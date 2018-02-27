PRESBY
Charleston Southern beats Presbyterian in Big South tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ty Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Charleston Southern opened the Big South Tournament with a 68-51 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Jones scored 10 of Charleston Southern's 25 first-half points as the Buccaneers built a nine-point lead. The Blue Hose shot 32 percent and turned it over 11 times in the half.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr.'s third 3-pointer of the game extended Charleston Southern's lead to 60-40 with four minutes left.

Cortez Mitchell had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Jordan Jones added 12 points for Charleston Southern (15-15), which has won six of its last seven.

Charleston Southern will play top-seeded UNC Asheville on Thursday in the quarterfinals for a chance to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Davon Bell scored 23 points for Presbyterian (11-21). Reggie Dillard added 10 points and Armel TeTe grabbed 13 rebounds.

Key Players
D. Bell
C. Keeling
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
42.3 Field Goal % 42.2
32.5 Three Point % 31.6
80.6 Free Throw % 79.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamaal David 9.0
  Jaron Withers missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Romeo Crouch 19.0
  Abdul Sarki missed jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Ruben Arroyo made jump shot, assist by Jamie Baker 37.0
+ 2 Cortez Mitchell made driving layup 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Javis Howard 1:28
  Davon Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:30
  Offensive rebound by Armel TeTe 1:32
  Reggie Dillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Romeo Crouch 1:37
Team Stats
Points 51 68
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 21 19
Team 1 7
Assists 7 15
Steals 4 6
Blocks 8 1
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Bell G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
T. Jones F
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Presbyterian 11-21 163551
home team logo Char. So. 15-15 254368
The Buc Dome North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Presbyterian 11-21 66.9 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Char. So. 15-15 72.3 PPG 37.4 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
5
D. Bell G 12.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.3 APG 42.0 FG%
12
T. Jones F 6.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.9 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Bell G 23 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
12
T. Jones F 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
37.7 FG% 44.8
26.3 3PT FG% 37.5
50.0 FT% 76.9
Presbyterian
Starters
D. Bell
R. Dillard
R. Arroyo
J. Younger
A. TeTe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Bell 37 23 3 2 1 2 4 3 8/17 2/4 5/6 0 3
R. Dillard 37 10 4 1 0 1 5 1 4/13 2/7 0/0 0 4
R. Arroyo 25 8 6 0 0 1 2 3 4/4 0/0 0/2 2 4
J. Younger 36 7 1 1 0 1 0 0 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 0
A. TeTe 30 2 13 0 1 3 1 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 7 6
Starters
D. Bell
R. Dillard
R. Arroyo
J. Younger
A. TeTe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Bell 37 23 3 2 1 2 4 3 8/17 2/4 5/6 0 3
R. Dillard 37 10 4 1 0 1 5 1 4/13 2/7 0/0 0 4
R. Arroyo 25 8 6 0 0 1 2 3 4/4 0/0 0/2 2 4
J. Younger 36 7 1 1 0 1 0 0 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 0
A. TeTe 30 2 13 0 1 3 1 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 7 6
Bench
J. Withers
S. Osu
J. Baker
R. Crouch
E. Kay
M. Catchings
F. Lewis
J. Millner
B. Carraway
B. Drake
M. Nelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Withers 15 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/4 1 1
S. Osu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Baker 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Crouch 15 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3
E. Kay 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Catchings 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Millner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carraway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Drake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 33 7 4 8 13 9 20/53 5/19 6/12 12 21
Char. So.
Starters
T. Jones
C. Mitchell
J. Jones
C. Keeling
P. Fleming Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jones 26 17 3 2 1 0 0 1 8/9 0/0 1/1 2 1
C. Mitchell 35 13 7 8 3 0 3 1 3/9 0/1 7/7 1 6
J. Jones 19 12 5 0 0 0 1 3 5/8 0/0 2/4 1 4
C. Keeling 23 9 3 2 1 1 3 3 4/10 1/5 0/1 0 3
P. Fleming Jr. 32 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 3/7 3/4 0/0 1 0
Starters
T. Jones
C. Mitchell
J. Jones
C. Keeling
P. Fleming Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jones 26 17 3 2 1 0 0 1 8/9 0/0 1/1 2 1
C. Mitchell 35 13 7 8 3 0 3 1 3/9 0/1 7/7 1 6
J. Jones 19 12 5 0 0 0 1 3 5/8 0/0 2/4 1 4
C. Keeling 23 9 3 2 1 1 3 3 4/10 1/5 0/1 0 3
P. Fleming Jr. 32 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 3/7 3/4 0/0 1 0
Bench
T. McConico
J. Howard
J. David
J. Martin
A. Sarki
D. Buskey
J. Cavin
N. Payne
S. Price
J. Thomas
A. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. McConico 14 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 2
J. Howard 20 3 6 0 0 0 0 1 1/6 1/1 0/0 4 2
J. David 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Sarki 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Buskey 15 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Cavin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Payne 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Price 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 29 15 6 1 8 12 26/58 6/16 10/13 10 19
NCAA BB Scores