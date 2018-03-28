ILLCHI
Illinois-Chicago advances to CIT title game, tops Liberty

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 28, 2018

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Tarkus Ferguson scored 16 points and Illinois-Chicago beat Liberty 67-51 on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the CIT.

UIC closed the first half on an 8-3 run for 28-24 lead and held the first double-digit lead of the game at 40-29 on Godwin Boahen's 3-pointer. Michael Diggins started a 14-0 run with a 3-pointer, Boahen's 3 capped it for a 56-37 advantage and UIC led by at least 14 the rest of the way.

Boahen finished with 13 points, Marcus Ottey had 12 and Tai Odiase 11 for UIC (20-15), which has won nine consecutive road games for the first time in program history.

UIC will play for the title on Friday night against Northern Colorado.

Lovell Cabbil scored 13 points for Liberty (22-15) and Myo Baxter-Bell added 10. Liberty was held to 33 percent shooting, including 5 of 20 from distance.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Key Players
T. Ferguson
L. Cabbil
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
39.3 Field Goal % 38.6
34.9 Three Point % 32.7
78.3 Free Throw % 85.3
  Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago 32.0
  Lovell Cabbil missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Tarkus Ferguson 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson 39.0
  Tarkus Ferguson missed layup 41.0
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Tarkus Ferguson 1:04
+ 1 Tarkus Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Tarkus Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on Keegan McDowell 1:16
Team Stats
Points 67 51
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 20-60 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 36
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 26 21
Team 4 3
Assists 9 11
Steals 5 2
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
4
T. Ferguson G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
3
L. Cabbil G
13 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 20-15 283967
home team logo Liberty 22-15 242751
O/U 144.0, LIB -5.0
Vines Center Lynchburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 20-15 75.3 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Liberty 22-15 70.8 PPG 36.1 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
4
T. Ferguson G 10.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.2 APG 39.5 FG%
3
L. Cabbil G 11.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.8 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Ferguson G 16 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
3
L. Cabbil G 13 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
44.6 FG% 33.3
37.5 3PT FG% 25.0
78.6 FT% 66.7
Ill.-Chicago
Starters
T. Ferguson
G. Boahen
M. Ottey
T. Odiase
J. Blount
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Ferguson 36 16 5 2 2 0 3 2 5/14 1/6 5/5 1 4
G. Boahen 30 13 2 1 0 0 3 2 5/10 3/7 0/0 0 2
M. Ottey 33 12 6 3 1 0 0 3 4/13 0/1 4/4 1 5
T. Odiase 24 11 5 0 0 0 1 1 5/7 0/0 1/2 3 2
J. Blount 15 4 2 2 0 0 2 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
J. Wiley
M. Diggins
C. Robinson
D. Matthews
D. Dixson
R. Bissainthe
N. James
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wiley 18 6 2 1 1 0 2 2 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 2
M. Diggins 25 3 5 0 1 0 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 5
C. Robinson 16 2 9 0 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/1 4 5
D. Matthews 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Dixson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bissainthe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 36 9 5 0 13 15 25/56 6/16 11/14 10 26
Liberty
Starters
L. Cabbil
S. James
R. Kemrite
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
E. Cuffee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Cabbil 36 13 9 3 1 2 1 3 5/16 3/6 0/0 1 8
S. James 21 9 9 3 0 3 1 5 3/6 0/1 3/3 5 4
R. Kemrite 24 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/2 1/2 1 1
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 25 4 2 0 0 0 4 0 2/11 0/4 0/0 1 1
E. Cuffee 22 0 1 1 0 0 4 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Baxter-Bell
K. McDowell
C. Homesley
I. Williams
E. Talbert
Z. Farquhar
R. Hiepler
B. Hicks
B. Newton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Baxter-Bell 15 10 2 1 0 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 2/4 1 1
K. McDowell 21 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 0
C. Homesley 23 2 4 1 1 0 1 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 3
I. Williams 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
E. Talbert 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Z. Farquhar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Hiepler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 51 33 11 2 5 12 16 20/60 5/20 6/9 12 21
