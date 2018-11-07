Toppin's 18, 10 in 1st start lifts Dayton past North Florida
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin, pressed into starting in his first collegiate game, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Dayton to a 78-70 win over North Florida in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Jordan Davis added 16 points and Trey Landers added 15 with 10 rebounds for the Flyers, who stretched a 41-35 halftime lead to 20 points with 8:24 to play. After the field goal by Dwayne Cohill, Dayton scored its final six points from the foul line.
Toppin, a redshirt freshman, started because senior Josh Cunningham, a three-time captain and preseason All-Atlantic 10 pick, who led the team in scoring (15.6 points a game) and rebounding (8.4), injured his right hand in practice on Tuesday.
Nine straight points capped a 28-7 run that made it 68-48 midway through the second half.
Ryan Mikesell, a former starter who missed all of last year because of hip surgery, contributed 12 points for Dayton.
Noah Horchler led the Eagles with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Garrett Sams had 15 points.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|42.0
|Carter Hendricksen missed turnaround jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Noah Horchler
|57.0
|Jordan Davis missed layup
|59.0
|+ 3
|Brian Coffey II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ezekiel Balogun
|1:36
|Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen
|1:49
|Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:49
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:49
|Personal foul on Brian Coffey II
|1:49
|+ 1
|Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|78
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|21-27 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|37
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|29
|26
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|5
|Fouls
|18
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Florida 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dayton 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|N. Horchler F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|O. Toppin F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Horchler F
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|O. Toppin F
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Horchler
|31
|19
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/11
|2/4
|3/4
|2
|10
|G. Sams
|29
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|0
|J. Escobar
|28
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|I. Gandia-Rosa
|30
|6
|4
|5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|W. Aminu
|18
|2
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|27
|18
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|7
|J. Davis
|32
|16
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|2/2
|6/8
|0
|1
|T. Landers
|31
|15
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|7
|R. Mikesell
|35
|12
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|4/5
|2
|1
|J. Crutcher
|38
|9
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/13
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|27
|18
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|7
|J. Davis
|32
|16
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|2/2
|6/8
|0
|1
|T. Landers
|31
|15
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|7
|R. Mikesell
|35
|12
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|4/5
|2
|1
|J. Crutcher
|38
|9
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/13
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cohill
|18
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|1
|J. Matos
|18
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|78
|35
|18
|4
|1
|5
|10
|26/60
|5/12
|21/27
|9
|26
