Ninth-seed Saint Peter's beats top-seed Rider 66-55 in MAAC
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Sam Idowu scored 12 points to help No. 9 seed Saint Peter's upset top-seeded Rider 66-55 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night.
It was the first time a nine seed has beaten the top seed in the conference tournament.
Saint Peter's (14-17) has a season-best four-game win streak and will play the winner of Saturday's Iona-Manhattan game in a semifinal.
Nick Griffin added 11 points and made three 3-pointers for the Peacocks. Elijah Gonzales had nine points, four steals and four assists. Mamadou Ndiaye grabbed 10 of the Peacocks' 41 rebounds and chipped in seven points.
Tyere Marshall and Stevie Jordan scored 13 points apiece for Rider (22-9). The Broncs shot just 3 of 21 (14 percent) from long range, including 0 of 16 in the second half.
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|55
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|15-49 (30.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|3-21 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-25 (56.0%)
|22-35 (62.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|35
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|9
|8
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 14-17
|65.2 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Rider 22-9
|82.6 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|S. Idowu F
|11.2 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.8 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
20
|T. Marshall C
|10.0 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|50.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Idowu F
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|T. Marshall C
|13 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|30.6
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|56.0
|FT%
|62.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Idowu
|20
|12
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/8
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|5
|N. Griffin
|31
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4/11
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|4
|Q. Taylor
|22
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|6
|E. Gonzales
|30
|9
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|1
|N. Enechionyia
|24
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|21
|9
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|2
|M. Ndiaye
|15
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|1/4
|6
|4
|D. Turner
|28
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|1
|J. Powell
|9
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Livingston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|38
|9
|9
|5
|15
|23
|23/52
|6/19
|14/25
|11
|27
|S. Jordan
|33
|13
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5/11
|1/5
|2/4
|0
|1
|T. Marshall
|31
|13
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|7/11
|2
|5
|A. Durham
|29
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|3
|D. Vaughn
|37
|8
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|8
|J. Allen
|29
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|2/3
|0
|2
|S. Jordan
|33
|13
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5/11
|1/5
|2/4
|0
|1
|T. Marshall
|31
|13
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|7/11
|2
|5
|A. Durham
|29
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|3
|D. Vaughn
|37
|8
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|8
|J. Allen
|29
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|2/3
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Scott
|15
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|3
|K. Cisse
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|D. Eke
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Washington-Ives
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|T. Randall
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ajike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Buono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. O'Leary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|31
|8
|9
|1
|15
|18
|15/49
|3/21
|22/35
|8
|23
