Whitt scores 19 as SMU beats Northwestern St. 69-58
DALLAS (AP) Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 19 points while dishing out five assists to help lead SMU to a season-opening 69-58 victory over Northwestern State on Thursday night.
Whitt was 7 of 12 from the field and made 4 of 5 free-throw attempts. Nat Dixon had 13 points and Ethan Chargois added nine points with nine rebounds as the Mustangs won their 33rd straight home nonconference game
Northwestern State took an early lead. SMU's Feron Hunt drove for a layup with 11:25 left in the first half to give the Mustangs their first lead at 12-11 and SMU took a 34-29 advantage into the break. Whitt opened the second half with a 3-point play and Chargois followed with a trey for a 40-31 lead and the Mustangs gradually pulled away.
The Mustangs had 32 points in the paint, compared to 18 for Northwestern State.
Ishmael Lane had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Northwestern State (1-1). Lane also recorded two blocks and two steals.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
|24.0
|LaTerrance Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Nat Dixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|LaTerrance Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Nat Dixon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Shooting foul on C.J. Jones
|48.0
|+ 3
|John Norvel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaTerrance Reed
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Northwestern State
|1:17
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
|1:46
|Malik Metoyer missed jump shot
|1:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|69
|Field Goals
|18-46 (39.1%)
|25-65 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|9-36 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|44
|Offensive
|7
|17
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
20
|I. Lane F
|19.5 PPG
|9.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|54.2 FG%
|
33
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|19.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|58.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Lane F
|24 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Lane
|38
|24
|13
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|7/15
|2/5
|8/10
|2
|11
|D. Dixon
|21
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|C. Jones
|26
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/8
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|0
|L. Reed
|29
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Metoyer
|27
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Lane
|38
|24
|13
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|7/15
|2/5
|8/10
|2
|11
|D. Dixon
|21
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|C. Jones
|26
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/8
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|0
|L. Reed
|29
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Metoyer
|27
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Norvel
|21
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|2/5
|2/4
|2
|1
|D. Williams
|21
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|L. Ott
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Comanita
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Hutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Guest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|58
|29
|12
|7
|3
|17
|20
|18/46
|6/21
|16/24
|7
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt Jr.
|38
|19
|6
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7/12
|1/2
|4/5
|3
|3
|N. Dixon
|34
|13
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|3/4
|1
|4
|E. Chargois
|26
|9
|9
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|5
|J. McMurray
|34
|8
|1
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3/12
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Mike
|19
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt Jr.
|38
|19
|6
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7/12
|1/2
|4/5
|3
|3
|N. Dixon
|34
|13
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|3/4
|1
|4
|E. Chargois
|26
|9
|9
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|5
|J. McMurray
|34
|8
|1
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3/12
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Mike
|19
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|20
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|3
|W. Douglas
|10
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|1
|J. Young Jr.
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|C. White
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|39
|17
|10
|5
|13
|16
|25/65
|9/36
|10/16
|17
|22
-
MACUM
NORFLK50
108
Final
-
EARL
IPFW51
112
Final
-
SEASTRN
FGC54
81
Final
-
SUNYCN
CORN44
86
Final
-
HIWS
ETNST44
109
Final
-
CHIST
ND62
89
Final
-
STAND
NCASHV47
87
Final
-
MAINEFK
LIB40
89
Final
-
NICHST
LVILLE72
85
Final
-
MOREHD
UCONN70
80
Final
-
SIENA
GWASH69
61
Final
-
SWAOG
SFA67
68
Final
-
SEOKST
ARKLR92
101
Final/OT
-
HNDRX
CARK73
99
Final
-
ALST
SDAKST61
78
Final
-
BVU
DRAKE52
98
Final
-
NWST
SMU58
69
Final
-
NORL
NWEST52
82
Final
-
SWESTERN
SAMHOU56
94
Final
-
EVAN
ILL60
99
Final
-
UMKC
IOWA63
77
Final
-
MAINE
UTAH61
75
Final
-
PUGET
SEATTLE67
95
Final