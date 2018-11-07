UNF
DAYTON

No Text

Toppin's 18, 10 in 1st start lifts Dayton past North Florida

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin, pressed into starting in his first collegiate game, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Dayton to a 78-70 win over North Florida in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Jordan Davis added 16 points and Trey Landers added 15 with 10 rebounds for the Flyers, who stretched a 41-35 halftime lead to 20 points with 8:24 to play. After the field goal by Dwayne Cohill, Dayton scored its final six points from the foul line.

Toppin, a redshirt freshman, started because senior Josh Cunningham, a three-time captain and preseason All-Atlantic 10 pick, who led the team in scoring (15.6 points a game) and rebounding (8.4), injured his right hand in practice on Tuesday.

Nine straight points capped a 28-7 run that made it 68-48 midway through the second half.

Ryan Mikesell, a former starter who missed all of last year because of hip surgery, contributed 12 points for Dayton.

Noah Horchler led the Eagles with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Garrett Sams had 15 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher 42.0
  Carter Hendricksen missed turnaround jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Noah Horchler 57.0
  Jordan Davis missed layup 59.0
+ 3 Brian Coffey II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ezekiel Balogun 1:36
  Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen 1:49
  Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:49
+ 1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 1:49
  Personal foul on Brian Coffey II 1:49
+ 1 Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:10
Team Stats
Points 70 78
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 37
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 29 26
Team 3 2
Assists 10 18
Steals 1 4
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
N. Horchler F
19 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
1
O. Toppin F
18 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo North Florida 0-1 353570
home team logo Dayton 1-0 413778
O/U 159, DAYTON -12.5
UD Arena Dayton, OH
O/U 159, DAYTON -12.5
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo North Florida 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Dayton 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
N. Horchler F PPG RPG APG FG%
00
O. Toppin F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Horchler F 19 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
1
O. Toppin F 18 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
43.9 FG% 43.3
38.1 3PT FG% 41.7
85.7 FT% 77.8
North Florida
Starters
N. Horchler
G. Sams
J. Escobar
I. Gandia-Rosa
W. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Horchler 31 19 12 0 0 1 1 2 7/11 2/4 3/4 2 10
G. Sams 29 15 1 1 0 0 1 1 4/9 2/5 5/6 1 0
J. Escobar 28 11 2 1 0 0 2 1 4/9 1/5 2/2 0 2
I. Gandia-Rosa 30 6 4 5 0 0 3 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 4
W. Aminu 18 2 4 1 1 3 0 2 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 4
Starters
N. Horchler
G. Sams
J. Escobar
I. Gandia-Rosa
W. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Horchler 31 19 12 0 0 1 1 2 7/11 2/4 3/4 2 10
G. Sams 29 15 1 1 0 0 1 1 4/9 2/5 5/6 1 0
J. Escobar 28 11 2 1 0 0 2 1 4/9 1/5 2/2 0 2
I. Gandia-Rosa 30 6 4 5 0 0 3 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 4
W. Aminu 18 2 4 1 1 3 0 2 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
B. Coffey II
T. Day
C. Hendricksen
E. Balogun
R. Burkhardt
E. Lambright
C. Schach
D. James
C. Copeland
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Coffey II 10 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/2 2/2 2/2 0 1
T. Day 14 4 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 3
C. Hendricksen 15 3 3 0 0 0 0 4 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 3
E. Balogun 14 2 2 1 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
R. Burkhardt 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Lambright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Copeland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 70 32 10 1 5 9 18 25/57 8/21 12/14 3 29
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Davis
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
J. Crutcher
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 27 18 10 2 0 0 2 1 8/13 0/0 2/2 3 7
J. Davis 32 16 1 1 2 0 0 1 4/8 2/2 6/8 0 1
T. Landers 31 15 10 2 0 1 0 1 6/11 0/3 3/5 3 7
R. Mikesell 35 12 3 6 1 0 2 2 3/9 2/3 4/5 2 1
J. Crutcher 38 9 7 4 0 0 1 0 4/13 1/4 0/0 0 7
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Davis
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
J. Crutcher
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 27 18 10 2 0 0 2 1 8/13 0/0 2/2 3 7
J. Davis 32 16 1 1 2 0 0 1 4/8 2/2 6/8 0 1
T. Landers 31 15 10 2 0 1 0 1 6/11 0/3 3/5 3 7
R. Mikesell 35 12 3 6 1 0 2 2 3/9 2/3 4/5 2 1
J. Crutcher 38 9 7 4 0 0 1 0 4/13 1/4 0/0 0 7
Bench
D. Cohill
J. Matos
J. Cunningham
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
F. Policelli
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cohill 18 5 2 2 1 0 0 3 1/4 0/0 3/3 1 1
J. Matos 18 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 3/4 0 2
J. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 78 35 18 4 1 5 10 26/60 5/12 21/27 9 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores