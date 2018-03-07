FORD
GWASH

George Washington beats Fordham 78-72 in A10 Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Jair Bolden scored 22 points and George Washington beat Fordham 78-72 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

No. 11 seed George Washington advances to the second round to meet sixth-seeded Saint Louis on Thursday night.

Bo Zeigler added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (15-17). Yuta Watanabe had 12 points, Arnaldo Toro had 11 points and led the team with 14 rebounds, and Maceo Jack chipped in 10 points.

The Colonials led by one at the break and the teams battled through six lead changes and eight tied scores in the second half before a Zeigler layup gave them a 71-68 edge with 2:52 to play. Fordham made just two field goals after that as Watanabe and Bolden combined for six free throws to help seal the win.

Joseph Chartouny led No. 14 seed Fordham (9-22) with 18 points, eight assists and four steals. Prokop Slanina and Ivan Raut added 15 points apiece.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Yuta Watanabe made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Yuta Watanabe made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Prokop Slanina 1.0
+ 2 Joseph Chartouny made layup 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Joseph Chartouny 3.0
  Cavit Havsa missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut 10.0
  Bo Zeigler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Bo Zeigler made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on David Pekarek 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Bo Zeigler 10.0
Team Stats
Points 72 78
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 22 39
Offensive 4 14
Defensive 15 24
Team 3 1
Assists 16 11
Steals 9 4
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 20 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Chartouny G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
3
J. Bolden G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Fordham 9-22 383472
home team logo Geo. Wash. 15-17 393978
O/U 130.5, GWASH -6.0
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Fordham 9-22 62.0 PPG 31.3 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Geo. Wash. 15-17 67.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
12
J. Chartouny G 12.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 4.5 APG 36.2 FG%
3
J. Bolden G 10.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.1 APG 35.4 FG%
Top Scorers
12
J. Chartouny G 18 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
3
J. Bolden G 22 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
45.6 FG% 50.9
30.0 3PT FG% 42.9
78.6 FT% 69.6
Fordham
Starters
J. Chartouny
P. Slanina
I. Raut
P. Hicks
C. Havsa
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Chartouny 39 18 4 8 4 0 2 4 8/14 1/5 1/2 1 3
P. Slanina 33 15 3 0 1 1 1 4 6/8 3/4 0/0 1 2
I. Raut 37 15 7 3 2 0 2 4 5/13 3/10 2/3 0 7
P. Hicks 18 6 0 1 1 0 0 1 1/5 0/2 4/4 0 0
C. Havsa 40 4 4 4 1 0 1 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
D. Pekarek
C. Downing
B. Petty
N. Zarkovic
T. Sanchez
W. Tavares
T. Evans
P. Burquest
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Pekarek 27 14 1 0 0 0 2 5 4/11 2/7 4/5 1 0
C. Downing 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Petty 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Zarkovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sanchez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tavares - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 19 16 9 1 8 20 26/57 9/30 11/14 4 15
Geo. Wash.
Starters
J. Bolden
Y. Watanabe
A. Toro
J. Mazzulla
P. Steeves
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bolden 35 22 1 1 1 1 1 0 8/13 4/8 2/4 0 1
Y. Watanabe 39 12 1 0 0 2 3 1 3/8 0/2 6/6 0 1
A. Toro 39 11 15 1 1 1 2 1 4/9 0/0 3/4 5 10
J. Mazzulla 27 4 5 7 1 0 4 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 2
P. Steeves 25 3 8 2 0 0 1 0 1/7 0/0 1/2 1 7
Bench
B. Zeigler
M. Jack
T. Nolan Jr.
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
J. Williams
J. Granger
J. Langarica
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Zeigler 13 16 7 0 1 0 1 3 7/8 0/0 2/5 4 3
M. Jack 18 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 0
T. Nolan Jr. 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Granger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langarica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 38 11 4 4 13 11 28/55 6/14 16/23 14 24
