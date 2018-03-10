UNC
DUKE

No Text

North Carolina holds off Duke to advance to ACC title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Luke Maye scored 17 points, including North Carolina's last field goal with 5:33 remaining, and No. 12 North Carolina held off a late rally by No. 5 Duke to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game with a 74-69 victory on Friday night.

The sixth-seeded Tar Heels (25-9) will face top-seeded and top-ranked Virginia on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a rematch of the 2016 ACC championship, won by North Carolina.

North Carolina led by 16 when Maye hit a jumper with 5:33 left and it looked as if it would cruise into the title game. But the Tar Heels went cold and second-seeded Duke went on a 13-0 run, drawing within three on Gray Trent Jr.'s 3 with 50 seconds left.

The Tar Heels turned the ball over on consecutive possessions, but an offensive foul by Grayson Allen and then a missed 3 by Allen, trying to draw contact on Maye, stymied Duke (26-7).

Theo Pinson made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to seal it and the Tar Heels snapped a six-game losing streak in the ACC Tournament to their most heated Tobacco Road rivals - and they even the series in Brooklyn at 1 each. Duke beat the Tar Heels in Barclays last season.

Pinson had seven of North Carolina's 24 assists on 28 field goals as the Tar Heels cut up Duke's zone most of the night. Joel Berry II had 13 points and six assists and Kenny Williams had 10 and six. Maye rebounded from a 1-for-15 shooting performance in the quarterfinals against Miami to shoot 8 of 18 with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Marvin Bagley III followed up his 33-point, 17-rebound game against Notre Dame on Thursday with 19 points and 13 rebounds for Duke. Fellow freshmen Trent added 20 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds.

CHECK?

Allen received a Flagrant 1 foul for hip-checking North Carolina's Garrison Brooks as the Tar Heels forward was running up court late in the first half.

Brooks went down hard and stayed down in the backcourt as North Carolina scored. Officials stopped play and went to the courtside monitor to check a replay. Allen clearly stuck his backside out enough to bump the unsuspecting Brooks while 6-foot-9 freshman was in the middle of a stride. Brooks was OK and made two free throws with 52.7 second left.

Allen, a senior, was reprimanded by the ACC for tripping two opponents in his sophomore season. He was stripped of his captaincy by Duke for another trip as a junior.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: A night after Duke earned its 100th ACC Tournament victory, the Tar Heels did the same and put themselves in position to earn a 19th conference championship. That would leave them one behind Duke for the most.

Duke: The Blue Devils had six turnovers on their first 14 possessions and just one field goal in the first 10 minutes of the game. North Carolina led by as much as 13 points, before Bagley got going and scored eight points in the last 10 minutes.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Tar Heels scored 49 points in a home loss to Virginia on Jan. 6

Duke: The Blue Devils will find out Sunday if it did enough to earn a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
M. Bagley III
35 F
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
11.4 Reb. Per Game 11.4
49.4 Field Goal % 60.5
43.1 Three Point % 37.0
62.3 Free Throw % 62.0
  Offensive rebound by Duke 0.0
  Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Theo Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Theo Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr. 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Theo Pinson 3.0
  Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Theo Pinson 11.0
  Turnover on Grayson Allen 17.0
  Offensive foul on Grayson Allen 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Luke Maye, stolen by Wendell Carter Jr. 25.0
Team Stats
Points 74 69
Field Goals 28-71 (39.4%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 40
Offensive 17 9
Defensive 19 28
Team 3 3
Assists 24 13
Steals 11 8
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
32
L. Maye F
17 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
2
G. Trent Jr. G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
North Carolina
Starters
L. Maye
J. Berry II
C. Johnson
K. Williams
T. Pinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 33 17 10 4 2 1 3 3 8/18 0/1 1/3 6 4
J. Berry II 37 13 5 6 3 0 1 1 3/11 3/7 4/4 2 3
C. Johnson 29 10 4 1 1 0 1 1 4/10 2/7 0/0 1 3
K. Williams 39 10 6 6 1 0 2 1 4/9 2/7 0/0 3 3
T. Pinson 28 8 4 7 3 0 2 4 3/8 0/1 2/2 1 3
Bench
G. Brooks
S. Manley
B. Robinson
S. Woods
B. Huffman
S. Rush
A. Rohlman
J. Felton
W. Miller
A. Platek
K. Ma
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Brooks 16 10 4 0 1 0 1 3 3/7 0/0 4/6 3 1
S. Manley 9 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Robinson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Huffman 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rohlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Platek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 36 24 11 1 13 15 28/71 7/24 11/15 17 19
Duke
Starters
G. Trent Jr.
M. Bagley III
G. Allen
W. Carter Jr.
T. Duval
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Trent Jr. 38 20 6 1 3 0 0 1 7/16 2/7 4/4 0 6
M. Bagley III 39 19 13 0 0 1 4 3 7/13 0/1 5/6 4 9
G. Allen 40 16 4 4 2 0 4 4 4/11 4/10 4/5 0 4
W. Carter Jr. 30 14 9 1 1 4 2 1 4/7 0/1 6/8 4 5
T. Duval 30 0 3 7 2 0 5 2 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 2
Bench
M. Bolden
J. DeLaurier
J. White
A. O'Connell
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
J. Goldwire
M. Buckmire
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bolden 7 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. DeLaurier 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. White 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. O'Connell 9 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goldwire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 37 13 8 7 17 16 22/54 6/23 19/23 9 28
