Johnson's second 20-20 game helps Missouri St. beat N. Iowa
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Alize Johnson had 24 points and 20 rebounds and J.T. Miller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting to help Missouri State beat Northern Iowa 62-55 on Thursday night.
Johnson has two of the nation's five games this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. It was his fourth consecutive double-double and his 10th of the season.
Miller scored seven points, including two conventional 3-point plays, during a 15-2 run that gave Missouri State (13-3, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) a 12-point lead late in the first half. The Bears took a 31-22 lead into the break and Northern Iowa trailed the rest of the way.
Miller made a layup and Johnson hit two free throws to give Missouri State a 19-point lead with six minutes to go, but the Bears missed 7 of 8 from the field and committed three turnovers from there. Northern Iowa (8-7, 0-3) made six consecutive field-goal attempts during a 17-2 run that cut its deficit to 57-53 when Klint Carlson hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining, but Missouri State made 5-of-6 free throws thereon to seal it.
Tywhon Pickford had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Carlson added 16 and nine, for Northern Iowa. It was the third double-double for Pickford, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard, who came in averaging 8.9 rebounds per game.
|27.8
|Min. Per Game
|27.8
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|10.2
|Reb. Per Game
|10.2
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|36.8
|Three Point %
|20.8
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|77.6
|+ 1
|Ryan Kreklow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Kreklow made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford
|3.0
|+ 2
|Klint Carlson made layup
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Obediah Church, stolen by Klint Carlson
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Obediah Church
|4.0
|Klint Carlson missed jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Klint Carlson
|10.0
|Tywhon Pickford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Dixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|62
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|20-54 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|51
|Offensive
|3
|15
|Defensive
|21
|34
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|6
|13
|Fouls
|25
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 8-7
|65.5 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Missouri State 13-3
|72.0 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Pickford G
|9.3 PPG
|8.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|37.2 FG%
|
24
|A. Johnson F
|15.1 PPG
|11.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
4
|T. Pickford G
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|
24
|A. Johnson F
|24 PTS
|20 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson
|33
|24
|20
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|8/19
|0/3
|8/10
|6
|14
|J. Rhodes
|35
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|R. Kreklow
|24
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/8
|0/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|O. Church
|16
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|5
|J. Dixon
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
