Central Michigan powers past Bowling Green 81-77 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Cecil Williams had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists on Monday night and No. 8 seed Central Michigan dominated overtime for an 81-77 win over ninth-seeded Bowling Green in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

The Chippewas (19-13) opened the extra period on a 7-0 run and led the rest of the way. Williams made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to make it 79-74 and Central Michigan held on to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 seed Buffalo.

Central Michigan had the largest lead of the final 10 minutes of regulation at 54-50 with eight minutes to go. It went back-and-forth from there with Shawn Roundtree's jumper with 40 seconds left tying it at 65 and forcing overtime.

Luke Meyer had 16 points, Roundtree added 15 points, Kevin McKay scored 14 and David DiLeo 12 with 10 rebounds for the Chippewas.

Justin Turner and Antwon Lillard had 17 points each and Daeqwon Plowden chipped in 11 for the Falcons (16-16).

Key Players
J. Turner
D. DiLeo
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
41.1 Field Goal % 37.0
39.7 Three Point % 33.8
81.2 Free Throw % 79.2
+ 3 Matt Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Frye 0.0
+ 1 Kevin McKay made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Kevin McKay made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Rodrick Caldwell 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin McKay 8.0
  Dylan Frye missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Cecil Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Cecil Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Dylan Frye 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Cecil Williams 20.0
  Justin Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 77 81
Field Goals 28-69 (40.6%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 35
Offensive 17 8
Defensive 25 24
Team 2 3
Assists 13 12
Steals 3 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 24 15
Technicals 0 0
11
A. Lillard G
17 PTS, 3 REB
21
C. Williams F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
Bowling Green
Starters
A. Lillard
J. Turner
M. Fox
D. Koch
D. Wiggins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lillard 34 17 3 0 1 0 1 5 5/8 3/5 4/4 0 3
J. Turner 37 17 2 5 2 1 1 1 6/13 2/6 3/4 0 2
M. Fox 21 9 5 2 0 0 0 2 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 3
D. Koch 18 9 3 0 0 0 2 5 4/5 1/1 0/2 3 0
D. Wiggins 31 3 12 0 0 1 0 3 1/9 0/0 1/2 4 8
Bench
D. Plowden
D. Frye
R. Caldwell
J. Uju
E. Good
N. Cummings
J. Gadson
D. Austin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Plowden 30 11 7 1 0 0 2 4 5/13 0/2 1/1 5 2
D. Frye 38 8 3 4 0 0 2 2 3/14 2/11 0/1 0 3
R. Caldwell 11 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Uju 5 0 6 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 3
E. Good - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Cummings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gadson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 77 42 13 3 2 10 24 28/69 12/31 9/14 17 25
C. Michigan
Starters
C. Williams
L. Meyer
S. Roundtree
D. DiLeo
J. Kozinski
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Williams 37 18 6 6 0 1 3 3 4/13 1/6 9/12 0 6
L. Meyer 34 16 3 0 0 1 1 1 6/10 4/8 0/0 2 1
S. Roundtree 39 15 0 5 0 0 3 2 6/10 1/3 2/4 0 0
D. DiLeo 40 12 10 1 3 0 0 3 3/8 3/6 3/4 3 7
J. Kozinski 29 5 3 0 1 0 0 3 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 3
Bench
K. McKay
M. Beachler
C. Redman
M. Smith
G. Peppers
D. Scott
J. McCarty
I. Nwoko
A. Bullard
A. Ervin
A. Kozinski
A. Myers
J. Rule
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McKay 29 14 8 0 3 0 2 3 4/7 1/2 5/6 3 5
M. Beachler 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2
C. Redman 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Smith 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Peppers 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCarty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nwoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bullard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ervin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kozinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Myers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rule - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 81 32 12 8 2 9 15 24/53 11/28 22/30 8 24
