K-State survives TCU 66-64 in OT in Big 12 quarterfinals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas State's Barry Brown scored the go-ahead layup with 11.2 seconds left in overtime, and Alex Robinson missed a pair of foul shots at the other end for TCU, allowing the Wildcats to escape with a 66-64 victory in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Horned Frogs, who forced OT on Desmond Bane's buzzer-beating 3-pointer, had the ball with the game tied at 64 and 34.5 seconds to go. But when Robinson's pass was deflected out of bounds, a video review showed TCU's Vladimir Brodziansky touched it last and Kansas State was given the ball.
Brown was fouled while converting a driving layup, but he missed the free throw.
At the other end, Robinson drove down the right side of the lane and was fouled by Makol Mawien with 1.3 seconds left. But the 60-percent foul shooter missed the first of two free throws, forcing him to miss the second, and the Wildcats corralled the rebound to seal the win.
Mawien finished with 16 points, and Xavier Sneed and Dean Wade scored 12 apiece for the fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-10), who advanced to play Kansas or Oklahoma State in Friday night's semifinals.
Kenrich Williams led the Horned Frogs (21-11) with 20 points. Robinson contributed 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting, and he finished with seven turnovers - none more costly than the last.
The teams couldn't have played a more even first half, swapping the lead seven times with seven ties and ending 30-all at the break. Both were 2 of 8 from beyond the arc, the Wildcats shot 48 percent from the field and the Horned Frogs shot 52, and neither team made a free throw.
Hardly a surprise, given the teams split in the regular-season with each winning at home.
TCU finally put together the first big run in the opening minutes of the second half. Robinson started it with a free throw and ended it with a jumper, and Williams added five points during the 11-0 spurt, which gave the Horned Frogs a 43-34 lead with 14 1/2 minutes to go.
Kansas State clawed right back thanks to a series of Horned Frogs miscues. At one point, Robinson turned it over three times in a span of four possessions, then blew a wide open layup in transition.
Cartier Diarra scored at the other end for Kansas State, knotting the game 53-all.
Kansas State kept the momentum going, edging ahead 59-56 when the Horned Frogs' J.D. Miller was called for basket interference with 52.3 seconds left. But after Williams missed at the other end for TCU, coach Jamie Dixon elected to play defense rather than foul the Wildcats.
Brown's long 3-pointer missed with eight seconds left, and that gave Bane enough time - by a fraction of a second - to hit his only basket of the game and force overtime.
BIG PICTURE
TCU had never lost to the Wildcats in the postseason, beating them in the NCAA, NIT and Big 12 tournaments over the years. It also ended a streak of three straight conference tournaments in which the Horned Frogs had won at least one game.
Kansas State won four of six to finish the regular season, and now should feel comfortable about an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament despite its pillow-soft non-conference schedule.
UP NEXT
TCU heads back to Fort Worth, Texas, to wait out Selection Sunday.
Kansas State prepares for its Big 12 Tournament semifinal.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|47.7
|Field Goal %
|55.0
|40.9
|Three Point %
|44.0
|69.5
|Free Throw %
|74.8
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|1.0
|Alex Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Alex Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Makol Mawien
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Vladimir Brodziansky
|12.0
|Barry Brown Jr. missed free throw
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Shawn Olden
|12.0
|+ 2
|Barry Brown Jr. made layup
|12.0
|Bad pass turnover on Alex Robinson
|34.0
|Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Kenrich Williams
|49.0
|+ 1
|Kenrich Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|66
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|27
|25
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|TCU 21-11
|83.6 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|18.9 APG
|Kansas State 22-10
|72.7 PPG
|33 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|K. Williams G
|12.9 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|4.0 APG
|47.5 FG%
|
14
|M. Mawien F
|6.1 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.3 APG
|61.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Williams G
|20 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|M. Mawien F
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|43
|20
|10
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8/15
|2/3
|2/3
|1
|9
|A. Robinson
|43
|16
|4
|6
|3
|0
|7
|2
|6/15
|3/5
|1/5
|0
|4
|V. Brodziansky
|36
|13
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|4
|K. Noi
|24
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Bane
|36
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|43
|20
|10
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8/15
|2/3
|2/3
|1
|9
|A. Robinson
|43
|16
|4
|6
|3
|0
|7
|2
|6/15
|3/5
|1/5
|0
|4
|V. Brodziansky
|36
|13
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|4
|K. Noi
|24
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Bane
|36
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hamdy
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Miller
|21
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Olden
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Dry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sottile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mayen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Nembhard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Samuel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|226
|64
|32
|14
|7
|2
|14
|18
|25/54
|7/17
|7/14
|5
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mawien
|30
|16
|9
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|7
|D. Wade
|41
|12
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|X. Sneed
|42
|12
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|3/6
|1
|3
|B. Brown Jr.
|44
|11
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|5
|C. Diarra
|33
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mawien
|30
|16
|9
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|7
|D. Wade
|41
|12
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|X. Sneed
|42
|12
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|3/6
|1
|3
|B. Brown Jr.
|44
|11
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|5
|C. Diarra
|33
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stockard III
|15
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Stokes
|13
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Wainright
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Schoen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sallah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McAtee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kinnamon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Patrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McGuirl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|66
|30
|12
|9
|4
|11
|16
|26/56
|3/15
|11/17
|5
|25
-
BC
19CLEM58
62
2nd 6:10 ESPN
-
KENTST
BALLST56
49
2nd 11:35 ESP3
-
UMASS
GMASON48
42
2nd 15:02 NBCS
-
SFLA
MEMP58
70
2nd 7:27 ESPU
-
PROV
CREIGH46
49
2nd 8:17 FS1
-
UCRIV
UCDAV24
35
2nd 20:00
-
UMKC
GC41
37
1st 38.0 ESP3
-
NDAK
MNTNA42
42
2nd 20:00
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS35
35
1st 3:07 ESP2
-
UGA
MIZZOU19
12
1st 6:25 SECN
-
COLO
15ARIZ33
35
1st 0.0 PACN
-
22NEVADA
UNLV31
39
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA0
0154.0 O/U
-4.0
5:30pm PACN
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
5:30pm
-
SDGST
FRESNO0
0137.5 O/U
+4.0
5:30pm CBSSN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0128.0 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0150.0 O/U
+2.5
5:35pm
-
NORL
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
DUQ
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-2.0
6:00pm NBCS
-
NCCU
SAV0
0168.5 O/U
+1.0
6:00pm
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO0
0144.0 O/U
-6.0
6:30pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH0
0
7:00pm
-
MARQET
2NOVA0
0
7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
MISSST0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
ND
5DUKE0
0
7:00pm ESPN
-
USM
MTSU0
0
7:00pm
-
TULANE
TEMPLE0
0143.0 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0
7:30pm
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0143.0 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
GWASH
STLOU0
0
8:30pm NBCS
-
CARK
SFA0
0
8:30pm ESP3
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
8:35pm
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0141.0 O/U
-8.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
EMICH0
0132.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
12UNC
24MIAMI0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
USC0
0
9:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0129.5 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm
-
BAYLOR
18WVU0
0140.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm
-
CHIST
NMEXST0
0145.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
UCF0
0128.0 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SC
ARK0
0
9:25pm SECN
-
LATECH
ODU0
0
9:30pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0147.0 O/U
+1.0
9:30pm FS1
-
UAB
WKY0
0
10:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0155.0 O/U
-3.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0140.0 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm