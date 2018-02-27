CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ty Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Charleston Southern opened the Big South Tournament with a 68-51 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Jones scored 10 of Charleston Southern's 25 first-half points as the Buccaneers built a nine-point lead. The Blue Hose shot 32 percent and turned it over 11 times in the half.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr.'s third 3-pointer of the game extended Charleston Southern's lead to 60-40 with four minutes left.

Cortez Mitchell had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Jordan Jones added 12 points for Charleston Southern (15-15), which has won six of its last seven.

Charleston Southern will play top-seeded UNC Asheville on Thursday in the quarterfinals for a chance to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Davon Bell scored 23 points for Presbyterian (11-21). Reggie Dillard added 10 points and Armel TeTe grabbed 13 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.