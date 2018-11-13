GMASON
Brown, Jackson rally Georgia Southern past George Mason

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 13, 2018

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Tookie Brown tossed in 25 points and Quan Jackson scored 21 points - all in the second half - to rally Georgia Southern from a 20-point deficit to a 98-89 victory over George Mason on Tuesday night.

Jaire Grayer knocked down 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 18 points to propel the Patriots (0-3) to a 54-34 lead at halftime. But Brown, who had seven points at intermission, and Jackson, who missed all three of his shots and didn't score, heated up in the second half. The Eagles (2-0) got a layup and slam dunk from Jackson to open play and set the tone after intermission. Montae Glenn's rebound basket knotted the score at 65 with 8:50 left to play and Brown's driving layup 30 seconds later gave Georgia Southern the lead for good.

Ike Smith finished with 17 points for the Eagles, who shot 79 percent (21 of 27) from the floor after intermission. Glenn added 13 points and David-Lee Jones scored 11. Jackson also grabbed seven rebounds.

Grayer topped the Patriots with 25 points and seven boards, while Justin Kier scored 20.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 89 98
Field Goals 30-58 (51.7%) 33-56 (58.9%)
3-Pointers 14-23 (60.9%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 30-48 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 36 26
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 25 20
Team 4 2
Assists 16 6
Steals 5 10
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 22 9
Fouls 33 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Grayer G
25 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
4
T. Brown G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 0-3 543589
home team logo Ga. Southern 2-0 346498
O/U 150, GASOU -5.5
W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse Statesboro, GA
O/U 150, GASOU -5.5
W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse Statesboro, GA
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 0-3 73.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo Ga. Southern 2-0 139.0 PPG 59 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
5
J. Grayer G 7.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.5 APG 45.5 FG%
4
T. Brown G 11.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.0 APG 62.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Grayer G 25 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
4
T. Brown G 25 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
51.7 FG% 58.9
60.9 3PT FG% 25.0
78.9 FT% 62.5
George Mason
Starters
J. Grayer
J. Kier
J. Reuter
O. Livingston II
G. Mar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Grayer 31 25 7 0 0 0 0 3 8/17 5/10 4/5 0 7
J. Kier 34 20 2 2 2 0 6 5 7/8 3/3 3/4 0 2
J. Reuter 20 6 5 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/0 2/4 2 3
O. Livingston II 33 2 2 6 1 0 6 3 0/7 0/1 2/2 1 1
G. Mar 13 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
I. Boyd
J. Greene
A. Wilson
J. Hartwell II
J. Douglas-Stanley
G. Calixte
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Miller
L. Samuels
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Boyd 20 12 3 2 0 0 0 4 5/5 2/2 0/0 1 2
J. Greene 19 10 7 1 0 0 5 5 3/5 2/3 2/2 2 5
A. Wilson 18 6 3 0 2 3 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 3
J. Hartwell II 11 5 1 2 0 0 1 5 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 0
J. Douglas-Stanley 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
G. Calixte 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 89 32 16 5 3 22 33 30/58 14/23 15/19 7 25
Ga. Southern
Starters
T. Brown
Q. Jackson
I. Smith
M. Glenn
I. Crawley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Brown 32 25 2 3 1 0 2 3 7/11 0/1 11/15 0 2
Q. Jackson 36 21 7 0 3 3 2 1 6/10 1/2 8/13 0 7
I. Smith 28 17 4 0 1 0 1 4 7/12 0/2 3/3 1 3
M. Glenn 27 13 3 1 2 2 0 3 5/6 0/0 3/5 1 2
I. Crawley 23 8 1 0 2 1 1 3 3/6 0/0 2/3 0 1
Bench
D. Jones Jr.
E. McCadden
C. Wishart
T. Dawkins
S. Carter
T. Crawford
E. Yuminami
D. Cooper
D. Viti
W. Dillard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jones Jr. 22 11 4 2 0 1 1 1 4/6 1/1 2/5 1 3
E. McCadden 18 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/4 0 2
C. Wishart 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Dawkins 12 0 1 0 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
S. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yuminami - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Viti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Dillard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 98 24 6 10 7 9 18 33/56 2/8 30/48 4 20
