DePaul slams door on Bethune-Cookman with late run, 80-58

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Max Struss and Paul Reed threw down back-to-back dunks late in the second half as DePaul emphatically slammed the door shut in a 80-58 win over Bethune-Cookman in a season opener Wednesday night.

Struss finished with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Reed scored 11 with eight rebounds for the Blue Demons, who shot 44 percent from the floor (25-57) and converted 22 of 30 at the foul line.

Struss swooped in from the wing and leaped for a pretty alley-oop pass from Eli Cain for a two-handed dunk with 7:57 remaining, and Cain flicked a pass to Reed on the baseline for a reverse one-handed dunk a minute later, the pair of exclamation points sparking an 11-2 run over the next 3:18.

Cain had eight assists to go with eight points.

Isaiah Bailey led Bethune-Cookman with 12 points while Malik Maitland and Cletrell Pope added 11 each.

  Defensive rebound by DePaul 0.0
  Armani Collins missed layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Armani Collins 0.0
  David Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Dondre Duffus 10.0
  George Maslennikov missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by George Maslennikov 20.0
  Armani Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Bad pass turnover on Lyrik Shreiner 32.0
  Defensive rebound by George Maslennikov 51.0
  Cletrell Pope missed free throw 51.0
Team Stats
Points 58 80
Field Goals 23-62 (37.1%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-30 (20.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 44
Offensive 15 15
Defensive 15 20
Team 4 9
Assists 6 13
Steals 7 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 1 1
22
I. Bailey G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
31
M. Strus G
25 PTS, 6 REB
12T
O/U 159.5, DEPAUL -19
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
away team logo Bethune-Cookman 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo DePaul 1-0 PPG RPG APG
22
I. Bailey G 12 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
31
M. Strus G 25 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
37.1 FG% 43.9
20.0 3PT FG% 33.3
46.2 FT% 73.3
Bethune-Cookman
Starters
I. Bailey
M. Maitland
S. Davis
S. Diakite
H. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Bailey 27 12 1 3 2 1 2 3 5/11 1/4 1/2 1 0
M. Maitland 28 11 4 0 2 0 2 2 5/16 1/8 0/0 2 2
S. Davis 18 5 4 0 0 0 0 4 2/6 0/3 1/1 2 2
S. Diakite 16 2 4 0 2 0 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 2
H. Smith 25 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/1 0/2 1 2
Bench
C. Pope
M. Gordon
L. Redd
A. Collins
W. Parks
D. Duffus
D. Francis
U. Manzie
D. Harris Jr.
J. Gilyard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Pope 31 11 9 2 0 2 2 3 4/4 0/0 3/5 5 4
M. Gordon 18 7 2 0 0 0 2 3 3/7 1/5 0/1 1 1
L. Redd 12 6 0 0 0 0 2 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
A. Collins 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 0
W. Parks 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
D. Duffus 7 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Francis 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
U. Manzie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 30 6 7 3 14 21 23/62 6/30 6/13 15 15
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
J. Butz
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Gage
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 37 25 6 0 0 0 2 3 8/15 5/12 4/6 1 5
J. Butz 25 12 7 0 1 1 0 1 5/9 0/0 2/2 4 3
E. Cain 31 8 3 8 3 0 1 3 2/11 1/6 3/4 0 3
J. Coleman-Lands 36 8 1 2 1 0 3 1 2/6 2/4 2/2 0 1
D. Gage 15 4 0 0 0 0 4 4 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 0
Bench
P. Reed
F. Olujobi
F. Cameron
G. Maslennikov
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
D. Hall
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Reed 20 11 8 2 1 2 0 1 4/7 0/1 3/6 4 4
F. Olujobi 22 9 4 1 0 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 5/6 3 1
F. Cameron 7 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 1
G. Maslennikov 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 2
J. Malonga 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Xidias 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Sullivan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Shreiner 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 35 13 6 3 13 19 25/57 8/24 22/30 15 20
NCAA BB Scores