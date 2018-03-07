SALAB
TROY

No Text

Troy beats S. Alabama 69-62, heads to Sun Belt quarters

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Wesley Person scored 13 points for the seventh-seeded Trojans (16-16), who advance to face No. 2 seed Georgia State in a Friday quarterfinal.

Trailing 35-29 at halftime, Varnado's 3 put the Trojans up 41-39 and his jumper sparked a 10-2 run for a 56-47 lead with 10:21 left. Rodrick Sikes' layup capped a 9-2 run and the Jaguars closed to 68-62 with 10 seconds left, but got no closer. Person made 1 of 2 free throws and Herb McGee's 3-pointer missed with four seconds left.

Troy hit six 3s and shot 37.5 percent from the field in beating the Jaguars for the third time this season.

Sikes scored 18 points with seven boards and Josh Ajayi added 17 points for No. 10 seed South Alabama (14-18).

Key Players
T. Mitchell
J. Varnado
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
46.1 Field Goal % 47.9
36.1 Three Point % 29.4
61.8 Free Throw % 73.0
  Defensive rebound by B.J. Miller 7.0
  Herb McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Ajayi 9.0
  Wesley Person missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Wesley Person made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Andrews 9.0
+ 2 Rodrick Sikes made layup 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Rodrick Sikes 11.0
  Rodrick Sikes missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 2 Javan Johnson made layup 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Javan Johnson 19.0
Team Stats
Points 62 69
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 24-64 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 47
Offensive 11 15
Defensive 25 25
Team 3 7
Assists 9 14
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 2 1
14
R. Sikes G
18 PTS, 7 REB
23
J. Varnado F
22 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
O/U 144.5, TROY -5.5
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
away team logo South Alabama 14-18 69.9 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Troy 16-16 76.0 PPG 38.8 RPG 13.4 APG
14
R. Sikes G 18.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.9 APG 42.7 FG%
23
J. Varnado F 17.9 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.7 APG 48.2 FG%
14
R. Sikes G 18 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
23
J. Varnado F 22 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
33.9 FG% 37.5
17.4 3PT FG% 30.0
76.9 FT% 60.0
Starters
R. Sikes
J. Ajayi
H. McGee
T. Mitchell
K. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Sikes 34 18 7 0 0 0 4 2 5/16 2/8 6/7 3 4
J. Ajayi 37 17 4 1 0 0 2 1 7/15 1/4 2/2 1 3
H. McGee 31 9 4 3 2 0 2 3 2/8 1/6 4/4 0 4
T. Mitchell 31 8 4 2 0 1 3 4 2/4 0/0 4/5 0 4
K. Morris 19 5 9 0 0 1 1 2 2/6 0/0 1/2 6 3
Bench
J. Thompson
D. Lee
D. Epps
J. Andrews
J. Pettway
N. Davis
R. Nix
E. Haslam
A. Caldwell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Thompson 15 5 3 0 2 1 3 3 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 2
D. Lee 16 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Epps 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Andrews 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 2
J. Pettway 6 0 2 1 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 2
N. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Haslam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 62 36 9 5 3 16 20 19/56 4/23 20/26 11 25
Starters
J. Varnado
W. Person
A. Hicks
B. Miller
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Varnado 37 22 9 2 1 4 2 3 8/19 1/4 5/7 3 6
W. Person 31 17 2 1 0 0 0 2 5/13 1/5 6/8 1 1
A. Hicks 24 13 12 2 2 0 4 5 5/10 2/3 1/2 4 8
B. Miller 35 5 10 3 3 1 1 3 2/11 0/0 1/4 4 6
J. Johnson 17 4 4 2 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 3 1
Bench
K. Baker
J. Davis Jr.
D. Adams
J. Moravek
S. Hopkins
W. Moreman
M. Burnett
A. Sahinkaya
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Baker 28 4 2 4 0 0 3 2 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 2
J. Davis Jr. 19 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Adams 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
J. Moravek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Moreman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Burnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sahinkaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 40 14 6 5 12 21 24/64 6/20 15/25 15 25
