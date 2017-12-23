MTSU
USC

No Text

Metu scores 27, USC beats Middle Tennessee 89-84

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

HONOLULU (AP) Chimezie Metu scored 27 points and Bennie Boatwright added 23 as Southern California held off Middle Tennessee 89-84 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic.

The Trojans (8-4) saw five players score in double-figures. Elijah Stewart added 13 points, Jordan McLaughlin 11, and Shaqquan Aaron 10.

USC shot 57.8 percent (26 of 45) from the field, including a clip of 68.2 percent (15 of 22) in the second half. It shot 11 of 21 on 3-pointers and was 26 of 33 from the free-throw line.

''That was a battle from start to finish and I thought it was two very good teams playing at high levels today,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''That was a great college basketball game today, and I'm not just saying that because we won. Obviously we're fortunate and we're happy that we won, but I thought that they played at a high level as well.''

Metu, a 6-foot-11 junior forward, made 11 of his 15 field-goal attempts and grabbed nine rebounds.

Middle Tennessee held a 66-64 lead after Nick King's reverse layup with 7:42 left to play. However, Boatwright's 3-pointer from the left wing ignited an 11-2 run for a 75-68 USC lead.

King scored a game-high 28 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Raiders (8-3). Antwain Johnson added 15 points and Brandon Walters and Giddy Potts added 11 apiece.

There were eight ties and five lead changes. Middle Tennessee led at halftime 43-42.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

BIG PICTURE

Middle Tennessee: King continued his string of scoring in double-figures in every game this season. The 6-foot-7 senior forward entered the contest averaging 22.4 points per game and has eclipsed the 20-point mark in eight of 11 games.

USC: After he was ejected for drawing a flagrant-2 foul in Friday's quarterfinal win over Akron, Boatwright saw 37 minutes of court time in his return against the Blue Raiders. The 6-foot-10 junior forward shot a mere 4 of 11 from the field, but made three 3-pointers and 12 of his 16 free throws to go along with six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

''I thought he was great. He was efficient, he made the right decisions - he had six assists - he got to the foul line 16 times, so he put the ball on the floor, he drove it hard, he posted up and then he made 3s when he was open,'' Enfield said of Boatwright.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Johnson missed a straightaway 3-pointer for Middle Tennessee, but Karl Gamble came across the lane and elevated before throwing down a thunderous right-handed dunk tie it at 37.

TIP-INS

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders held the edge in both points-off turnovers (19-7) and second-chance points (14-4), but attempted nine fewer free throws than the Trojans.

''They're a talented group, a good team and I thought it was a heck of a college basketball, but the whole difference if you look at the stats was just the free-throw line,'' Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis said. ''I mean, when you get outscored 26 to 11, that's the game.''

USC: The Trojans, who are in the midst of playing eight games in 18 days, improved to 5-0 all-time in the Diamond Head Classic. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2009.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee will play in the third-place game Monday.

USC will try for its third straight win in the title game Monday.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. King
5 F
J. McLaughlin
11 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
52.2 Field Goal % 49.6
37.9 Three Point % 47.7
80.9 Free Throw % 77.5
  Lost ball turnover on Tyrik Dixon, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Karl Gamble 7.0
  Jordan McLaughlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Giddy Potts 7.0
+ 2 Antwain Johnson made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Bennie Boatwright made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Bennie Boatwright made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Karl Gamble 13.0
+ 3 Giddy Potts made 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Bennie Boatwright made layup, assist by Chimezie Metu 23.0
Team Stats
Points 84 89
Field Goals 31-63 (49.2%) 26-45 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 22 28
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 12 22
Team 1 0
Assists 13 21
Steals 3 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
N. King F
28 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
C. Metu F
27 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Middle Tenn. 8-3 434184
home team logo USC 8-4424789
o146.0, USC -3.0
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
o146.0, USC -3.0
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logoMiddle Tenn. 8-3 76.9 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logoUSC 8-4 81.9 PPG 42.2 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
5
N. King F 22.9 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.3 APG 52.2 FG%
4
C. Metu F 19.0 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.6 APG 55.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. King F 28 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
4
C. Metu F 27 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
49.2 FG% 57.8
47.8 3PT FG% 52.4
78.6 FT% 78.8
Middle Tenn.
Starters
N. King
G. Potts
B. Walters
T. Dixon
E. Simpson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. King 39 28 11 3 0 0 1 0 10/20 2/3 6/9 5 6
G. Potts 32 11 1 0 2 0 1 3 4/10 3/7 0/0 0 1
B. Walters 15 11 1 0 0 0 0 5 5/8 0/0 1/1 1 0
T. Dixon 25 7 1 4 0 0 1 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 0
E. Simpson 19 6 0 3 1 0 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
Starters
N. King
G. Potts
B. Walters
T. Dixon
E. Simpson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. King 39 28 11 3 0 0 1 0 10/20 2/3 6/9 5 6
G. Potts 32 11 1 0 2 0 1 3 4/10 3/7 0/0 0 1
B. Walters 15 11 1 0 0 0 0 5 5/8 0/0 1/1 1 0
T. Dixon 25 7 1 4 0 0 1 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 0
E. Simpson 19 6 0 3 1 0 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
A. Johnson
K. Gamble
D. Simmons
J. Hawthorne
C. Miller
D. Thomas
T. Massenburg
T. Shelton-Szmidt
D. Sims
W. Slatten
M. Van Hooser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Johnson 24 15 1 2 0 0 1 2 4/8 3/5 4/4 0 1
K. Gamble 25 4 4 0 0 1 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 3
D. Simmons 20 2 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
J. Hawthorne 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Massenburg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Shelton-Szmidt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Slatten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Hooser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 21 13 3 1 7 22 31/63 11/23 11/14 9 12
USC
Starters
C. Metu
B. Boatwright
E. Stewart
J. McLaughlin
N. Rakocevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Metu 39 27 9 4 0 0 2 4 11/15 1/2 4/5 2 7
B. Boatwright 37 23 6 6 0 2 3 3 4/11 3/7 12/16 1 5
E. Stewart 32 13 3 2 0 0 0 2 3/7 3/7 4/5 0 3
J. McLaughlin 40 11 5 6 2 0 5 2 2/3 1/2 6/7 2 3
N. Rakocevic 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
C. Metu
B. Boatwright
E. Stewart
J. McLaughlin
N. Rakocevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Metu 39 27 9 4 0 0 2 4 11/15 1/2 4/5 2 7
B. Boatwright 37 23 6 6 0 2 3 3 4/11 3/7 12/16 1 5
E. Stewart 32 13 3 2 0 0 0 2 3/7 3/7 4/5 0 3
J. McLaughlin 40 11 5 6 2 0 5 2 2/3 1/2 6/7 2 3
N. Rakocevic 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
S. Aaron
J. Usher
K. Karis
D. Thornton
H. Henderson
J. Mathews
D. Melton
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
V. Uyaelunmo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Aaron 30 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 2
J. Usher 13 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
K. Karis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 28 21 3 2 10 17 26/45 11/21 26/33 6 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores