UAB beats FAU 83-72 in C-USA Tournament 1st round

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Zack Bryant scored 25 points with six rebounds and UAB beat Florida Atlantic 83-72 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

William Lee added 20 points and six rebounds for No. 6 seed UAB (20-12) which advances to the quarterfinals to meet third-seeded Western Kentucky on Thursday night. Chris Cokley had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blazers led 40-30 at the break and Lee opened the second half with a jumper followed by back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 13-6 surge that gave UAB a 53-36 advantage with 16:29 left. Florida Atlantic closed to 59-46 midway but the Blazers opened it up again on a 12-6 run that included eight points by Bryant to make it 71-50 with 8:12 to go.

Ronald Delph led No. 11 seed Florida Atlantic (12-19) with 22 points and nine boards. Jailyn Ingram added 16 points and Justin Massey 15.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Zack Bryant 26.0
  Justin Massey missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Zack Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Justin Massey 31.0
+ 1 Payton Hulsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Payton Hulsey made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Shooting foul on Makhtar Gueye 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Payton Hulsey 35.0
  Payton Hulsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 2 Jalen Perry made driving layup 45.0
Team Stats
Points 72 83
Field Goals 28-68 (41.2%) 33-60 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 39
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 21 31
Team 1 2
Assists 19 16
Steals 7 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 17 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
R. Delph C
22 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
Z. Bryant G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo FAU 12-19 304272
home team logo UAB 20-12 404383
O/U 135.0, UAB -10.5
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
O/U 135.0, UAB -10.5
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo FAU 12-19 69.4 PPG 42.1 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo UAB 20-12 76.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
33
R. Delph C 14.4 PPG 8.7 RPG 0.7 APG 49.7 FG%
1
Z. Bryant G 13.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.1 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
33
R. Delph C 22 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
1
Z. Bryant G 25 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
41.2 FG% 55.0
26.1 3PT FG% 31.6
83.3 FT% 84.6
FAU
Starters
R. Delph
J. Ingram
J. Massey
P. Hulsey
W. Pfister
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Delph 37 22 9 1 0 1 2 2 10/21 0/1 2/2 2 7
J. Ingram 29 16 3 3 1 0 2 3 6/9 2/3 2/2 0 3
J. Massey 28 15 1 1 2 0 1 1 5/13 3/8 2/2 0 1
P. Hulsey 24 11 3 5 2 0 0 3 3/8 1/4 4/6 1 2
W. Pfister 22 2 8 1 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 5
Starters
R. Delph
J. Ingram
J. Massey
P. Hulsey
W. Pfister
Bench
G. Troutman
A. Adger
D. Brown
A. Smith
B. Abrams
S. Lepichev
T. Maloney
C. Obidike
J. Perry
K. Rostamian
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Troutman 28 4 1 3 1 0 1 1 2/9 0/5 0/0 0 1
A. Adger 15 2 2 3 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 2
D. Brown 17 0 1 2 1 0 2 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Abrams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Lepichev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maloney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Obidike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rostamian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 28 19 7 2 10 17 28/68 6/23 10/12 7 21
UAB
Starters
Z. Bryant
W. Lee
C. Cokley
N. Darling
N. Norton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Bryant 34 25 6 2 0 0 1 3 10/13 2/4 3/3 1 5
W. Lee 25 20 6 0 0 2 4 1 8/12 4/8 0/0 0 6
C. Cokley 28 15 10 1 1 2 0 0 7/15 0/0 1/2 2 8
N. Darling 33 9 2 4 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 5/5 0 2
N. Norton 27 3 5 8 2 0 1 1 1/4 0/3 1/1 0 5
Starters
Z. Bryant
W. Lee
C. Cokley
N. Darling
N. Norton
Bench
J. Perry
M. Gueye
L. Sullivan
H. Reynolds
D. Lavender
T. Smallwood
L. Hurtado
A. McCoy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Perry 25 7 3 1 0 0 4 0 3/7 0/2 1/2 0 3
M. Gueye 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
L. Sullivan 16 0 4 0 0 0 3 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
H. Reynolds 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Lavender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smallwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hurtado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 37 16 3 4 14 9 33/60 6/19 11/13 6 31
NCAA BB Scores