The Citadel beats VMI 78-70 in SoCon tournament opener
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Zane Najdawi scored 16 points and No. 8 seed The Citadel held off ninth-seeded VMI 78-70 in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament on Friday.
The Citadel (11-20) will play top-seeded UNC Greensboro (24-7) in a Saturday quarterfinal.
Najdawi was 4 of 11 from the field but made 7 of 11 of his free throws. Frankie Johnson and Matt Frierson added 12 points apiece, and Hayden Brown chipped in 11 for the Bulldogs. Frierson made four of The Citadel's 14 3-pointers.
The Citadel had a 13-point lead with four minutes left. Myles Lewis converted a 3-point play, Jordan Ratliffe scored five points and Garrett Gilkeson hit a jumper to cap a 10-0 run to pull the Keydets to 73-70. The Bulldogs then shot just 4 of 8 from the line, but VMI missed its last six shots to end it.
Keith Smith scored 15 points and Ratliffe had 13 for VMI (9-21).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|78
|Field Goals
|26-70 (37.1%)
|24-60 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-34 (29.4%)
|14-37 (37.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|16-27 (59.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|39
|Offensive
|15
|7
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|7
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|VMI 9-21
|65.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|The Citadel 11-20
|83.4 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Smith G
|6.7 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.2 APG
|38.1 FG%
|
35
|Z. Najdawi F
|15.4 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.0 APG
|52.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Smith G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|Z. Najdawi F
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|37.8
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|59.3
|
|K. Smith
|29
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/11
|5/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Creammer
|20
|8
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|G. Gilkeson
|26
|7
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|5
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|6
|B. Parham
|17
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Vereen
|33
|4
|11
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1/13
|1/10
|1/2
|3
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ratliffe
|21
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/16
|2/8
|1/1
|2
|2
|M. Lewis
|18
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|3/3
|4
|3
|G. Parham
|14
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|W. Miller
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|F. Iruafemi
|14
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|1
|S. Patel
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Branch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|70
|43
|10
|5
|7
|15
|20
|26/70
|10/34
|8/13
|15
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Najdawi
|33
|16
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4/11
|1/4
|7/11
|2
|5
|M. Frierson
|30
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|F. Johnson
|31
|12
|2
|6
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/3
|4/7
|1
|1
|Q. Williams
|23
|8
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|6
|L. Allende
|24
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Brown
|18
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|3
|A. Reed
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|4
|K. Rice
|16
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Simmons
|12
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Webster Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|34
|19
|10
|1
|11
|13
|24/60
|14/37
|16/27
|7
|27
