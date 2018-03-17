FSU
MIZZOU

No Text

9 over 8 and ACC over SEC: Florida State beats Mizzou 67-54

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 17, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ninth-seeded Florida State has lots of guys who can score, and the Seminoles used that depth to win their fourth straight NCAA Tournament opener.

Mfiondu Kabengele scored 14 points, and Florida State beat No. 8 seed Missouri 67-54 on Friday night in the West Region.

Florida State (21-11) will play No. 1 seed Xavier in the second round on Sunday.

PJ Savoy had 12 points and Phil Cofer scored 11. A total of 10 Seminoles scored at least two points apiece - by halftime - as they wore out Missouri, which had only eight healthy players available.

This was the first trip to the tournament for every player on the roster for Missouri (20-13). Even with new players and a new coach in Cuonzo Martin, the Tigers head home from their first NCAA trip since 2013 with the program's fourth straight loss in a first round.

Kassius Robertson had 19 points for Missouri. Michael Porter Jr. scored 16 in what might be his final college game, with 13 in the second half. Missouri never got closer than six in the second half before the Seminoles sealed the win with 15 straight points.

The Tigers started well enough as Robertson opened the game with a 3-pointer, and Missouri scored seven of the first eight points.

That's when Florida State woke up.

Cofer scored on a tip-in, starting an 11-0 run capped by Savoy's 3-pointer. That would up as part of a 20-4 spurt capped by a 3-pointer by Braian Angola midway through the half. Florida State went into intermission up 42-20, and all 10 Seminoles who played scored.

This was just the third game this season for Porter, the possible NBA lottery pick who suffered a back injury in Missouri's season opener. Even with another week of practice since the Southeastern Conference Tournament, he looked rusty. Porter had the ball stolen from him with 7:55 left in the first half and followed that up just over a minute later with an airball jumper.

The Tigers pulled within 52-44 on a pair of free throws by Porter as Missouri opened the second half by outscoring Florida State 24-8.

Cofer hit two of three free throws to start a 15-0 spurt that pushed the lead back to double digits. By the time Missouri scored again, Jontay Porter's jumper with 5:08 left only pulled the Tigers within 65-46.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles came in having lost three of four. But they came in as the ACC's third-highest scoring team, averaging 81.8 points a game, and they showed off their offense by smothering Missouri in points.

Missouri: The Tigers will never know how much having their second-leading scorer might have helped. Guard Jordan Barnett was suspended from Missouri's first-round game after being arrested for driving while intoxicated last week . The senior guard was averaging 13.7 points per game.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Playing Xavier for a trip to the Sweet 16.

Missouri: Waiting to see if Michael Porter Jr. enjoyed college life enough to stick around for his sophomore season or chooses to enter the NBA draft as a possible lottery pick.

---

---

Key Players
T. Mann
14 G
K. Robertson
3 G
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
55.9 Field Goal % 42.2
24.5 Three Point % 43.2
66.4 Free Throw % 79.5
Team Stats
Points 67 54
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 16-49 (32.7%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-31 (58.1%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 29 28
Team 2 3
Assists 18 8
Steals 9 5
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
25
M. Kabengele F
14 PTS, 12 REB
3
K. Robertson G
19 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo 9 Florida State 21-11 422567
home team logo 8 Missouri 20-13 203454
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
away team logo 9 Florida State 21-11 81.3 PPG 40.8 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 8 Missouri 20-13 72.7 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Florida State
Starters
P. Cofer
B. Angola
C. Walker
C. Koumadje
T. Mann
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Cofer 33 9 4 3 1 0 2 2 3/6 1/2 2/3 2 2
B. Angola 29 8 3 3 2 1 2 1 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 3
C. Walker 9 4 0 0 1 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Koumadje 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Mann 16 2 3 3 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/4 0 3
Bench
M. Kabengele
P. Savoy
T. Forrest
M. Walker
I. Obiagu
T. Light
J. Lindner
B. Allen
W. Miles
R. Gray
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 27 14 12 0 1 2 1 1 4/10 1/2 5/7 1 11
P. Savoy 20 12 2 0 0 1 1 1 4/8 3/6 1/2 0 2
T. Forrest 32 10 6 8 3 2 1 3 2/8 0/0 6/10 1 5
M. Walker 18 4 2 1 1 0 0 3 2/5 0/1 0/3 0 2
I. Obiagu 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Light 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Lindner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 33 18 9 6 9 18 21/49 7/15 18/31 4 29
Missouri
Bench
M. Porter Jr.
B. Rau
R. Nikko
J. Barnett
T. Phillips
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
M. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Porter Jr. 28 16 10 0 3 0 3 4 4/12 1/4 7/9 1 9
B. Rau 13 3 1 0 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 0
R. Nikko 10 0 2 0 1 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Barnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 33 8 5 4 15 21 16/49 8/24 14/21 5 28
NCAA BB Scores