Brown, Jackson rally Georgia Southern past George Mason
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Tookie Brown tossed in 25 points and Quan Jackson scored 21 points - all in the second half - to rally Georgia Southern from a 20-point deficit to a 98-89 victory over George Mason on Tuesday night.
Jaire Grayer knocked down 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 18 points to propel the Patriots (0-3) to a 54-34 lead at halftime. But Brown, who had seven points at intermission, and Jackson, who missed all three of his shots and didn't score, heated up in the second half. The Eagles (2-0) got a layup and slam dunk from Jackson to open play and set the tone after intermission. Montae Glenn's rebound basket knotted the score at 65 with 8:50 left to play and Brown's driving layup 30 seconds later gave Georgia Southern the lead for good.
Ike Smith finished with 17 points for the Eagles, who shot 79 percent (21 of 27) from the floor after intermission. Glenn added 13 points and David-Lee Jones scored 11. Jackson also grabbed seven rebounds.
Grayer topped the Patriots with 25 points and seven boards, while Justin Kier scored 20.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Jason Douglas-Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Otis Livingston II
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|24.0
|Quan Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Quan Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Javon Greene
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene
|29.0
|+ 1
|Tookie Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Tookie Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Justin Kier
|34.0
|+ 2
|Justin Kier made driving layup
|35.0
|+ 1
|Tookie Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|98
|Field Goals
|30-58 (51.7%)
|33-56 (58.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-23 (60.9%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|30-48 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|26
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|25
|20
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|16
|6
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|22
|9
|Fouls
|33
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 0-3
|73.0 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Ga. Southern 2-0
|139.0 PPG
|59 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|51.7
|FG%
|58.9
|
|
|60.9
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Grayer
|31
|25
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8/17
|5/10
|4/5
|0
|7
|J. Kier
|34
|20
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|7/8
|3/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Reuter
|20
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|3
|O. Livingston II
|33
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|6
|3
|0/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|G. Mar
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Grayer
|31
|25
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8/17
|5/10
|4/5
|0
|7
|J. Kier
|34
|20
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|7/8
|3/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Reuter
|20
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|3
|O. Livingston II
|33
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|6
|3
|0/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|G. Mar
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Boyd
|20
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/5
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Greene
|19
|10
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|3/5
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|5
|A. Wilson
|18
|6
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Hartwell II
|11
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Calixte
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|89
|32
|16
|5
|3
|22
|33
|30/58
|14/23
|15/19
|7
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|32
|25
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|0/1
|11/15
|0
|2
|Q. Jackson
|36
|21
|7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|1
|6/10
|1/2
|8/13
|0
|7
|I. Smith
|28
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7/12
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|3
|M. Glenn
|27
|13
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|2
|I. Crawley
|23
|8
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|32
|25
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|0/1
|11/15
|0
|2
|Q. Jackson
|36
|21
|7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|1
|6/10
|1/2
|8/13
|0
|7
|I. Smith
|28
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7/12
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|3
|M. Glenn
|27
|13
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|2
|I. Crawley
|23
|8
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones Jr.
|22
|11
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|2/5
|1
|3
|E. McCadden
|18
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|2
|C. Wishart
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Dawkins
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yuminami
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Viti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Dillard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|98
|24
|6
|10
|7
|9
|18
|33/56
|2/8
|30/48
|4
|20
