MICH
PURDUE

No Text

No. 3 Purdue holds off Michigan 92-88 for 16th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 25, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue's Isaac Haas stood his ground Thursday night.

If he saw one defender in the post, the 7-foot-2 center went straight to the rim. If he was double-teamed, he let teammates make the plays. The strategy worked perfectly, again.

Vincent Edwards scored a career-high 30 points, Haas added 24 and No. 3 Purdue used one late charge to finally get past No. 25 Michigan 92-88 for a school-record tying 16th consecutive win.

''I knew going into the game that Michigan wasn't going to try to double that much because we have too many good shooters and I figured they'd take their chances going one-on-one in the paint,'' Haas said after celebrating the milestone with Edwards near midcourt. ''I capitalized on it a lot today.''

Meanwhile, Purdue (20-2, 9-0 Big Ten) just keeps stacking its resume.

For the first time in 30 years and the fourth time overall, the Boilermakers have won 16 in a row.

The defending Big Ten champs extended their home-court winning streak to 20 and their winning streak over conference foes to 11. They are 9-0 in league play for the first time in the NCAA Tournament era and completed their first regular-season sweep of the Wolverines (17-6, 6-4) in 10 years.

And now they have a win in one of this season's most entertaining games - courtesy of a 9-0 run midway through the second half.

''Who has five guys who can shoot on the run? And you ask about trying to guard Haas, well you guys go try and guard him,'' Michigan coach John Beilein said. ''He's a difficult matchup for us.''

For anyone, really. Haas also had six rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had career-high 26 points, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lead Michigan.

But after a 20-minute slugfest, the final 20 turned into a shootout.

By the time the third media timeout came, with 7:45 to go, both teams were still shooting over 75 percent from the field and at least 75 percent on 3-pointers in the half. Only seven of 32 shots were missed and at one point, the lead changed on 13 consecutive baskets.

When the streak finally ended, Edwards and Haas took charge.

Edwards made a 3 to tie it at 68, then broke the tie with two free throws before scoring on a putback. Haas' layup with 7:23 to go made it 74-68.

Duncan Robinson's layup on the ensuing possession finally ended Michigan's scoring drought, but Haas answered with a three-point and Carsen Edwards sank two free throws to make it 79-70 with 5:38 left.

Michigan played catch-up the rest of the game but never get closer than three.

''Isaac's been great,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ''The last couple games he hasn't always had the same amount of opportunities because teams loaded up on him, and that opened up the 3 for us. So I understand what (Michigan) was doing.''

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines can play with the best in the Big Ten. They upset No. 4 Michigan State on the road two weeks ago and now have gone toe-to-toe twice with the Boilermakers. But with four conference losses already, they'll need some major help to contend for a conference crown.

Purdue: Right now, the Boilers look unbeatable. They've been knocking down 3s at an incredible rate and playing terrific defense. They are so versatile and experienced nothing seems to faze them, even when things don't go according to script as was the case Thursday.

KEY STATS

Michigan: Adbur-Rahkman also had six 3s. ... Moritz Wagner had 15 points and Charles Matthews added 10.... The Wolverines shot 66.7 percent in the second half and 60.3 percent for the game. ... They were 13 of 23 on 3s.

Purdue: Vincent Edwards also had five rebounds and five assists while Carsen Edwards had 13 points. ... The Boilermakers shot 62.0 percent in the game and were 11 of 20 on 3s. ... It's the first time Purdue gave up more than 70 points to an opponent since Dec. 1.

ROUGH AND TUMBLE

Purdue center Matt Haarms made an unscheduled wardrobe change at halftime after his No. 32 jersey got ripped. The 7-foot-3 redshirt freshman finished the game wearing No. 34.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Will try to rebound from its second straight road loss when it hosts Northwestern on Monday.

