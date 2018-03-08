UAB beats FAU 83-72 in C-USA Tournament 1st round
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Zack Bryant scored 25 points with six rebounds and UAB beat Florida Atlantic 83-72 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.
William Lee added 20 points and six rebounds for No. 6 seed UAB (20-12) which advances to the quarterfinals to meet third-seeded Western Kentucky on Thursday night. Chris Cokley had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Blazers led 40-30 at the break and Lee opened the second half with a jumper followed by back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 13-6 surge that gave UAB a 53-36 advantage with 16:29 left. Florida Atlantic closed to 59-46 midway but the Blazers opened it up again on a 12-6 run that included eight points by Bryant to make it 71-50 with 8:12 to go.
Ronald Delph led No. 11 seed Florida Atlantic (12-19) with 22 points and nine boards. Jailyn Ingram added 16 points and Justin Massey 15.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Zack Bryant
|26.0
|Justin Massey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Zack Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Justin Massey
|31.0
|+ 1
|Payton Hulsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Payton Hulsey made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Shooting foul on Makhtar Gueye
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Payton Hulsey
|35.0
|Payton Hulsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Perry made driving layup
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|83
|Field Goals
|28-68 (41.2%)
|33-60 (55.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|39
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|19
|16
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|17
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|41.2
|FG%
|55.0
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Delph
|37
|22
|9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10/21
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|7
|J. Ingram
|29
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Massey
|28
|15
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/13
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|1
|P. Hulsey
|24
|11
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|1
|2
|W. Pfister
|22
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Troutman
|28
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Adger
|15
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Brown
|17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Abrams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lepichev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maloney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Obidike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Rostamian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|28
|19
|7
|2
|10
|17
|28/68
|6/23
|10/12
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Bryant
|34
|25
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10/13
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|5
|W. Lee
|25
|20
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|8/12
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|6
|C. Cokley
|28
|15
|10
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|7/15
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|8
|N. Darling
|33
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|5/5
|0
|2
|N. Norton
|27
|3
|5
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perry
|25
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|M. Gueye
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. Sullivan
|16
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|H. Reynolds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Lavender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smallwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hurtado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|37
|16
|3
|4
|14
|9
|33/60
|6/19
|11/13
|6
|31
