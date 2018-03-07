TEXST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Reserve Eric Terry scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and ninth-seeded Texas State ended a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 73-66 win over eighth-seeded Coastal Carolina in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats (15-17), who play top-seeded Louisiana on Friday, with 20 points. Tyler Blount added 14 points and Tre Nottingham 10.

Blount hit a 3-pointer and Pearson had a 3-point play in a late 8-0 run that helped Texas State take a 32-28 lead at the half. They followed that with a 16-2 run early in the second half with Nottingham's 3-pointer making it 48-32.

The lead was 54-40 after Terry's basket with 10:16 to play but Texas State didn't make another basket until Terry scored at the 2:23 mark. The Bobcats missed six shots and had three turnovers but they were also on their way to making 18 of 21 free throws in the second half, with two of the misses coming in the final minute.

Overall, Texas State went 22 of 26 from the line to 11 of 14 for Coastal Carolina.

Jaylen Shawl led the Chanticleers (14-18) with 27 points and Zac Cuthbertson had 19.

Key Players
N. Pearson
J. Shaw
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
39.4 Field Goal % 42.0
33.3 Three Point % 31.5
71.1 Free Throw % 77.3
Team Stats
Points 73 66
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 21 20
Team 4 2
Assists 13 11
Steals 2 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
Texas St.
Starters
N. Pearson
T. Blount
T. Nottingham
A. Peacock
I. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pearson 37 20 8 4 1 0 2 2 6/15 1/9 7/8 2 6
T. Blount 33 14 4 1 0 0 0 2 4/8 4/5 2/3 1 3
T. Nottingham 36 10 0 3 0 0 2 1 1/7 1/6 7/8 0 0
A. Peacock 29 9 8 3 1 1 2 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 4 4
I. King 18 4 6 1 0 1 1 2 1/6 0/0 2/2 3 3
Bench
E. Terry
I. Gurley
D. Duncan
N. Prijovic
M. Davis
S. Adams
R. Miller
Q. Scott
A. Sule
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Terry 22 16 5 1 0 0 2 2 6/7 0/0 4/5 2 3
I. Gurley 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Duncan 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
N. Prijovic 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 0
M. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sule - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 34 13 2 2 10 16 22/57 7/27 22/26 13 21
Coast. Car.
Bench
Z. Cuthbertson
T. Gumbs-Frater
T. Brown
A. Bamba
A. Sanders
M. Lindsey
J. Peterson
B. Muse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Cuthbertson 26 19 5 1 1 0 0 2 6/10 3/3 4/4 1 4
T. Gumbs-Frater 16 6 2 1 0 1 1 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 2
T. Brown 20 4 1 4 1 0 2 0 1/7 0/1 2/2 0 1
A. Bamba 11 2 4 1 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 1
A. Sanders 12 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
M. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Muse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 32 11 5 5 10 20 24/59 7/22 11/14 12 20