Purdue: Can set a school record for longest winning streak with a win at rival Indiana on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Abdur-Rahkman
12 G
D. Mathias
31 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.3 Field Goal % 46.9
38.0 Three Point % 45.6
84.0 Free Throw % 79.1
+ 2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Vincent Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Vincent Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Poole 5.0
+ 2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 6.0
+ 1 Vincent Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Vincent Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Charles Matthews 12.0
+ 2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 12.0
+ 1 Vincent Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Vincent Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
Team Stats
Points 88 92
Field Goals 35-58 (60.3%) 31-50 (62.0%)
3-Pointers 13-23 (56.5%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 25 21
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 14 14
Team 4 3
Assists 14 22
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 20 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
M. Abdur-Rahkman G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
V. Edwards F
30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo25 Michigan 17-6 365288
home team logo3 Purdue 20-2415192
O/U 136.0, PURDUE -11.0
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
O/U 136.0, PURDUE -11.0
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logo25 Michigan 17-6 75.1 PPG 35.1 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo3 Purdue 20-2 85.1 PPG 40 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
12
M. Abdur-Rahkman G 11.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.1 APG 41.3 FG%
12
V. Edwards F 15.6 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.9 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
12
M. Abdur-Rahkman G 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
12
V. Edwards F 30 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
60.3 FG% 62.0
56.5 3PT FG% 55.0
55.6 FT% 82.6
Michigan
Starters
M. Abdur-Rahkman
Z. Simpson
M. Wagner
C. Matthews
I. Livers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Abdur-Rahkman 37 26 3 1 1 0 0 2 10/15 6/9 0/2 0 3
Z. Simpson 37 16 3 5 2 0 1 3 7/13 1/2 1/3 0 3
M. Wagner 25 15 4 1 1 1 4 4 6/12 3/7 0/0 2 2
C. Matthews 33 10 4 6 0 1 3 3 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 3
I. Livers 32 3 4 0 0 1 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
Starters
M. Abdur-Rahkman
Z. Simpson
M. Wagner
C. Matthews
I. Livers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Abdur-Rahkman 37 26 3 1 1 0 0 2 10/15 6/9 0/2 0 3
Z. Simpson 37 16 3 5 2 0 1 3 7/13 1/2 1/3 0 3
M. Wagner 25 15 4 1 1 1 4 4 6/12 3/7 0/0 2 2
C. Matthews 33 10 4 6 0 1 3 3 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 3
I. Livers 32 3 4 0 0 1 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
J. Teske
D. Robinson
J. Poole
J. Simmons
B. Hibbitts
A. Davis
I. Watson
E. Brooks
N. Ozeir
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Teske 14 8 3 1 0 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 3 0
D. Robinson 8 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Poole 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Simmons 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Hibbitts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ozeir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 21 14 5 3 11 20 35/58 13/23 5/9 7 14
Purdue
Starters
V. Edwards
I. Haas
C. Edwards
D. Mathias
P. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Edwards 39 30 5 5 1 0 2 2 9/11 3/3 9/10 1 4
I. Haas 20 24 6 3 0 3 1 3 10/14 0/0 4/4 2 4
C. Edwards 32 13 1 3 1 1 5 3 4/9 3/7 2/2 0 1
D. Mathias 35 9 2 5 0 0 0 1 3/9 3/7 0/1 0 2
P. Thompson 31 5 0 2 2 1 0 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 0
Starters
V. Edwards
I. Haas
C. Edwards
D. Mathias
P. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Edwards 39 30 5 5 1 0 2 2 9/11 3/3 9/10 1 4
I. Haas 20 24 6 3 0 3 1 3 10/14 0/0 4/4 2 4
C. Edwards 32 13 1 3 1 1 5 3 4/9 3/7 2/2 0 1
D. Mathias 35 9 2 5 0 0 0 1 3/9 3/7 0/1 0 2
P. Thompson 31 5 0 2 2 1 0 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 0
Bench
M. Haarms
R. Cline
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
J. Taylor
T. Luce
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Haarms 19 6 2 0 1 1 1 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 2
R. Cline 14 3 1 3 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
N. Eastern 9 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 0
G. Eifert 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 18 22 7 6 10 11 31/50 11/20 19/23 4 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores