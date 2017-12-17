UCSB
USC

No Text

USC beats Santa Barbara 98-87, snaps Gauchos' 7-game streak

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) Chimezie Metu is known for his rim-rattling dunks. He showed some variety on his way to a career-high 31 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

''I've been working on it all summer,'' he said of his long-range shooting. ''I'm still a dunker at heart.''

Metu also went 6 of 8 from the free throw line in leading Southern California to a 98-87 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday night, snapping the Gauchos' seven-game winning streak.

Elijah Stewart added 19 points, Jonah Mathews had 16 points and Nick Rakocevic had 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans (6-3) in their highest scoring game of the season. Jordan McLaughlin had a career-high 19 assists that tied the Pac-12 single-game record and broke his own school record of 16 set last year.

''I was just trying to break the record,'' said McLaughlin, who wasn't aware of the mark until the public address announcer mentioned it.

Gabe Vincent and Max Heidegger scored 17 points each for the Gauchos (8-3), who fell to 1-14 in the all-time series. Leland King II added 15 points.

USC hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half and opened a 73-48 lead, its largest of the game. Metu had consecutive long-range baskets.

''He worked on it this summer,'' McLaughlin said, explaining the team's trust in Metu's 3-point shooting. ''We want him taking good ones, which he has.''

McLaughlin had 11 of his 19 assists in the second half, when the Trojans got outscored 54-46.

''I knew what to look for,'' he said. ''Coach showed how they played defense and I've been in the system for four years.''

The Gauchos put together a 21-6 spurt, including eight by Vincent, to close to 79-69. But they never got closer.

Metu took over from there, scoring eight of USC's next 10 points and extending the Trojans' lead to 89-73. He had four dunks in the second half, two of them coming back-to-back during his offensive spurt. The junior forward had 20 points in the second half.

McLaughlin's 3-pointer pushed USC's lead to 98-78.

''Those are two NBA players we played,'' UCSB coach Joe Pasternack said of Metu and McLaughlin.

Metu went out with a laceration near his right eye that required three stitches with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

The Gauchos cut their deficit to 38-30 before the Trojans closed the half on a 14-3 run to lead 52-33 at the break. Stewart and Mathews scored five points each and Rakocevic added four.

''The last four minutes of the first half is what did us in,'' Pasternack said.

BENNIE'S BAD FOOT

USC starting forward Bennie Boatwright, who averages 15.4 points, missed his first game of the season because of pain in his right foot from a plantar wart.

MITCH'S KID

Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak was on hand to watch his son, Maxwell, a junior forward for the Gauchos. The younger Kupchak had one rebound, one block, one steal and two fouls in 3 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

UC Santa Barbara: The Gauchos' longest winning streak since 2015-16 ended in their first game after a weeklong break. Still, they are in the midst of a major turnaround under Pasternack. Last season, the Gauchos were 1-9 through their first 10 games and finished with a 6-22 mark, which helped cost coach Bob Williams his job after 19 years. At 8-3, Pasternack is off to the best start of any first-year coach in school history.

USC: The Trojans have won two straight after losing three in a row. They beat a hot team in the Gauchos and did so in convincing fashion while in the midst of playing eight games in 18 days. They began the season with seven games in 34 days and went 4-3 in that stretch.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara: Hosts San Diego Christian on Tuesday.

