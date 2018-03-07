Troy beats S. Alabama 69-62, heads to Sun Belt quarters
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Wesley Person scored 13 points for the seventh-seeded Trojans (16-16), who advance to face No. 2 seed Georgia State in a Friday quarterfinal.
Trailing 35-29 at halftime, Varnado's 3 put the Trojans up 41-39 and his jumper sparked a 10-2 run for a 56-47 lead with 10:21 left. Rodrick Sikes' layup capped a 9-2 run and the Jaguars closed to 68-62 with 10 seconds left, but got no closer. Person made 1 of 2 free throws and Herb McGee's 3-pointer missed with four seconds left.
Troy hit six 3s and shot 37.5 percent from the field in beating the Jaguars for the third time this season.
Sikes scored 18 points with seven boards and Josh Ajayi added 17 points for No. 10 seed South Alabama (14-18).
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|36.1
|Three Point %
|29.4
|61.8
|Free Throw %
|73.0
|Defensive rebound by B.J. Miller
|7.0
|Herb McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Ajayi
|9.0
|Wesley Person missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Wesley Person made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Andrews
|9.0
|+ 2
|Rodrick Sikes made layup
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Rodrick Sikes
|11.0
|Rodrick Sikes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 2
|Javan Johnson made layup
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Javan Johnson
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|69
|Field Goals
|19-56 (33.9%)
|24-64 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|47
|Offensive
|11
|15
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|South Alabama 14-18
|69.9 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Troy 16-16
|76.0 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|R. Sikes G
|18.7 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
23
|J. Varnado F
|17.9 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|48.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Sikes G
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|J. Varnado F
|22 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Sikes
|34
|18
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5/16
|2/8
|6/7
|3
|4
|J. Ajayi
|37
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/15
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|H. McGee
|31
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/8
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|4
|T. Mitchell
|31
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|4
|K. Morris
|19
|5
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|6
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Sikes
|34
|18
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5/16
|2/8
|6/7
|3
|4
|J. Ajayi
|37
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/15
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|H. McGee
|31
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/8
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|4
|T. Mitchell
|31
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|4
|K. Morris
|19
|5
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|6
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Thompson
|15
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|D. Lee
|16
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Epps
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Andrews
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Pettway
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|N. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Nix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Haslam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|202
|62
|36
|9
|5
|3
|16
|20
|19/56
|4/23
|20/26
|11
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Varnado
|37
|22
|9
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|8/19
|1/4
|5/7
|3
|6
|W. Person
|31
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|6/8
|1
|1
|A. Hicks
|24
|13
|12
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|5/10
|2/3
|1/2
|4
|8
|B. Miller
|35
|5
|10
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2/11
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|6
|J. Johnson
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Varnado
|37
|22
|9
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|8/19
|1/4
|5/7
|3
|6
|W. Person
|31
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|6/8
|1
|1
|A. Hicks
|24
|13
|12
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|5/10
|2/3
|1/2
|4
|8
|B. Miller
|35
|5
|10
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2/11
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|6
|J. Johnson
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baker
|28
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Davis Jr.
|19
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Adams
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Moravek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Moreman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Burnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sahinkaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|40
|14
|6
|5
|12
|21
|24/64
|6/20
|15/25
|15
|25
