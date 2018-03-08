TCU
K-State survives TCU 66-64 in OT in Big 12 quarterfinals

  • Mar 08, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas State's Barry Brown scored the go-ahead layup with 11.2 seconds left in overtime, and Alex Robinson missed a pair of foul shots at the other end for TCU, allowing the Wildcats to escape with a 66-64 victory in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs, who forced OT on Desmond Bane's buzzer-beating 3-pointer, had the ball with the game tied at 64 and 34.5 seconds to go. But when Robinson's pass was deflected out of bounds, a video review showed TCU's Vladimir Brodziansky touched it last and Kansas State was given the ball.

Brown was fouled while converting a driving layup, but he missed the free throw.

At the other end, Robinson drove down the right side of the lane and was fouled by Makol Mawien with 1.3 seconds left. But the 60-percent foul shooter missed the first of two free throws, forcing him to miss the second, and the Wildcats corralled the rebound to seal the win.

Mawien finished with 16 points, and Xavier Sneed and Dean Wade scored 12 apiece for the fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-10), who advanced to play Kansas or Oklahoma State in Friday night's semifinals.

Kenrich Williams led the Horned Frogs (21-11) with 20 points. Robinson contributed 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting, and he finished with seven turnovers - none more costly than the last.

The teams couldn't have played a more even first half, swapping the lead seven times with seven ties and ending 30-all at the break. Both were 2 of 8 from beyond the arc, the Wildcats shot 48 percent from the field and the Horned Frogs shot 52, and neither team made a free throw.

Hardly a surprise, given the teams split in the regular-season with each winning at home.

TCU finally put together the first big run in the opening minutes of the second half. Robinson started it with a free throw and ended it with a jumper, and Williams added five points during the 11-0 spurt, which gave the Horned Frogs a 43-34 lead with 14 1/2 minutes to go.

Kansas State clawed right back thanks to a series of Horned Frogs miscues. At one point, Robinson turned it over three times in a span of four possessions, then blew a wide open layup in transition.

Cartier Diarra scored at the other end for Kansas State, knotting the game 53-all.

Kansas State kept the momentum going, edging ahead 59-56 when the Horned Frogs' J.D. Miller was called for basket interference with 52.3 seconds left. But after Williams missed at the other end for TCU, coach Jamie Dixon elected to play defense rather than foul the Wildcats.

Brown's long 3-pointer missed with eight seconds left, and that gave Bane enough time - by a fraction of a second - to hit his only basket of the game and force overtime.

BIG PICTURE

TCU had never lost to the Wildcats in the postseason, beating them in the NCAA, NIT and Big 12 tournaments over the years. It also ended a streak of three straight conference tournaments in which the Horned Frogs had won at least one game.

Kansas State won four of six to finish the regular season, and now should feel comfortable about an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament despite its pillow-soft non-conference schedule.

UP NEXT

TCU heads back to Fort Worth, Texas, to wait out Selection Sunday.

Kansas State prepares for its Big 12 Tournament semifinal.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Key Players
K. Williams
34 G
D. Wade
32 F
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
47.7 Field Goal % 55.0
40.9 Three Point % 44.0
69.5 Free Throw % 74.8
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed 1.0
  Alex Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Alex Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Makol Mawien 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Vladimir Brodziansky 12.0
  Barry Brown Jr. missed free throw 12.0
  Shooting foul on Shawn Olden 12.0
+ 2 Barry Brown Jr. made layup 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Alex Robinson 34.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Kenrich Williams 49.0
+ 1 Kenrich Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
Team Stats
Points 64 66
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 27 25
Team 1 4
Assists 14 12
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
K. Williams G
20 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
14
M. Mawien F
16 PTS, 9 REB
12OTT
away team logo TCU 21-11 3029564
home team logo Kansas State 22-10 3029766
O/U 143.0, KSTATE +3.0
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
O/U 143.0, KSTATE +3.0
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 21-11 83.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 18.9 APG
home team logo Kansas State 22-10 72.7 PPG 33 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
34
K. Williams G 12.9 PPG 9.3 RPG 4.0 APG 47.5 FG%
14
M. Mawien F 6.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.3 APG 61.4 FG%
Top Scorers
34
K. Williams G 20 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
14
M. Mawien F 16 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
46.3 FG% 46.4
41.2 3PT FG% 20.0
50.0 FT% 64.7
TCU
Starters
K. Williams
A. Robinson
V. Brodziansky
K. Noi
D. Bane
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Williams 43 20 10 3 3 0 1 1 8/15 2/3 2/3 1 9
A. Robinson 43 16 4 6 3 0 7 2 6/15 3/5 1/5 0 4
V. Brodziansky 36 13 7 2 0 2 1 2 5/9 0/2 3/4 3 4
K. Noi 24 6 1 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 1/4 1/2 0 1
D. Bane 36 3 7 2 1 0 3 5 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 7
Bench
A. Hamdy
J. Miller
S. Olden
D. Dry
A. Sottile
C. Crawford
L. Mayen
R. Nembhard
K. Samuel
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hamdy 9 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Miller 21 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Olden 14 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
D. Dry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sottile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nembhard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Samuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 64 32 14 7 2 14 18 25/54 7/17 7/14 5 27
Kansas State
Starters
M. Mawien
D. Wade
X. Sneed
B. Brown Jr.
C. Diarra
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mawien 30 16 9 0 1 3 2 5 6/7 0/0 4/4 2 7
D. Wade 41 12 3 1 2 0 3 1 5/9 2/2 0/0 0 3
X. Sneed 42 12 4 3 2 0 1 1 4/12 1/7 3/6 1 3
B. Brown Jr. 44 11 5 2 1 0 3 2 4/11 0/1 3/5 0 5
C. Diarra 33 5 5 5 1 0 1 1 2/6 0/2 1/2 0 5
Bench
L. Stockard III
K. Stokes
A. Wainright
M. Schoen
M. Sallah
P. McAtee
K. Kinnamon
J. Love III
B. Patrick
M. McGuirl
N. Shadd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Stockard III 15 6 3 0 1 1 0 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
K. Stokes 13 2 1 1 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 0
A. Wainright 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Schoen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sallah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kinnamon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McGuirl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 66 30 12 9 4 11 16 26/56 3/15 11/17 5 25