USC: Hosts Princeton on Tuesday in the first of two potential matchups this season. The Tigers and USC both play in the same tournament in Hawaii at Christmas.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Jackson
55 G
J. McLaughlin
11 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
42.9 Field Goal % 47.7
39.3 Three Point % 48.5
61.5 Free Throw % 74.1
+ 2 Christian Terrell made floating jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Ami Lakoju 17.0
  Shaqquan Aaron missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Davis 17.0
  Shaqquan Aaron missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Maxwell Kupchak 17.0
+ 3 Jarriesse Blackmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Terrell 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarriesse Blackmon 52.0
  Jordan McLaughlin missed free throw 52.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Davis 52.0
+ 1 Brandon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
Team Stats
Points 87 98
Field Goals 32-65 (49.2%) 38-67 (56.7%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 40
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 17 24
Team 2 3
Assists 20 28
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
G. Vincent G
17 PTS, 7 AST
home team logo
4
C. Metu F
31 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCSB 8-3 335487
home team logo USC 6-3524698
o150.0, USC -12.0
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
o150.0, USC -12.0
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logoUCSB 8-3 77.6 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logoUSC 6-3 79.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
21
M. Heidegger G 22.8 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.0 APG 45.9 FG%
4
C. Metu F 17.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.1 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
21
M. Heidegger G 17 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
4
C. Metu F 31 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
49.2 FG% 56.7
41.4 3PT FG% 50.0
78.6 FT% 56.3
UCSB
Starters
G. Vincent
M. Heidegger
L. King II
J. Canty
M. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Vincent 33 17 0 7 1 0 0 3 7/12 3/8 0/0 0 0
M. Heidegger 35 17 3 4 1 0 6 2 5/14 4/9 3/5 1 2
L. King II 35 15 7 0 1 0 1 2 6/16 3/7 0/0 1 6
J. Canty 21 12 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/5 0/0 6/7 1 0
M. Jackson 26 9 1 5 2 0 0 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 0 1
Starters
G. Vincent
M. Heidegger
L. King II
J. Canty
M. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Vincent 33 17 0 7 1 0 0 3 7/12 3/8 0/0 0 0
M. Heidegger 35 17 3 4 1 0 6 2 5/14 4/9 3/5 1 2
L. King II 35 15 7 0 1 0 1 2 6/16 3/7 0/0 1 6
J. Canty 21 12 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/5 0/0 6/7 1 0
M. Jackson 26 9 1 5 2 0 0 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Terrell
J. Blackmon
A. Lakoju
B. Davis
A. Hart
M. Kupchak
J. Slajchert
S. Walters
A. Pickles
C. Powell Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Terrell 18 6 0 3 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Blackmon 5 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
A. Lakoju 19 4 7 0 0 2 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 4
B. Davis 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
A. Hart 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Kupchak 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Slajchert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pickles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Powell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 23 20 6 3 7 19 32/65 12/29 11/14 6 17
USC
Starters
C. Metu
E. Stewart
J. Mathews
N. Rakocevic
J. McLaughlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Metu 27 31 5 1 1 0 1 4 11/16 3/5 6/8 2 3
E. Stewart 36 19 5 3 1 1 1 2 7/12 3/7 2/2 2 3
J. Mathews 33 16 5 1 0 1 0 1 6/11 4/7 0/0 2 3
N. Rakocevic 27 12 12 1 0 0 4 2 6/10 0/0 0/0 4 8
J. McLaughlin 39 10 4 19 3 0 2 2 4/10 2/4 0/2 1 3
Starters
C. Metu
E. Stewart
J. Mathews
N. Rakocevic
J. McLaughlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Metu 27 31 5 1 1 0 1 4 11/16 3/5 6/8 2 3
E. Stewart 36 19 5 3 1 1 1 2 7/12 3/7 2/2 2 3
J. Mathews 33 16 5 1 0 1 0 1 6/11 4/7 0/0 2 3
N. Rakocevic 27 12 12 1 0 0 4 2 6/10 0/0 0/0 4 8
J. McLaughlin 39 10 4 19 3 0 2 2 4/10 2/4 0/2 1 3
Bench
J. Usher
S. Aaron
K. Karis
H. Henderson
C. O'Bannon Jr.
V. Uyaelunmo
D. Thornton
B. Boatwright
D. Melton
D. Fleming
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Usher 18 8 3 3 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 1 2
S. Aaron 10 2 3 0 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 2
K. Karis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Henderson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. O'Bannon Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
V. Uyaelunmo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Boatwright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 98 37 28 5 2 10 16 38/67 13/26 9/16 13 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores