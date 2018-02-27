Charleston Southern beats Presbyterian in Big South tourney
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ty Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Charleston Southern opened the Big South Tournament with a 68-51 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night.
Jones scored 10 of Charleston Southern's 25 first-half points as the Buccaneers built a nine-point lead. The Blue Hose shot 32 percent and turned it over 11 times in the half.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr.'s third 3-pointer of the game extended Charleston Southern's lead to 60-40 with four minutes left.
Cortez Mitchell had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Jordan Jones added 12 points for Charleston Southern (15-15), which has won six of its last seven.
Charleston Southern will play top-seeded UNC Asheville on Thursday in the quarterfinals for a chance to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.
Davon Bell scored 23 points for Presbyterian (11-21). Reggie Dillard added 10 points and Armel TeTe grabbed 13 rebounds.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|42.3
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|32.5
|Three Point %
|31.6
|80.6
|Free Throw %
|79.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamaal David
|9.0
|Jaron Withers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Romeo Crouch
|19.0
|Abdul Sarki missed jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Ruben Arroyo made jump shot, assist by Jamie Baker
|37.0
|+ 2
|Cortez Mitchell made driving layup
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Javis Howard
|1:28
|Davon Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:30
|Offensive rebound by Armel TeTe
|1:32
|Reggie Dillard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by Romeo Crouch
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|68
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-12 (50.0%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|21
|19
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|7
|15
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|8
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|9
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Presbyterian 11-21
|66.9 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Char. So. 15-15
|72.3 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|37.7
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bell
|37
|23
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|8/17
|2/4
|5/6
|0
|3
|R. Dillard
|37
|10
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4/13
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|R. Arroyo
|25
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|4
|J. Younger
|36
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/10
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. TeTe
|30
|2
|13
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|7
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Withers
|15
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|1
|S. Osu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Crouch
|15
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|E. Kay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Catchings
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Millner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carraway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Drake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|51
|33
|7
|4
|8
|13
|9
|20/53
|5/19
|6/12
|12
|21
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. McConico
|14
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Howard
|20
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|2
|J. David
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Sarki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Buskey
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Cavin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Price
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|29
|15
|6
|1
|8
|12
|26/58
|6/16
|10/13
|10
|19
