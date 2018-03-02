VMI
The Citadel beats VMI 78-70 in SoCon tournament opener

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Zane Najdawi scored 16 points and No. 8 seed The Citadel held off ninth-seeded VMI 78-70 in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament on Friday.

The Citadel (11-20) will play top-seeded UNC Greensboro (24-7) in a Saturday quarterfinal.

Najdawi was 4 of 11 from the field but made 7 of 11 of his free throws. Frankie Johnson and Matt Frierson added 12 points apiece, and Hayden Brown chipped in 11 for the Bulldogs. Frierson made four of The Citadel's 14 3-pointers.

The Citadel had a 13-point lead with four minutes left. Myles Lewis converted a 3-point play, Jordan Ratliffe scored five points and Garrett Gilkeson hit a jumper to cap a 10-0 run to pull the Keydets to 73-70. The Bulldogs then shot just 4 of 8 from the line, but VMI missed its last six shots to end it.

Keith Smith scored 15 points and Ratliffe had 13 for VMI (9-21).

Key Players
B. Parham
F. Johnson
26.2 Min. Per Game 26.2
6.2 Pts. Per Game 6.2
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
41.0 Field Goal % 39.2
33.8 Three Point % 31.0
78.3 Free Throw % 66.1
  Lost ball turnover on Keith Smith, stolen by Zane Najdawi 7.0
+ 1 Hayden Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Hayden Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Garrett Gilkeson 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Hayden Brown 13.0
  Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen 34.0
  Zane Najdawi missed 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Zane Najdawi made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Garrett Gilkeson 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Zane Najdawi 35.0
Team Stats
Points 70 78
Field Goals 26-70 (37.1%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 10-34 (29.4%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 16-27 (59.3%)
Total Rebounds 47 39
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 28 27
Team 4 5
Assists 10 19
Steals 5 10
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
K. Smith G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
Z. Najdawi F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
VMI
Starters
K. Smith
T. Creammer
G. Gilkeson
B. Parham
A. Vereen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 29 15 1 1 0 0 3 4 5/11 5/8 0/0 0 1
T. Creammer 20 8 6 0 2 2 1 3 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 4
G. Gilkeson 26 7 7 2 0 0 5 5 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 6
B. Parham 17 7 3 2 1 0 2 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 3
A. Vereen 33 4 11 3 0 2 1 0 1/13 1/10 1/2 3 8
Bench
J. Ratliffe
M. Lewis
G. Parham
W. Miller
F. Iruafemi
S. Patel
A. Branch
T. Bond
T. Fahl
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ratliffe 21 13 4 1 0 0 1 3 5/16 2/8 1/1 2 2
M. Lewis 18 7 7 0 0 1 0 0 2/6 0/1 3/3 4 3
G. Parham 14 7 0 1 2 0 1 0 3/6 0/1 1/2 0 0
W. Miller 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
F. Iruafemi 14 0 4 0 0 2 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/2 3 1
S. Patel 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Branch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 70 43 10 5 7 15 20 26/70 10/34 8/13 15 28
The Citadel
Starters
Z. Najdawi
M. Frierson
F. Johnson
Q. Williams
L. Allende
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Najdawi 33 16 7 2 2 1 2 3 4/11 1/4 7/11 2 5
M. Frierson 30 12 1 1 0 0 2 2 4/8 4/8 0/0 0 1
F. Johnson 31 12 2 6 4 0 2 2 3/6 2/3 4/7 1 1
Q. Williams 23 8 7 4 1 0 2 1 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 6
L. Allende 24 2 4 3 1 0 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/2 0 4
Bench
H. Brown
A. Reed
K. Rice
T. Simmons
D. Webster Jr.
K. Harris
R. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Brown 18 11 4 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/3 4/5 1 3
A. Reed 12 6 5 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/3 1/2 1 4
K. Rice 16 6 2 1 2 0 1 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 2
T. Simmons 12 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 1
D. Webster Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 34 19 10 1 11 13 24/60 14/37 16/27 7 27
NCAA BB Scores