Murphy, Mason's 17 apiece lead Minnesota past Illinois 77-67
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Jordan Murphy knows he's close to the mountaintop, but winning makes the rarified air that much sweeter.
Murphy had 17 points and 17 rebounds while Nate Mason added 17 points and 6 assists as Minnesota defeated Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday.
Murphy, the Big Ten's scoring and rebounding leader, had 11 boards by halftime as he extended the nation's longest double-double streak to 16 games. The NCAA record to start a season is 17 straight, set by Tim Duncan at Wake Forest in 1996-97.
Of course, Duncan went on to star for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, which adds extra motivation for Murphy, a 6-foot-7 junior from San Antonio.
''It means a lot as long as we get the W, honestly,'' said Murphy, who led the Gophers to their fifth straight victory. ''Tim Duncan's one of my idols, one of my favorite players of all time. Being mentioned in the same sentence as him is a blessing.''
All five starters scored in double figures for Minnesota (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Amir Coffey had 16 points, Dupree McBrayer scored 12, and Reggie Lynch finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocked shots.
Leron Black led Illinois (10-6, 0-3) with 14 points, all in the second half, while Trent Frazier added 12. The Illini shot a season-low 35 percent from the floor, including a 1-for-19 stretch to open the game.
''That was an interesting first 10 minutes. That was like being taken out to the woodshed,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''Their intensity level at the start of the game was at a place that ours wasn't even close to. That in itself was the ballgame.''
Minnesota scored the game's first 11 points as the Illini missed their first 11 shots. The Gophers run eventually stretched to 17-2, capped by two long Mason passes that led to dunks by Murphy and Coffey.
Mark Alstork hit a 3-pointer with 7:38 to go in the first half, the only 3-pointer the Illini made out of 13 first-half attempts. They finally concentrated on working the ball inside in the latter stages of the half and Greg Eboigbodin scored eight points to help cut the halftime deficit to 39-26.
Illinois played much of the first half without Black, who picked up his second foul just three minutes into the game. The junior forward, who averages a team-high 14.8 points per game, ended the first half scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting in just five minutes.
''He's our best player. It was pretty obvious - I think our first two or three shots were to him,'' Underwood said. ''We were trying to get him going early.''
Minnesota led by 15 when the Illini went on a 13-2 run midway in the second half to climb back into the game. The key play was a steal and 3-pointer by Frazier off a sloppy Minnesota inbounds pass.
The Gophers appeared to get some breathing room when Mason corralled a McBrayer airball in the corner and drained a 3-pointer to make it 68-60. But the Gophers missed three of four free throws before Lynch hit a short jumper and Mason found Murphy for a dunk to put it away.
''It sounds weird, sometimes you get that big lead it's hard - you know they're going to come back at some point,'' Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. ''I thought we really weathered the storm.''
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: The Illini opened Big Ten play in early December with a pair of overtime losses to Northwestern and Maryland. Starting a stretch of four road games in their next five by missing 18 of their first 19 shots was not what Underwood had in mind.
Minnesota: The Gophers led by as much as 20 in the first half, but they allowed Illinois to get within four points before putting it away in the final four minutes. Pitino's teams have had a tendency to let big leads slip away, a trend that would be troublesome if it continues in Big Ten play.
WELCOME BACK
Mason returned after missing Minnesota's last game recovering from a sprained ankle he suffered on Dec. 23 against Florida Atlantic. The senior point guard didn't miss a beat, shooting 6-for-13 from the field and hitting three 3-pointers on the night. But he did admit to a bit of fatigue after playing 37 minutes.
''I barely can talk right now, but it was a huge test just getting back in the swing of things,'' said Mason, a first-team all-Big Ten pick last year. ''I know you guys could probably see me gasping for air as I was going to the sidelines during timeouts, so I've just got to get back in shape and get back in the flow of things.''
