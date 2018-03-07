Texas St opens Sun Belt with 73-66 win Coastal Carolina
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Reserve Eric Terry scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and ninth-seeded Texas State ended a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 73-66 win over eighth-seeded Coastal Carolina in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats (15-17), who play top-seeded Louisiana on Friday, with 20 points. Tyler Blount added 14 points and Tre Nottingham 10.
Blount hit a 3-pointer and Pearson had a 3-point play in a late 8-0 run that helped Texas State take a 32-28 lead at the half. They followed that with a 16-2 run early in the second half with Nottingham's 3-pointer making it 48-32.
The lead was 54-40 after Terry's basket with 10:16 to play but Texas State didn't make another basket until Terry scored at the 2:23 mark. The Bobcats missed six shots and had three turnovers but they were also on their way to making 18 of 21 free throws in the second half, with two of the misses coming in the final minute.
Overall, Texas State went 22 of 26 from the line to 11 of 14 for Coastal Carolina.
Jaylen Shawl led the Chanticleers (14-18) with 27 points and Zac Cuthbertson had 19.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|31.5
|71.1
|Free Throw %
|77.3
|+ 2
|Jaylen Shaw made driving layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Tre'Larenz Nottingham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Tre'Larenz Nottingham made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Zac Cuthbertson
|7.0
|+ 2
|Jaylen Shaw made driving layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Nijal Pearson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Tyrell Gumbs-Frater
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson
|18.0
|Zac Cuthbertson missed jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Blount made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|66
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|22-26 (84.6%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|13
|12
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas St. 15-17
|66.5 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Coast. Car. 14-18
|72.0 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|N. Pearson G
|15.1 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|2.4 APG
|39.4 FG%
|
5
|J. Shaw G
|14.4 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|5.5 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Pearson G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|J. Shaw G
|27 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pearson
|37
|20
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/15
|1/9
|7/8
|2
|6
|T. Blount
|33
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|4/5
|2/3
|1
|3
|T. Nottingham
|36
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|7/8
|0
|0
|A. Peacock
|29
|9
|8
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|4
|I. King
|18
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Terry
|22
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|3
|I. Gurley
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Duncan
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Prijovic
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sule
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|34
|13
|2
|2
|10
|16
|22/57
|7/27
|22/26
|13
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Shaw
|35
|27
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11/17
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|J. Coleman
|26
|4
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|1
|D. Beck
|19
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|A. Labinowicz
|28
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. Adams
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cuthbertson
|26
|19
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|3/3
|4/4
|1
|4
|T. Gumbs-Frater
|16
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Brown
|20
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Bamba
|11
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|A. Sanders
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Peterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Muse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|32
|11
|5
|5
|10
|20
|24/59
|7/22
|11/14
|12
|20
-
BC
NCST87
85
2nd 11.0 ESPN
-
ARKLR
APPST47
67
2nd 11:09 ESP3
-
ARIZST
COLO60
66
2nd 8:52 PACN
-
LVILLE
FSU82
74
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR73
66
Final
-
AF
UNLV90
97
Final/OT
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0146.0 O/U
-6.0
4:45pm STAD
-
CAL
STNFRD0
0141.0 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm PACN
-
FAMU
HAMP0
0148.0 O/U
-10.0
6:00pm ESP3
-
TXAMCC
NORL0
0128.5 O/U
-3.0
6:00pm ESP3
-
SALAB
TROY0
0144.5 O/U
-5.0
6:00pm ESP3
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0144.5 O/U
-6.0
6:00pm STAD
-
SJST
WYO0
0148.0 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm STAD
-
ND
VATECH0
0141.0 O/U
+2.0
7:00pm ESP2
-
USM
FIU0
0136.5 O/U
-1.0
7:00pm FBOOK
-
STJOHN
GTOWN0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm FS1
-
OKLA
OKLAST0
0159.5 O/U
+1.0
7:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
UGA0
0131.0 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
COLG
BUCK0
0137.5 O/U
-9.0
7:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA0
0138.5 O/U
-3.0
7:30pm
-
MORGAN
BCU0
0158.0 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
ARKST
LAMON0
0145.5 O/U
+4.0
8:30pm ESP3
-
CARK
LAMAR0
0153.0 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
FORD
GWASH0
0130.5 O/U
-6.0
8:30pm STAD
-
CUSE
12UNC0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
IOWAST
TEXAS0
0136.5 O/U
-5.0
9:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
WASH0
0139.0 O/U
+2.0
9:00pm PACN
-
MISS
SC0
0141.0 O/U
-3.0
9:25pm SECN
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0149.0 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm FS1
-
LATECH
NTEXAS0
0137.0 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm
-
FAU
UAB0
0136.0 O/U
-10.0
10:00pm FBOOK
-
WASHST
OREG0
0147.5 O/U
-12.0
11:30pm PACN