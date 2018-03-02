STPETE
RIDER

No Text

Ninth-seed Saint Peter's beats top-seed Rider 66-55 in MAAC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Sam Idowu scored 12 points to help No. 9 seed Saint Peter's upset top-seeded Rider 66-55 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night.

It was the first time a nine seed has beaten the top seed in the conference tournament.

Saint Peter's (14-17) has a season-best four-game win streak and will play the winner of Saturday's Iona-Manhattan game in a semifinal.

Nick Griffin added 11 points and made three 3-pointers for the Peacocks. Elijah Gonzales had nine points, four steals and four assists. Mamadou Ndiaye grabbed 10 of the Peacocks' 41 rebounds and chipped in seven points.

Tyere Marshall and Stevie Jordan scored 13 points apiece for Rider (22-9). The Broncs shot just 3 of 21 (14 percent) from long range, including 0 of 16 in the second half.

Key Players
N. Griffin
S. Jordan
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
39.2 Field Goal % 43.9
37.4 Three Point % 27.3
75.4 Free Throw % 64.6
  Defensive rebound by St. Peter's 1.0
  Dimencio Vaughn missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Dimencio Vaughn 6.0
  Quinn Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Quinn Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Durham 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Jones 16.0
  Stevie Jordan missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Frederick Scott 24.0
  Frederick Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Cameron Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 66 55
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 15-49 (30.6%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 3-21 (14.3%)
Free Throws 14-25 (56.0%) 22-35 (62.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 35
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 27 23
Team 3 4
Assists 9 8
Steals 9 9
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
S. Idowu F
12 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
23
S. Jordan G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Peter's 14-17 273966
home team logo Rider 22-9 253055
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. Peter's 14-17 65.2 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Rider 22-9 82.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
23
S. Idowu F 11.2 PPG 5.7 RPG 0.8 APG 47.3 FG%
20
T. Marshall C 10.0 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.1 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
23
S. Idowu F 12 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
20
T. Marshall C 13 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
44.2 FG% 30.6
31.6 3PT FG% 14.3
56.0 FT% 62.9
St. Peter's
Starters
S. Idowu
N. Griffin
Q. Taylor
E. Gonzales
N. Enechionyia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Idowu 20 12 6 0 1 1 1 3 4/8 0/4 4/4 1 5
N. Griffin 31 11 4 1 0 1 3 2 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 4
Q. Taylor 22 9 6 0 0 0 4 4 3/4 0/0 3/6 0 6
E. Gonzales 30 9 1 4 4 0 3 2 4/9 1/2 0/1 0 1
N. Enechionyia 24 3 4 0 0 1 3 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 2
Bench
C. Jones
M. Ndiaye
D. Turner
J. Powell
M. Dixon
M. Johnson
J. Livingston
A. Hicks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jones 21 9 4 2 3 1 1 4 3/4 1/1 2/4 2 2
M. Ndiaye 15 7 10 1 0 0 0 2 3/7 0/0 1/4 6 4
D. Turner 28 6 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/5 0/0 4/6 0 1
J. Powell 9 0 2 1 1 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
M. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 38 9 9 5 15 23 23/52 6/19 14/25 11 27
Rider
Starters
S. Jordan
T. Marshall
A. Durham
D. Vaughn
J. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Jordan 33 13 1 3 3 0 3 3 5/11 1/5 2/4 0 1
T. Marshall 31 13 7 0 0 0 1 2 3/7 0/0 7/11 2 5
A. Durham 29 10 6 2 2 0 2 3 2/7 1/4 5/6 3 3
D. Vaughn 37 8 9 3 3 0 4 3 2/8 0/4 4/4 1 8
J. Allen 29 5 2 0 0 1 2 2 1/8 1/6 2/3 0 2
Bench
F. Scott
K. Cisse
D. Eke
K. Washington-Ives
T. Randall
J. Ajike
N. Buono
R. O'Leary
P. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Scott 15 4 5 0 0 0 0 2 1/5 0/1 2/4 2 3
K. Cisse 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
D. Eke 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Washington-Ives 10 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 0
T. Randall 7 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Ajike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Buono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Leary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 31 8 9 1 15 18 15/49 3/21 22/35 8 23
NCAA BB Scores