Gauchos. The younger Kupchak had one rebound, one block, one steal and two fouls in 3 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
UC Santa Barbara: The Gauchos' longest winning streak since 2015-16 ended in their first game after a weeklong break. Still, they are in the midst of a major turnaround under Pasternack. Last season, the Gauchos were 1-9 through their first 10 games and finished with a 6-22 mark, which helped cost coach Bob Williams his job after 19 years. At 8-3, Pasternack is off to the best start of any first-year coach in school history.
USC: The Trojans have won two straight after losing three in a row. They beat a hot team in the Gauchos and did so in convincing fashion while in the midst of playing eight games in 18 days. They began the season with seven games in 34 days and went 4-3 in that stretch.
UP NEXT
UC Santa Barbara: Hosts San Diego Christian on Tuesday.
USC: Hosts Princeton on Tuesday in the first of two potential matchups this season. The Tigers and USC both play in the same tournament in Hawaii at Christmas.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|15.7
|Pts. Per Game
|15.7
|7.7
|Ast. Per Game
|7.7
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|39.3
|Three Point %
|48.5
|61.5
|Free Throw %
|74.1
|+ 2
|Christian Terrell made floating jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Ami Lakoju
|17.0
|Shaqquan Aaron missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Davis
|17.0
|Shaqquan Aaron missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Maxwell Kupchak
|17.0
|+ 3
|Jarriesse Blackmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Terrell
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarriesse Blackmon
|52.0
|Jordan McLaughlin missed free throw
|52.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Davis
|52.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|98
|Field Goals
|32-65 (49.2%)
|38-67 (56.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-29 (41.4%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|20
|28
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|UCSB 8-3
|77.6 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|14.9 APG
|USC 6-3
|79.7 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|M. Heidegger G
|22.8 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
4
|C. Metu F
|17.8 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
21
|M. Heidegger G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
4
|C. Metu F
|31 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|56.7
|
|
|41.4
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Vincent
|33
|17
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/12
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Heidegger
|35
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|6
|2
|5/14
|4/9
|3/5
|1
|2
|L. King II
|35
|15
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/16
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|6
|J. Canty
|21
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|0
|M. Jackson
|26
|9
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Vincent
|33
|17
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/12
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Heidegger
|35
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|6
|2
|5/14
|4/9
|3/5
|1
|2
|L. King II
|35
|15
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/16
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|6
|J. Canty
|21
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|0
|M. Jackson
|26
|9
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Terrell
|18
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Blackmon
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Lakoju
|19
|4
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|B. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Hart
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Kupchak
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Slajchert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pickles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Powell Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|23
|20
|6
|3
|7
|19
|32/65
|12/29
|11/14
|6
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Metu
|27
|31
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11/16
|3/5
|6/8
|2
|3
|E. Stewart
|36
|19
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7/12
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|3
|J. Mathews
|33
|16
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/11
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|27
|12
|12
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|J. McLaughlin
|39
|10
|4
|19
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|2/4
|0/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Metu
|27
|31
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11/16
|3/5
|6/8
|2
|3
|E. Stewart
|36
|19
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7/12
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|3
|J. Mathews
|33
|16
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/11
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|27
|12
|12
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|J. McLaughlin
|39
|10
|4
|19
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|2/4
|0/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Usher
|18
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|S. Aaron
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|2
|K. Karis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Henderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Uyaelunmo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Thornton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Boatwright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Melton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|98
|37
|28
|5
|2
|10
|16
|38/67
|13/26
|9/16
|13
|24
-
NKY
UMBC75
76
Final
-
STPETE
LIU71
56
Final
-
NCAT
DUQ58
74
Final
-
SIENA
BRYANT87
68
Final
-
ODU
FAIR82
77
Final/OT
-
BING
SACHRT51
48
Final
-
ELON
BU77
69
Final
-
CCTST
BC65
84
Final
-
AF
ARMY54
79
Final
-
ABIL
LPSCMB65
67
Final
-
CRON
NEBOM58
99
Final
-
VANDY
5ARIZST64
76
Final
-
WOFF
HIGHPT70
57
Final
-
CARK
MOREHD94
98
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
HAMP80
79
Final
-
ROIG
MIAOH70
109
Final
-
FURMAN
NCWILM90
84
Final
-
MLLGN
WMMARY69
126
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV60
62
Final
-
CHATT
TNTECH76
82
Final
-
UCRIV
MNTNA61
77
Final
-
SAV
21BAYLOR86
118
Final
-
7UNC
20TENN78
73
Final
-
LAMAR
SILL61
71
Final
-
MIDW
EVAN52
79
Final
-
PVAM
HOU72
92
Final
-
FAMU
GATECH54
79
Final
-
PSU
GMASON72
54
Final
-
CSN
EWASH58
86
Final
-
MAINE
STJOES59
72
Final
-
IONA
STJOHN59
69
Final
-
MERCER
LSALLE85
95
Final
-
WCAR
NCASHV76
72
Final
-
TEXST
COLOST58
66
Final
-
RADFRD
NEVADA62
77
Final
-
LOYMRY
WASH77
80
Final
-
SDAK
SJST76
62
Final
-
SANFRAN
STNFRD59
71
Final
-
UCSB
USC87
98
Final
-
DEL
DELST68
59
Final/OT
-
UTVALL
HAWAII69
70
Final