Georgetown snaps 4-game road losing streak, tops Butler
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Marcus Derrickson tied a career-high with 27 points, on 11-of-13 shooting, for his eighth 20-plus point game this season and Georgetown beat Butler 87-83 on Tuesday night.
After Georgetown missed two free throws, Kamar Baldwin made a scoop shot in the lane and Sean McDermott stole the inbounds pass, leading to another Baldwin basket to pull Butler to 84-81 with 1:29 to go.
Butler had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds, but Baldwin's long 3-pointer was short and Jahvon Blair sealed it at the line at 4.5.
Jessie Govan had his 12th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown (15-10, 5-9 Big East). Trey Dickerson, a senior averaging 3.5 points per game, set a career-high in the first half with 12 points and finished with 18.
Kelan Martin had 22 points and eight rebounds to reach 20 points for the 17th time this season for Butler (17-10, 7-7). Tyler Wideman added 19 points and Baldwin had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Derrickson
|34
|27
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11/13
|3/3
|2/2
|2
|5
|J. Govan
|31
|17
|12
|4
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6/11
|0/0
|5/9
|0
|12
|J. Pickett
|31
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|2/7
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|25
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|4
|J. Mulmore
|17
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dickerson
|21
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/8
|2/2
|2/6
|0
|1
|J. Mosely
|19
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Blair
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Mourning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|29
|20
|3
|4
|13
|18
|30/51
|8/17
|19/29
|4
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. David
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|1/1
|0
|0
|S. McDermott
|25
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Baddley
|14
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Fowler
|18
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Brunk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gillens-Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|26
|12
|8
|2
|9
|20
|31/66
|5/22
|16/19
|8
|18