UP NEXT:
Illinois: at Michigan on Saturday
Minnesota: vs. Indiana on Saturday
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Alstork
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|27.0
|Dupree McBrayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Dupree McBrayer made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Trent Frazier
|27.0
|+ 3
|Aaron Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams
|30.0
|+ 1
|Reggie Lynch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Reggie Lynch made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Leron Black
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Lynch
|35.0
|Aaron Jordan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|77
|Field Goals
|25-72 (34.7%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-28 (25.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|22-34 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|48
|Offensive
|16
|14
|Defensive
|18
|30
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|1
|10
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|24
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Illinois 10-6
|79.5 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Minnesota 13-3
|83.4 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|L. Black F
|14.7 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.2 APG
|52.8 FG%
|
3
|J. Murphy F
|19.0 PPG
|12.9 RPG
|1.6 APG
|54.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
12
|L. Black F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
3
|J. Murphy F
|17 PTS
|17 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.7
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Black
|23
|14
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/15
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|1
|M. Alstork
|23
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Finke
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2/11
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|0
|M. Smith
|20
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Lucas
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Black
|23
|14
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/15
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|1
|M. Alstork
|23
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Finke
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2/11
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|0
|M. Smith
|20
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Lucas
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Frazier
|25
|12
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|3/6
|1/3
|0
|3
|G. Eboigbodin
|15
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Williams
|28
|6
|8
|3
|4
|0
|3
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|6
|A. Jordan
|18
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|1
|K. Nichols
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Vesel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Liss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cayce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Oladimeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|34
|16
|8
|1
|10
|24
|25/72
|7/28
|10/14
|16
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mason
|37
|17
|4
|6
|3
|0
|4
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|2/3
|2
|2
|J. Murphy
|35
|17
|17
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/13
|0/0
|5/9
|6
|11
|A. Coffey
|34
|16
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6/9
|2/5
|2/4
|0
|4
|D. McBrayer
|34
|12
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/11
|0/6
|6/10
|0
|3
|R. Lynch
|30
|11
|12
|0
|1
|7
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mason
|37
|17
|4
|6
|3
|0
|4
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|2/3
|2
|2
|J. Murphy
|35
|17
|17
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/13
|0/0
|5/9
|6
|11
|A. Coffey
|34
|16
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6/9
|2/5
|2/4
|0
|4
|D. McBrayer
|34
|12
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/11
|0/6
|6/10
|0
|3
|R. Lynch
|30
|11
|12
|0
|1
|7
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Konate
|10
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Washington
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|D. Fitzgerald
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Hurt
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Diedhiou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|44
|14
|6
|10
|15
|14
|25/55
|5/20
|22/34
|14
|30
-
MARQET
PROV95
90
Final/OT
-
MISS
UGA60
71
Final
-
VCU
STJOES81
87
Final/OT
-
ECU
SFLA67
65
Final
-
LSALLE
RI62
74
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE67
73
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY72
64
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA88
90
Final/2OT
-
PRESBY
LONGWD78
65
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT74
84
Final
-
MAINE
STNYBRK70
71
Final
-
MEMP
UCF56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP82
80
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
BROWN69
70
Final
-
RUT
13PURDUE51
82
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID51
54
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ52
69
Final
-
NH
UMBC67
71
Final
-
RICH
FORD65
69
Final/OT
-
12UNC
24FSU80
81
Final
-
25CLEM
BC74
70
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU76
82
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS80
72
Final/OT
-
FISK
LPSCMB53
99
Final
-
SCST
BCU80
86
Final
-
NCCU
DELST65
62
Final
-
NICHST
SFA64
81
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC65
67
Final
-
EVAN
SILL63
65
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL62
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAK50
62
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST87
80
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL74
79
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI61
57
Final
-
COPPST
NORFLK67
75
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD71
80
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH71
78
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
87
Final
-
UMES
MORGAN82
85
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM74
78
Final
-
17UK
LSU74
71
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO70
85
Final
-
STBON
DAYTON72
82
Final
-
ALST
GRAM74
66
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST56
59
Final
-
HOW
FAMU76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
7OKLA89
109
Final
-
NMEX
BOISE62
90
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST79
81
Final/OT
-
15MIAMI
GATECH54
64
Final
-
ILL
MINN67
77
Final
-
8UVA
VATECH78
52
Final
-
NCST
ND58
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC79
68
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL65
68
Final
-
WYO
NEVADA83
92
Final
-
UNLV
SJST82
76
Final/OT