New Mexico State wins 5th straight WAC tourney title

  • Mar 11, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Zach Lofton scored 21 points, AJ Harris had 20, and Jemerrio Jones added 15 points and 18 rebounds to help New Mexico State win its fifth straight Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship with a 72-58 victory over Grand Canyon on Saturday night.

Jones was named tournament MVP and had a tournament record 55 rebounds in three games.

The top-seeded Aggies (28-5) have won eight of their 13 appearances in the WAC Tournament and the conference' s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Alessandro Lever had 19 points to lead third-seeded Grand Canyon (22-11). Keonta Vernon had 17 points, while Casey Benson had nine points and seven rebounds for the Lopes, who were seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance in its first year of postseason eligibility after being in Division I for five years.

After leading 36-22 early in the second half, the Aggies' lead was cut to 50-47 with 9:14 left. But New Mexico used a 6-0 run to keep distance from the Lopes the rest of the way.

The Lopes built their largest lead at 16-12 as both teams struggled offensively for the first 16 minutes. The Aggies responded with a 22-6 run, aided by four 3-pointers, two by Lofton. That run carried early into the second half.

The Aggies swept the regular season, including winning at Grand Canyon 74-70 exactly one month ago.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: The NCAA Tournament.

Grand Canyon: Wait for an invitation to a smaller tournament.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Benson
11 G
J. Jones
10 F
26.8 Min. Per Game 26.8
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
12.1 Reb. Per Game 12.1
34.2 Field Goal % 47.0
29.3 Three Point % 5.9
78.7 Free Throw % 60.0
+ 1 Casey Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Casey Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Keyon Jones 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Keonta Vernon 29.0
  AJ Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 AJ Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Alessandro Lever 29.0
+ 2 Alessandro Lever made dunk, assist by Casey Benson 32.0
+ 2 Eli Chuha made layup, assist by Sidy N'Dir 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Jemerrio Jones 1:04
  Damari Milstead missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
Team Stats
Points 58 72
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 26 28
Team 3 2
Assists 10 7
Steals 5 9
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
25
A. Lever F
20 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
23
Z. Lofton G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Grand Canyon 22-11 223658
home team logo New Mex. St. 28-5 333972
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Grand Canyon 22-11 74.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo New Mex. St. 28-5 76.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
25
A. Lever F 12.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.3 APG 45.9 FG%
23
Z. Lofton G 19.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.7 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
A. Lever F 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
23
Z. Lofton G 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
41.1 FG% 41.8
28.6 3PT FG% 30.0
80.0 FT% 74.1
New Mex. St.
Starters
Z. Lofton
A. Harris
J. Jones
J. Wilkins
S. N'Dir
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Lofton 37 21 5 1 1 0 1 2 5/17 2/9 9/11 0 5
A. Harris 32 18 3 2 3 1 1 2 5/10 3/5 5/6 1 2
J. Jones 31 17 18 0 0 0 2 3 7/13 0/0 3/4 5 13
J. Wilkins 29 7 1 0 1 1 1 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
S. N'Dir 21 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
Starters
Z. Lofton
A. Harris
J. Jones
J. Wilkins
S. N'Dir
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Lofton 37 21 5 1 1 0 1 2 5/17 2/9 9/11 0 5
A. Harris 32 18 3 2 3 1 1 2 5/10 3/5 5/6 1 2
J. Jones 31 17 18 0 0 0 2 3 7/13 0/0 3/4 5 13
J. Wilkins 29 7 1 0 1 1 1 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
S. N'Dir 21 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
Bench
E. Chuha
J. McCants
S. Buchanan
L. Gordon
K. Jones
J. Garza
G. Hadley
K. Miles
W. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Chuha 6 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McCants 13 3 4 0 1 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/4 1 3
S. Buchanan 11 0 2 1 2 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
L. Gordon 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Jones 17 0 2 1 1 0 0 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 1
J. Garza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hadley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 72 36 7 9 3 8 17 23/55 6/20 20/27 8 28
NCAA BB Scores