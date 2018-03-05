Central Michigan powers past Bowling Green 81-77 in OT
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Cecil Williams had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists on Monday night and No. 8 seed Central Michigan dominated overtime for an 81-77 win over ninth-seeded Bowling Green in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
The Chippewas (19-13) opened the extra period on a 7-0 run and led the rest of the way. Williams made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to make it 79-74 and Central Michigan held on to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 seed Buffalo.
Central Michigan had the largest lead of the final 10 minutes of regulation at 54-50 with eight minutes to go. It went back-and-forth from there with Shawn Roundtree's jumper with 40 seconds left tying it at 65 and forcing overtime.
Luke Meyer had 16 points, Roundtree added 15 points, Kevin McKay scored 14 and David DiLeo 12 with 10 rebounds for the Chippewas.
Justin Turner and Antwon Lillard had 17 points each and Daeqwon Plowden chipped in 11 for the Falcons (16-16).
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|39.7
|Three Point %
|33.8
|81.2
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|+ 3
|Matt Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Frye
|0.0
|+ 1
|Kevin McKay made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Kevin McKay made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Rodrick Caldwell
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin McKay
|8.0
|Dylan Frye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Cecil Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Cecil Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Dylan Frye
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Cecil Williams
|20.0
|Justin Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|81
|Field Goals
|28-69 (40.6%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-31 (38.7%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|35
|Offensive
|17
|8
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|13
|12
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|24
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bowling Green 16-16
|75.9 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|C. Michigan 19-13
|78.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Turner G
|15.8 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.5 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
21
|C. Williams F
|15.1 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.5 APG
|47.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Turner G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|C. Williams F
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|
|40.6
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|38.7
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lillard
|34
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5/8
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|3
|J. Turner
|37
|17
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6/13
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|2
|M. Fox
|21
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Koch
|18
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/5
|1/1
|0/2
|3
|0
|D. Wiggins
|31
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lillard
|34
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5/8
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|3
|J. Turner
|37
|17
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6/13
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|2
|M. Fox
|21
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Koch
|18
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/5
|1/1
|0/2
|3
|0
|D. Wiggins
|31
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Plowden
|30
|11
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/13
|0/2
|1/1
|5
|2
|D. Frye
|38
|8
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/14
|2/11
|0/1
|0
|3
|R. Caldwell
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Uju
|5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|E. Good
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cummings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gadson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|77
|42
|13
|3
|2
|10
|24
|28/69
|12/31
|9/14
|17
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|37
|18
|6
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/13
|1/6
|9/12
|0
|6
|L. Meyer
|34
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6/10
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|1
|S. Roundtree
|39
|15
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|0
|D. DiLeo
|40
|12
|10
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|3/4
|3
|7
|J. Kozinski
|29
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|37
|18
|6
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/13
|1/6
|9/12
|0
|6
|L. Meyer
|34
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6/10
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|1
|S. Roundtree
|39
|15
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|0
|D. DiLeo
|40
|12
|10
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|3/4
|3
|7
|J. Kozinski
|29
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McKay
|29
|14
|8
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|5
|M. Beachler
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|C. Redman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Smith
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Peppers
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCarty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nwoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bullard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ervin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kozinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Myers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rule
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|81
|32
|12
|8
|2
|9
|15
|24/53
|11/28
|22/30
|8
|24
