Flagg, Texas A&M beat Savannah State 98-83

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 08, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Sophomore forward Savion Flagg scored 24 points and six Texas A&M players scored at least nine points as the Aggies defeated Savannah State 98-83 on Wednesday night.

A&M overwhelmed SSU in points in the paint (58-18), rebounds (68-43), second-chance points (31-7) and blocks (8-1).

The Aggies (1-0) played without starting guards Admon Gilder (hamstring, knee) and Wendell Mitchell (tendinitis), but the injuries are not expected to be serious. Sophomore guard T.J. Starks added 16 points for the Aggies, and freshman guard Collins Joseph led the way for the Tigers (0-1) with 20 points.

Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy has pledged the Aggies will get up and down the floor this season more than they have in years past, with big men Robert Williams and Tyler Davis having turned pro, and the young squad did exactly that in blasting to a 53-37 halftime lead.

Both teams were sloppy throughout, with A&M finishing with 24 turnovers and SSU 20. Starks finished with nine turnovers, more than twice as many as any of his teammates.

BIG PICTURE

A&M: If the Aggies intend to get out and run like Kennedy has pledged, depth will be vital. With Gilder and Mitchell out for the opener, players like Chris Collins and Brandon Mahan earned valuable minutes and experience.

SSU: The Tigers led the nation last year in 3-pointers with 12.2 per game en route to a 15-17 finish, and they continued launching the ball without conscious in their opener. It will be a long season if they're not more successful than they were on Wednesday (17 of 54).

UP NEXT

SSU continues its oh-so early SEC swing with a Friday night game at Georgia.

A&M plays host to California-Irvine on Friday night, in angling to stay unbeaten on the young season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 83 98
Field Goals 27-82 (32.9%) 37-81 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 17-54 (31.5%) 8-38 (21.1%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 16-26 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 68
Offensive 10 19
Defensive 23 42
Team 9 7
Assists 15 21
Steals 14 10
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 20 24
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
2
C. Joseph G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
S. Flagg G
24 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Savannah State 0-1 374683
home team logo Texas A&M 1-0 534598
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Savannah State 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Texas A&M 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
C. Joseph G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
S. Flagg G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Joseph G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
1
S. Flagg G 24 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
32.9 FG% 45.7
31.5 3PT FG% 21.1
63.2 FT% 61.5
Savannah State
Starters
Z. Smith
J. Dotson
T. Harper
Z. Sellers
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Smith 13 13 2 1 3 0 5 1 4/11 3/8 2/2 0 2
J. Dotson 13 13 7 1 1 0 1 1 2/10 1/8 8/9 2 5
T. Harper 11 11 3 5 1 0 5 4 5/11 1/6 0/0 1 2
Z. Sellers 6 6 4 3 0 0 1 4 2/8 1/4 1/2 3 1
J. Smith 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 1/4 1/2 0 0
Bench
C. Joseph
J. Grant Jr.
R. Hansen
A. Bryant
A. Saeed
C. Dubose
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Joseph 20 20 3 2 4 0 0 2 7/13 6/10 0/2 0 3
J. Grant Jr. 8 8 3 0 2 0 1 4 3/10 2/5 0/0 0 3
R. Hansen 3 3 10 2 1 1 4 2 1/7 1/4 0/2 4 6
A. Bryant 3 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 0
A. Saeed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dubose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 83 33 15 14 1 20 24 27/82 17/54 12/19 10 23
Texas A&M
Starters
S. Flagg
T. Starks
J. Chandler
C. Mekowulu
C. Collins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Flagg 24 24 16 3 2 0 2 2 10/14 3/6 1/1 4 12
T. Starks 16 16 5 5 3 0 9 3 6/19 1/10 3/5 0 5
J. Chandler 11 11 5 2 3 2 4 4 4/10 0/4 3/4 0 5
C. Mekowulu 9 9 14 1 1 0 1 0 3/7 0/1 3/6 8 6
C. Collins 7 7 5 6 0 0 1 3 1/6 1/5 4/4 0 5
Bench
J. Nebo
J. Walker III
B. Mahan
I. Jasey
M. French
W. Mitchell
A. Gilder
F. Byers
J. Brown
C. Alo
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nebo 10 10 4 1 1 3 2 3 5/5 0/0 0/1 1 3
J. Walker III 10 10 3 0 0 2 2 0 4/6 1/1 1/1 1 2
B. Mahan 6 6 6 2 0 0 2 2 2/10 2/10 0/0 2 4
I. Jasey 5 5 3 1 0 1 1 1 2/3 0/0 1/4 3 0
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 98 61 21 10 8 24 18 37/81 8/38 16/26 19 42
