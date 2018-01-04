ILL
Murphy, Mason's 17 apiece lead Minnesota past Illinois 77-67

  • Jan 04, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Jordan Murphy knows he's close to the mountaintop, but winning makes the rarified air that much sweeter.

Murphy had 17 points and 17 rebounds while Nate Mason added 17 points and 6 assists as Minnesota defeated Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday.

Murphy, the Big Ten's scoring and rebounding leader, had 11 boards by halftime as he extended the nation's longest double-double streak to 16 games. The NCAA record to start a season is 17 straight, set by Tim Duncan at Wake Forest in 1996-97.

Of course, Duncan went on to star for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, which adds extra motivation for Murphy, a 6-foot-7 junior from San Antonio.

''It means a lot as long as we get the W, honestly,'' said Murphy, who led the Gophers to their fifth straight victory. ''Tim Duncan's one of my idols, one of my favorite players of all time. Being mentioned in the same sentence as him is a blessing.''

All five starters scored in double figures for Minnesota (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Amir Coffey had 16 points, Dupree McBrayer scored 12, and Reggie Lynch finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocked shots.

Leron Black led Illinois (10-6, 0-3) with 14 points, all in the second half, while Trent Frazier added 12. The Illini shot a season-low 35 percent from the floor, including a 1-for-19 stretch to open the game.

''That was an interesting first 10 minutes. That was like being taken out to the woodshed,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''Their intensity level at the start of the game was at a place that ours wasn't even close to. That in itself was the ballgame.''

Minnesota scored the game's first 11 points as the Illini missed their first 11 shots. The Gophers run eventually stretched to 17-2, capped by two long Mason passes that led to dunks by Murphy and Coffey.

Mark Alstork hit a 3-pointer with 7:38 to go in the first half, the only 3-pointer the Illini made out of 13 first-half attempts. They finally concentrated on working the ball inside in the latter stages of the half and Greg Eboigbodin scored eight points to help cut the halftime deficit to 39-26.

Illinois played much of the first half without Black, who picked up his second foul just three minutes into the game. The junior forward, who averages a team-high 14.8 points per game, ended the first half scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting in just five minutes.

''He's our best player. It was pretty obvious - I think our first two or three shots were to him,'' Underwood said. ''We were trying to get him going early.''

Minnesota led by 15 when the Illini went on a 13-2 run midway in the second half to climb back into the game. The key play was a steal and 3-pointer by Frazier off a sloppy Minnesota inbounds pass.

The Gophers appeared to get some breathing room when Mason corralled a McBrayer airball in the corner and drained a 3-pointer to make it 68-60. But the Gophers missed three of four free throws before Lynch hit a short jumper and Mason found Murphy for a dunk to put it away.

''It sounds weird, sometimes you get that big lead it's hard - you know they're going to come back at some point,'' Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. ''I thought we really weathered the storm.''

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini opened Big Ten play in early December with a pair of overtime losses to Northwestern and Maryland. Starting a stretch of four road games in their next five by missing 18 of their first 19 shots was not what Underwood had in mind.

Minnesota: The Gophers led by as much as 20 in the first half, but they allowed Illinois to get within four points before putting it away in the final four minutes. Pitino's teams have had a tendency to let big leads slip away, a trend that would be troublesome if it continues in Big Ten play.

WELCOME BACK

Mason returned after missing Minnesota's last game recovering from a sprained ankle he suffered on Dec. 23 against Florida Atlantic. The senior point guard didn't miss a beat, shooting 6-for-13 from the field and hitting three 3-pointers on the night. But he did admit to a bit of fatigue after playing 37 minutes.

''I barely can talk right now, but it was a huge test just getting back in the swing of things,'' said Mason, a first-team all-Big Ten pick last year. ''I know you guys could probably see me gasping for air as I was going to the sidelines during timeouts, so I've just got to get back in shape and get back in the flow of things.''

UP NEXT:

Illinois: at Michigan on Saturday

Minnesota: vs. Indiana on Saturday

+ 3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Alstork 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams 27.0
  Dupree McBrayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Dupree McBrayer made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Trent Frazier 27.0
+ 3 Aaron Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 30.0
+ 1 Reggie Lynch made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Reggie Lynch made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Leron Black 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Reggie Lynch 35.0
  Aaron Jordan missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
Points 67 77
Field Goals 25-72 (34.7%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 22-34 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 48
Offensive 16 14
Defensive 18 30
Team 5 4
Assists 16 14
Steals 8 6
Blocks 1 10
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 24 14
Technicals 0 0
12
L. Black F
14 PTS, 4 REB
2
N. Mason G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
away team logo Illinois 10-6 264167
home team logo Minnesota 13-3393877
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
away team logoIllinois 10-6 79.5 PPG 40.8 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logoMinnesota 13-3 83.4 PPG 46.8 RPG 17.3 APG
12
L. Black F 14.7 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.2 APG 52.8 FG%
3
J. Murphy F 19.0 PPG 12.9 RPG 1.6 APG 54.5 FG%
12
L. Black F 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
3
J. Murphy F 17 PTS 17 REB 2 AST
34.7 FG% 45.5
25.0 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 64.7
Minnesota
Starters
N. Mason
J. Murphy
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
R. Lynch
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Mason 37 17 4 6 3 0 4 1 6/13 3/7 2/3 2 2
J. Murphy 35 17 17 2 0 0 4 2 6/13 0/0 5/9 6 11
A. Coffey 34 16 4 3 0 1 0 2 6/9 2/5 2/4 0 4
D. McBrayer 34 12 3 3 1 1 1 3 3/11 0/6 6/10 0 3
R. Lynch 30 11 12 0 1 7 2 2 3/4 0/0 5/6 5 7
Starters
N. Mason
J. Murphy
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
R. Lynch
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Mason 37 17 4 6 3 0 4 1 6/13 3/7 2/3 2 2
J. Murphy 35 17 17 2 0 0 4 2 6/13 0/0 5/9 6 11
A. Coffey 34 16 4 3 0 1 0 2 6/9 2/5 2/4 0 4
D. McBrayer 34 12 3 3 1 1 1 3 3/11 0/6 6/10 0 3
R. Lynch 30 11 12 0 1 7 2 2 3/4 0/0 5/6 5 7
Bench
B. Konate
I. Washington
D. Fitzgerald
M. Hurt
G. Diedhiou
B. Rudrud
H. Conroy
J. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Konate 10 2 3 0 1 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
I. Washington 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 0
D. Fitzgerald 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Hurt 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Diedhiou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 44 14 6 10 15 14 25/55 5/20 22/34 14 30
