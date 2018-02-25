Bench leads Illinois past Rutgers 75-62
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Michael Finke and Aaron Jordan came off the bench to combine for 34 points and lead Illinois past Rutgers 75-62 on Sunday.
Deshawn Freeman blocked a shot by Trent Frazier and then assisted Eugene Omoruyi (14 points) on a fast-break layup to give Rutgers (13-18, 3-15 Big Ten) a 36-35 lead.
However, Frazier answered with a 3-pointer as Illinois (14-17, 4-14) retook a lead they would never surrender, building it to as much as 15.
Illinois led 15-9 after Mark Alstork made a layup midway through the first half. While Rutgers was able to overcome the early deficit and trade leads, Illinois was able to build a lead of seven before taking a 35-30 lead into half.
Corey Sanders scored 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for Rutgers.
Leron Black added 14 points for Illinois.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: The Fighting Illini secured themselves the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. A solid start for first-year coach Brad Underwood.
Rutgers: Picked to finish last in the Big Ten for the fourth year in a row, the Scarlet Knights only had three Big Ten wins. That leaves them at the bottom of the conference along with Iowa as second-year coach Steve Pikiell tries to rebuild the downtrodden program.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Will take on either Northwestern or Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
Rutgers: Will take on Illinois or Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|34.3
|Three Point %
|22.6
|64.4
|Free Throw %
|71.0
|+ 1
|Matt Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Matt Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Mark Alstork
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Issa Thiam
|2.0
|Matt Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Bullock
|11.0
|Jake Dadika missed driving layup
|13.0
|+ 1
|Leron Black made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Leron Black made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Eugene Omoruyi
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Leron Black
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|62
|Field Goals
|24-51 (47.1%)
|19-44 (43.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|21-31 (67.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|16
|Fouls
|26
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
43
|M. Finke F
|9.3 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|47.8 FG%
|
3
|C. Sanders G
|14.2 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.1 APG
|38.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Finke F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|C. Sanders G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|47.1
|FG%
|43.2
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|67.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Black
|17
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/12
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|T. Frazier
|31
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Nichols
|24
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|4/5
|0
|1
|T. Lucas
|30
|6
|5
|4
|3
|0
|4
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|1
|M. Alstork
|20
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sanders
|38
|18
|6
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|5/12
|2
|4
|E. Omoruyi
|33
|14
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|6/7
|2
|2
|D. Freeman
|22
|11
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|3
|M. Williams
|36
|10
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/12
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Dadika
|25
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
