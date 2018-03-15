RADFRD
NOVA

No Text

No.1 Villanova thrashes No. 16 Radford 87-61 in NCAA opener

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) Jalen Brunson scored 16 points and No. 1 seed Villanova hit 14 3-pointers in an 87-61 romp over Radford in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

The Highlanders (23-13) posed no threat at becoming the first 16 seed to ever knock off a No. 1 in the tournament.

Villanova (31-4) played to near-perfection for the first 30 minutes and everyone played a role. Mikal Bridges had 13 points, Eric Paschall scored 11 and Omari Spellman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats play on Saturday against the winner of Virginia Tech-Alabama.

Radford, out of rural southwest Virginia, must have felt like it was playing against ace pop-a-shot players. Villanova led 69-37 with 11:45 left and was shooting 75 percent (25 of 34) overall and 60 percent (12 of 20) from 3-point range.

The Wildcats turned an NCAA Tournament game into a glorified scrimmage.

Radford's Christian Bradford opened the game with a 3-pointer and the bench erupted.

The players should hope someone snapped a photo of the scoreboard as a souvenir for the one time the Highlanders led Villanova in this game.

The rest of the half was pure dominance by the Wildcats.

At one point, Brunson had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Radford? Just 10 points on 4 of 20 from the floor.

Villanova started the game shooting 13 of 16. For those who struggle with math, that's a crisp 81 percent.

Phil Booth, Bridges, Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo all hit 3s in succession to blow open the game. Even when the Wildcats put the ball on the floor, they embarrassed Radford - Collin Gillespie juked guard Donald Hicks about out of his sneakers and the Highlander fell right on his behind.

Hicks led Radford with 13 points.

Radford won a First Four game to advance to Pittsburgh. The Wildcats just won the Big East Tournament in New York. With more shooting performances like this one, they'll win much, much more in March.

BIG PICTURE

Radford: The Highlanders still had a successful season. They set a school record for wins and won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in program history. Radford was picked to finish seventh in the Big South preseason poll but earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Carlik Jones and Ed Polite are freshmen and should keep the good times going next season.

Villanova: Will try to avoid another first-weekend upset. The Wildcats lost in the first weekend as a 1 or 2 in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2017. They lost to NC State in the second round in 2015 in Pittsburgh in a game that spawned the birth of the sad Villanova band member nicknamed Piccolo Girl.

UP NEXT

Radford goes home and the Wildcats try and knock off Virginia Tech (21-11) or Alabama (19-15) and advance again to the Sweet 16.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Polite Jr.
24 F
J. Brunson
1 G
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
47.4 Field Goal % 53.6
27.5 Three Point % 41.8
72.7 Free Throw % 79.9
  Defensive rebound by Tom Leibig 5.0
  Anias Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Devin Cooper 23.0
  Tim Delaney missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Darius Bolstad made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
  Darius Bolstad missed 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Personal foul on Tim Delaney 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius Bolstad 52.0
  Jermaine Samuels missed 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Personal foul on Devonnte Holland 52.0
Team Stats
Points 61 87
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 31-52 (59.6%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 14-27 (51.9%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 16 25
Team 1 3
Assists 10 20
Steals 6 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Hicks G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
J. Brunson G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Radford 23-13 233861
home team logo 1 Villanova 31-4 444387
O/U 138.5, NOVA -22.5
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
O/U 138.5, NOVA -22.5
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Radford 23-13 67.5 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 1 Villanova 31-4 87.1 PPG 38.3 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
5
D. Hicks G 7.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 36.7 FG%
1
J. Brunson G 19.4 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.7 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Hicks G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
J. Brunson G 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
33.9 FG% 59.6
33.3 3PT FG% 51.9
81.3 FT% 78.6
Radford
Starters
D. Hicks
C. Jones
C. Bradford
E. Polite Jr.
R. Phillips
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hicks 19 13 2 1 2 1 0 5 4/8 3/6 2/2 1 1
C. Jones 33 11 4 4 1 0 2 1 3/12 0/2 5/6 1 3
C. Bradford 21 9 1 1 1 0 1 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1
E. Polite Jr. 32 6 8 2 0 2 2 3 3/10 0/2 0/0 6 2
R. Phillips 23 5 4 0 0 0 2 3 1/4 0/0 3/4 3 1
Starters
D. Hicks
C. Jones
C. Bradford
E. Polite Jr.
R. Phillips
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hicks 19 13 2 1 2 1 0 5 4/8 3/6 2/2 1 1
C. Jones 33 11 4 4 1 0 2 1 3/12 0/2 5/6 1 3
C. Bradford 21 9 1 1 1 0 1 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1
E. Polite Jr. 32 6 8 2 0 2 2 3 3/10 0/2 0/0 6 2
R. Phillips 23 5 4 0 0 0 2 3 1/4 0/0 3/4 3 1
Bench
T. Fields Jr.
C. Tanner
D. Holland
L. Butts IV
D. Bolstad
J. Cousin
D. Cooper
T. Owens
A. Saunders
J. Caldwell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Fields Jr. 26 9 2 0 0 0 2 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 0 2
C. Tanner 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. Holland 17 2 3 1 1 0 4 3 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 1
L. Butts IV 7 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Bolstad 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Cousin 10 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2
D. Cooper 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Owens 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Saunders 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 30 10 6 3 13 17 20/59 8/24 13/16 14 16
Villanova
Starters
J. Brunson
M. Bridges
E. Paschall
P. Booth
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brunson 28 16 3 4 1 0 4 0 7/9 2/3 0/0 0 3
M. Bridges 26 13 6 1 1 1 2 1 5/10 3/6 0/0 1 5
E. Paschall 29 11 5 3 1 0 2 2 4/7 2/4 1/1 2 3
P. Booth 25 10 3 3 0 0 1 3 3/4 2/2 2/2 0 3
O. Spellman 24 10 7 0 2 0 1 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 6
Starters
J. Brunson
M. Bridges
E. Paschall
P. Booth
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brunson 28 16 3 4 1 0 4 0 7/9 2/3 0/0 0 3
M. Bridges 26 13 6 1 1 1 2 1 5/10 3/6 0/0 1 5
E. Paschall 29 11 5 3 1 0 2 2 4/7 2/4 1/1 2 3
P. Booth 25 10 3 3 0 0 1 3 3/4 2/2 2/2 0 3
O. Spellman 24 10 7 0 2 0 1 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 6
Bench
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Gillespie
D. DiVincenzo
J. Samuels
T. Delaney
D. Grace
M. Kennedy
T. Leibig
P. Heck
D. Painter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cosby-Roundtree 15 10 1 0 0 3 0 3 4/4 0/0 2/3 1 0
C. Gillespie 19 9 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/4 1/2 4/4 1 0
D. DiVincenzo 21 7 4 8 1 1 2 1 2/4 2/3 1/2 0 4
J. Samuels 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
T. Delaney 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Grace 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Leibig 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Heck 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 31 20 7 5 13 16 31/52 14/27 11/14 6 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores