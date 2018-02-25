ILL
Bench leads Illinois past Rutgers 75-62

  • Feb 25, 2018

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Michael Finke and Aaron Jordan came off the bench to combine for 34 points and lead Illinois past Rutgers 75-62 on Sunday.

Deshawn Freeman blocked a shot by Trent Frazier and then assisted Eugene Omoruyi (14 points) on a fast-break layup to give Rutgers (13-18, 3-15 Big Ten) a 36-35 lead.

However, Frazier answered with a 3-pointer as Illinois (14-17, 4-14) retook a lead they would never surrender, building it to as much as 15.

Illinois led 15-9 after Mark Alstork made a layup midway through the first half. While Rutgers was able to overcome the early deficit and trade leads, Illinois was able to build a lead of seven before taking a 35-30 lead into half.

Corey Sanders scored 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for Rutgers.

Leron Black added 14 points for Illinois.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Fighting Illini secured themselves the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. A solid start for first-year coach Brad Underwood.

Rutgers: Picked to finish last in the Big Ten for the fourth year in a row, the Scarlet Knights only had three Big Ten wins. That leaves them at the bottom of the conference along with Iowa as second-year coach Steve Pikiell tries to rebuild the downtrodden program.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Will take on either Northwestern or Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Rutgers: Will take on Illinois or Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

+ 1 Matt Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Matt Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Mark Alstork 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Issa Thiam 2.0
  Matt Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Matt Bullock 11.0
  Jake Dadika missed driving layup 13.0
+ 1 Leron Black made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Leron Black made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Eugene Omoruyi 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Leron Black 39.0
Illinois
Starters
L. Black
T. Frazier
K. Nichols
T. Lucas
M. Alstork
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Black 17 14 4 0 1 0 1 4 5/12 2/3 2/2 0 4
T. Frazier 31 9 0 4 1 0 1 4 3/10 3/8 0/0 0 0
K. Nichols 24 6 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 4/5 0 1
T. Lucas 30 6 5 4 3 0 4 4 2/4 0/1 2/2 4 1
M. Alstork 20 3 0 0 4 1 0 5 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
Bench
M. Finke
A. Jordan
D. Williams
D. Cayce
G. Eboigbodin
M. Vesel
C. Liss
S. Oladimeji
M. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Finke 27 19 6 1 0 0 1 2 6/10 2/4 5/7 1 5
A. Jordan 23 15 5 1 1 0 2 1 5/7 2/3 3/3 4 1
D. Williams 20 3 8 1 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 7
D. Cayce 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Eboigbodin 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Vesel 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Liss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 30 11 12 2 10 26 24/51 9/22 18/23 11 19
Rutgers
Starters
C. Sanders
E. Omoruyi
D. Freeman
M. Williams
J. Dadika
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Sanders 38 18 6 4 1 0 3 2 6/11 1/2 5/12 2 4
E. Omoruyi 33 14 4 1 1 2 3 4 4/6 0/0 6/7 2 2
D. Freeman 22 11 4 1 3 1 2 5 3/4 0/0 5/6 1 3
M. Williams 36 10 5 2 1 0 2 1 4/12 2/6 0/0 1 4
J. Dadika 25 4 1 2 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 1
Bench
M. Doucoure
M. Bullock
S. Doorson
I. Thiam
G. Baker
C. Sa
J. Downes
A. Smith
M. Johnson
S. Mensah
L. Nathan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Doucoure 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 0
M. Bullock 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 0
S. Doorson 11 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
I. Thiam 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
G. Baker 21 0 2 1 0 0 5 2 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 2
C. Sa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 28 11 6 4 16 21 19/44 3/14 21/31 9 19
