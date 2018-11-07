DePaul slams door on Bethune-Cookman with late run, 80-58
CHICAGO (AP) Max Struss and Paul Reed threw down back-to-back dunks late in the second half as DePaul emphatically slammed the door shut in a 80-58 win over Bethune-Cookman in a season opener Wednesday night.
Struss finished with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Reed scored 11 with eight rebounds for the Blue Demons, who shot 44 percent from the floor (25-57) and converted 22 of 30 at the foul line.
Struss swooped in from the wing and leaped for a pretty alley-oop pass from Eli Cain for a two-handed dunk with 7:57 remaining, and Cain flicked a pass to Reed on the baseline for a reverse one-handed dunk a minute later, the pair of exclamation points sparking an 11-2 run over the next 3:18.
Cain had eight assists to go with eight points.
Isaiah Bailey led Bethune-Cookman with 12 points while Malik Maitland and Cletrell Pope added 11 each.
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|80
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-30 (20.0%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|44
|Offensive
|15
|15
|Defensive
|15
|20
|Team
|4
|9
|Assists
|6
|13
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Bethune-Cookman 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|DePaul 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|37.1
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Bailey
|27
|12
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|0
|M. Maitland
|28
|11
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5/16
|1/8
|0/0
|2
|2
|S. Davis
|18
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|2
|S. Diakite
|16
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|H. Smith
|25
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/6
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pope
|31
|11
|9
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|3/5
|5
|4
|M. Gordon
|18
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/7
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|1
|L. Redd
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Collins
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|W. Parks
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Duffus
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Francis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|U. Manzie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|30
|6
|7
|3
|14
|21
|23/62
|6/30
|6/13
|15
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|37
|25
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8/15
|5/12
|4/6
|1
|5
|J. Butz
|25
|12
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|3
|E. Cain
|31
|8
|3
|8
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2/11
|1/6
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|36
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Gage
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|20
|11
|8
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|3/6
|4
|4
|F. Olujobi
|22
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|1
|F. Cameron
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|G. Maslennikov
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Malonga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Xidias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Sullivan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Shreiner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ozanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|35
|13
|6
|3
|13
|19
|25/57
|8/24
|22/30
|15
|20
-
OHIOST
CINCY64
56
Final
-
FCC
STETSON66
116
Final
-
MED
STFRAN42
92
Final
-
CLMBUN
HOW91
114
Final
-
WEBBER
FIU84
110
Final
-
WCAR
WRIGHT73
96
Final
-
BUCK
STBON88
85
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY69
79
Final
-
CARVER
GASOU51
139
Final
-
UNF
DAYTON70
78
Final
-
WILBER
OHIO61
97
Final
-
FLTECH
FAU52
98
Final
-
MRSHL
EKY105
77
Final
-
LAFAY
STPETE86
92
Final/OT
-
BCU
DEPAUL58
80
Final
-
HOWPN
TXAMCC34
81
Final
-
YCNE
SDAK58
83
Final
-
STEDW
TXSA77
76
Final
-
WISPARK
BRAD58
74
Final
-
OGLE
KENSAW57
68
Final
-
HOUBP
ARIZ60
90
Final
-
COLCHRI
COLOST66
100
Final
-
CSBAK
20TCU61
66
Final
-
SAV
TEXAM83
98
Final
-
CSDOMIN
PEPPER66
100
Final
-
MENLO
CPOLY75
82
Final
-
LIFEPAC
SJST72
89
Final
-
MCNSE
MARYCA65
87
Final