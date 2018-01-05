NIOWA
Johnson's second 20-20 game helps Missouri St. beat N. Iowa

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Alize Johnson had 24 points and 20 rebounds and J.T. Miller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting to help Missouri State beat Northern Iowa 62-55 on Thursday night.

Johnson has two of the nation's five games this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. It was his fourth consecutive double-double and his 10th of the season.

Miller scored seven points, including two conventional 3-point plays, during a 15-2 run that gave Missouri State (13-3, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) a 12-point lead late in the first half. The Bears took a 31-22 lead into the break and Northern Iowa trailed the rest of the way.

Miller made a layup and Johnson hit two free throws to give Missouri State a 19-point lead with six minutes to go, but the Bears missed 7 of 8 from the field and committed three turnovers from there. Northern Iowa (8-7, 0-3) made six consecutive field-goal attempts during a 17-2 run that cut its deficit to 57-53 when Klint Carlson hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining, but Missouri State made 5-of-6 free throws thereon to seal it.

Tywhon Pickford had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Carlson added 16 and nine, for Northern Iowa. It was the third double-double for Pickford, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard, who came in averaging 8.9 rebounds per game.

Key Players
K. Carlson
A. Johnson
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
41.3 Field Goal % 42.3
36.8 Three Point % 20.8
80.0 Free Throw % 77.6
+ 1 Ryan Kreklow made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Ryan Kreklow made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford 3.0
+ 2 Klint Carlson made layup 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Obediah Church, stolen by Klint Carlson 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Obediah Church 4.0
  Klint Carlson missed jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Klint Carlson 10.0
  Tywhon Pickford missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Jarred Dixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Jarred Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
Team Stats
Points 55 62
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 20-54 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 51
Offensive 3 15
Defensive 21 34
Team 2 2
Assists 9 6
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 6 13
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Pickford G
18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
24
A. Johnson F
24 PTS, 20 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 8-7 223355
home team logo Missouri State 13-3313162
o123.5, MOST -5.5
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
o123.5, MOST -5.5
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logoNorthern Iowa 8-7 65.5 PPG 38.9 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logoMissouri State 13-3 72.0 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
4
T. Pickford G 9.3 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.5 APG 37.2 FG%
24
A. Johnson F 15.1 PPG 11.2 RPG 2.4 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Pickford G 18 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
24
A. Johnson F 24 PTS 20 REB 1 AST
37.7 FG% 37.0
22.2 3PT FG% 25.0
57.9 FT% 66.7
Missouri State
Starters
A. Johnson
J. Rhodes
R. Kreklow
O. Church
J. Dixon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Johnson 33 24 20 1 0 2 3 1 8/19 0/3 8/10 6 14
J. Rhodes 35 9 2 0 1 0 0 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 1 1
R. Kreklow 24 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/8 0/6 2/2 0 2
O. Church 16 2 7 0 0 1 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 5
J. Dixon 18 2 2 1 0 1 2 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 2
Starters
A. Johnson
J. Rhodes
R. Kreklow
O. Church
J. Dixon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Johnson 33 24 20 1 0 2 3 1 8/19 0/3 8/10 6 14
J. Rhodes 35 9 2 0 1 0 0 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 1 1
R. Kreklow 24 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/8 0/6 2/2 0 2
O. Church 16 2 7 0 0 1 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 5
J. Dixon 18 2 2 1 0 1 2 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 2
Bench
J. Miller
R. Scurry
R. Rousseau III
A. Fofana
T. Bhullar
R. Owens
G. Williams
M. Lawrence
D. Scott
J. Byrd II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 19 13 6 1 0 1 3 1 5/7 0/0 3/4 1 5
R. Scurry 20 4 6 0 2 1 1 4 1/6 0/0 2/4 5 1
R. Rousseau III 24 3 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/2 0 1
A. Fofana 11 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3
T. Bhullar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Byrd II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 49 6 3 6 13 17 20/54 4/16 18/27 15 34
NCAA BB Scores