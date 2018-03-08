BC
CLEM

No Text

Clemson beats BC 90-82 to set up rematch with No. 1 Virginia

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Clemson scored 90 points, a school record for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, against Boston College on Thursday to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2011.

Next up for the Tigers will be a very different kind of game against a very different kind of opponent: No. 1 Virginia. Clemson scored 36 points when it lost to the stifling Cavaliers in the regular season.

''What's that average to?'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell asked about the output against BC and Virginia. ''We'll take the average (Friday).''

On Thursday, Gabe DeVoe scored 25 points and Shelton Mitchell had 21 as No. 19 Clemson beat Boston College 90-82 to set up a rematch with the Cavaliers and the chance to reach the ACC final for the first time since 2008.

The fourth-seeded Tigers (23-8) played some solid defense of their own in an up-and-down game against BC. The Eagles' excellent backcourt of Jerome Robinson (20 points) and Ky Bowman (23 points) combined to shoot 10 for 32 from the field, a day after the pair scored 50 points to carry 12th-seeded BC (19-15) to an upset of North Carolina State.

''Just tried to make them make tough plays,'' DeVoe said. ''We know they can shoot the ball well. Just making them make tough plays and trying to run them in transition. They played three games in three days. We knew they would have a little tired legs, so just trying to get out in transition.''

Clemson, picked to finish 13th in the ACC in the preseason, is having its best season since its first under Brownell in 2011. That year the Tigers beat BC in the ACC quarters, lost in OT to North Carolina in the semifinals and went to the NCAA Tournament. They haven't been back in those positions since.

In their first game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn this week, the Tigers were energetic defensively and on target with their shots. Clemson made 9 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half and Bowman and Robinson combined for seven points.

''Great on-ball pressure, and they iced a lot of the ball screens, and are just trying to take us out of our offense I think is what they did,'' said Robinson, a junior with a potential NBA career ahead of him.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Maybe the fatigue of three games in three days caught up to the Eagles against a rested, quality opponent. Since the tournament became a five-day event in 2014, no team that played on Day 1 had ever made it to Day 3. BC also didn't get much from center Nic Popovic against Clemson. After scoring a combined 35 points in victories against Georgia Tech and North Carolina State, Popovic scored nine points against Clemson while dealing with foul trouble.

Clemson: The Tigers lost 61-36 at Virginia on Jan. 23 and scored 13 points in the second half. That game was two days after losing forward Donte Grantham, the team's second-leading scorer, to a season-ending knee injury.

''We were rolling when we had Donte Grantham,'' Brownell said. ''We felt like we were one of the better teams in the country. And had kind of proven some of that early on, and we've had to adjust, specifically (Mitchell and DeVoe) and Marcquise, they've had to adjust. There's been a lot more responsibility in terms of scoring and different things falling on their shoulders. And we had to tweak some things in our offense just to try to take advantage of other situations where we were using Donte in our offense, and we've gotten better at that.''

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles are going to the NIT and that's a big deal after six straight losing seasons.

''There are all steps,'' fourth-year coach Jim Christian said. ''You don't know where a winning culture, you don't really know where it's going to start and where it's going to grow from, but in the last two weeks, and we lost some of those games, the culture has completely changed. The mentality completely changed. The attitude with which we played completely changed. And it was really fun to be around.''

Clemson: The Tigers have lost seven straight to Virginia.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Bowman
0 G
M. Reed
2 G
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
42.5 Field Goal % 44.1
36.7 Three Point % 37.9
79.8 Free Throw % 85.2
  Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms 8.0
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Vin Baker Jr. 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Clemson 16.0
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Gabe DeVoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Gabe DeVoe made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Ky Bowman 23.0
+ 2 Ky Bowman made layup 28.0
Team Stats
Points 82 90
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 20-22 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 21 26
Team 3 2
Assists 12 14
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
0
K. Bowman G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
10
G. DeVoe G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Boston College 19-15 364682
home team logo 19 Clemson 23-8 434790
O/U 140.0, CLEM -5.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 140.0, CLEM -5.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 19-15 76.6 PPG 39.9 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 19 Clemson 23-8 73.2 PPG 37.8 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
0
K. Bowman G 17.4 PPG 6.8 RPG 4.8 APG 42.6 FG%
10
G. DeVoe G 13.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.9 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Bowman G 23 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
10
G. DeVoe G 25 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
40.7 FG% 46.8
36.4 3PT FG% 42.9
73.3 FT% 90.9
Boston College
Starters
K. Bowman
J. Robinson
J. Chatman
S. Mitchell
N. Popovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bowman 40 23 8 4 2 1 2 5 6/16 4/8 7/9 1 7
J. Robinson 39 20 2 3 0 0 4 4 4/16 4/11 8/10 0 2
J. Chatman 40 15 4 1 0 0 1 2 6/11 3/8 0/0 0 4
S. Mitchell 34 11 9 2 1 1 0 2 3/6 1/4 4/6 4 5
N. Popovic 29 9 4 1 0 0 2 4 3/6 0/0 3/5 3 1
Starters
K. Bowman
J. Robinson
J. Chatman
S. Mitchell
N. Popovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bowman 40 23 8 4 2 1 2 5 6/16 4/8 7/9 1 7
J. Robinson 39 20 2 3 0 0 4 4 4/16 4/11 8/10 0 2
J. Chatman 40 15 4 1 0 0 1 2 6/11 3/8 0/0 0 4
S. Mitchell 34 11 9 2 1 1 0 2 3/6 1/4 4/6 4 5
N. Popovic 29 9 4 1 0 0 2 4 3/6 0/0 3/5 3 1
Bench
J. Reyes
E. Meznieks
V. Baker Jr.
G. Gehan
M. DiLuccio
L. Kraljevic
A. Wilson
M. Bohuny
S. Holtz
W. Jackowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Reyes 11 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
E. Meznieks 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
V. Baker Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kraljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 30 12 3 2 9 19 24/59 12/33 22/30 9 21
Clemson
Starters
G. DeVoe
S. Mitchell
M. Reed
A. Simms
E. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. DeVoe 39 25 3 4 1 0 1 2 8/18 3/11 6/6 2 1
S. Mitchell 38 21 4 1 1 0 1 1 6/12 2/5 7/8 1 3
M. Reed 38 12 2 4 1 0 1 2 4/10 1/4 3/4 1 1
A. Simms 22 10 9 1 0 2 1 4 3/7 2/3 2/2 3 6
E. Thomas 30 8 12 3 1 2 2 4 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 9
Starters
G. DeVoe
S. Mitchell
M. Reed
A. Simms
E. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. DeVoe 39 25 3 4 1 0 1 2 8/18 3/11 6/6 2 1
S. Mitchell 38 21 4 1 1 0 1 1 6/12 2/5 7/8 1 3
M. Reed 38 12 2 4 1 0 1 2 4/10 1/4 3/4 1 1
A. Simms 22 10 9 1 0 2 1 4 3/7 2/3 2/2 3 6
E. Thomas 30 8 12 3 1 2 2 4 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 9
Bench
A. Oliver II
M. Donnal
D. Skara
L. Davis
I. Fields
S. Spencer
C. Trapp
M. William
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Oliver II 8 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 0 1
M. Donnal 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
D. Skara 15 2 3 1 0 0 1 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Trapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 37 14 4 4 7 19 29/62 12/28 20/22 11 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores