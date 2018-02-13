GTOWN
Georgetown snaps 4-game road losing streak, tops Butler

  • Feb 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Marcus Derrickson tied a career-high with 27 points, on 11-of-13 shooting, for his eighth 20-plus point game this season and Georgetown beat Butler 87-83 on Tuesday night.

After Georgetown missed two free throws, Kamar Baldwin made a scoop shot in the lane and Sean McDermott stole the inbounds pass, leading to another Baldwin basket to pull Butler to 84-81 with 1:29 to go.

Butler had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds, but Baldwin's long 3-pointer was short and Jahvon Blair sealed it at the line at 4.5.

Jessie Govan had his 12th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown (15-10, 5-9 Big East). Trey Dickerson, a senior averaging 3.5 points per game, set a career-high in the first half with 12 points and finished with 18.

Kelan Martin had 22 points and eight rebounds to reach 20 points for the 17th time this season for Butler (17-10, 7-7). Tyler Wideman added 19 points and Baldwin had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Key Players
J. Govan
15 C
K. Martin
30 F
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
50.2 Field Goal % 44.7
32.4 Three Point % 35.4
75.0 Free Throw % 87.9
  Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin 4.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Henry Baddley 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair 4.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott 21.0
  Jessie Govan missed jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Tyler Wideman made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Tyler Wideman made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Jessie Govan 51.0
Team Stats
Points 87 83
Field Goals 30-51 (58.8%) 31-66 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 19-29 (65.5%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 25 18
Team 3 4
Assists 20 12
Steals 3 8
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
24
M. Derrickson F
27 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
30
K. Martin F
22 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 15-10 444387
home team logo Butler 17-10 394483
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo Georgetown 15-10 78.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo Butler 17-10 80.3 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.6 APG
24
M. Derrickson F 16.2 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.6 APG 52.0 FG%
30
K. Martin F 20.7 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.1 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
M. Derrickson F 27 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
30
K. Martin F 22 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
58.8 FG% 47.0
47.1 3PT FG% 22.7
65.5 FT% 84.2
Georgetown
Starters
M. Derrickson
J. Govan
J. Pickett
K. Johnson
J. Mulmore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Derrickson 34 27 7 2 1 1 0 0 11/13 3/3 2/2 2 5
J. Govan 31 17 12 4 0 3 2 4 6/11 0/0 5/9 0 12
J. Pickett 31 10 0 1 1 0 5 2 2/7 2/6 4/4 0 0
K. Johnson 25 6 6 3 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/1 2/2 2 4
J. Mulmore 17 5 1 4 0 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 3/4 0 1
Bench
T. Dickerson
J. Mosely
J. Blair
A. Walker
T. Mourning
R. Hines
G. Muresan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Dickerson 21 18 1 3 1 0 2 3 7/8 2/2 2/6 0 1
J. Mosely 19 3 1 2 0 0 2 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Blair 20 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 1/2 0 1
A. Walker 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 29 20 3 4 13 18 30/51 8/17 19/29 4 25
Butler
Starters
K. Martin
T. Wideman
K. Baldwin
P. Jorgensen
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 36 22 8 1 0 0 2 2 8/23 1/9 5/5 2 6
T. Wideman 22 19 6 0 1 0 0 3 7/9 0/0 5/6 4 2
K. Baldwin 38 16 6 7 3 1 1 3 6/11 0/4 4/5 0 6
P. Jorgensen 22 6 2 0 1 0 0 1 3/9 0/3 0/0 1 1
A. Thompson 19 1 0 2 0 0 1 5 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
Bench
C. David
S. McDermott
H. Baddley
N. Fowler
J. Brunk
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. David 6 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 1/1 0 0
S. McDermott 25 5 2 2 1 0 4 4 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 2
H. Baddley 14 5 2 0 1 0 1 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 1
N. Fowler 18 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Brunk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 26 12 8 2 9 20 31/66 5/22 16/19 8 18
