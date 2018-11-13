HARV
UMASS

Harvard holds off Pipkins, UMass from the line, 74-71

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 13, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Christian Juzang hit two free throws with two seconds left in the game as Harvard held off UMass for a 74-71 victory on Tuesday night.

Henry Welsh hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the first half to put Harvard up by 10. Luwane Pipkins got to the basket for a layup with :36 left to cut the lead to eight at intermission.

The Minutemen came back to take the lead midway through the second half, 58-57, but the Crimson trailed for less than a minute, retaking the lead on a layup by Chris Lewis. Jonathan Laurent got UMass within two, 65-63 with 2:48 left, but Juzang answered with a 3-point play to make it 68-63. Pipkins scored at the basket with :03 left to pull UMass within one, but Juzang answered from the line. Pipkins' half-court shot to tie was no good.

Lewis finished with 16 points for Harvard (2-1).

Pipkins led UMass (2-1) with 36 points.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Christian Juzang made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Christian Juzang made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Sy Chatman 2.0
+ 2 Luwane Pipkins made driving layup 3.0
+ 1 Justin Bassey made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Justin Bassey made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent 9.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Rio Haskett 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Curtis Cobb 50.0
Team Stats
Points 74 71
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 25 21
Team 0 2
Assists 21 14
Steals 3 5
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
C. Lewis F
16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
L. Pipkins G
36 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Harvard 2-1 393574
home team logo Massachusetts 2-1 314071
O/U 143.5, UMASS -3
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
O/U 143.5, UMASS -3
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Harvard 2-1 74.3 PPG 30 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 2-1 86.0 PPG 37 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
0
C. Lewis F 17.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.7 APG 77.4 FG%
2
L. Pipkins G 23.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.0 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Lewis F 16 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
2
L. Pipkins G 36 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
48.3 FG% 44.1
34.8 3PT FG% 35.0
83.3 FT% 80.0
Harvard
Starters
C. Lewis
D. Djuricic
C. Juzang
J. Bassey
R. Haskett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lewis 21 16 1 2 0 3 0 4 8/11 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Djuricic 29 13 3 0 0 1 0 2 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 3
C. Juzang 26 10 4 4 0 0 0 1 2/7 0/3 6/7 2 2
J. Bassey 26 7 7 7 1 0 2 4 2/3 1/2 2/2 1 6
R. Haskett 24 6 6 1 1 0 2 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 5
Bench
N. Kirkwood
H. Welsh
R. Baker
C. Johnson
J. McLean
S. Freedman
M. Forbes
B. Dragovic
T. McCarthy
W. Perez
R. Feinberg
B. Aiken
S. Towns
R. Farley
K. Catchings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kirkwood 23 9 4 4 1 0 5 3 3/8 1/1 2/3 1 3
H. Welsh 16 7 4 1 0 1 0 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 3
R. Baker 10 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Johnson 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 1
J. McLean 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Freedman 9 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Forbes 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Aiken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 203 74 32 21 3 6 10 19 28/58 8/23 10/12 7 25
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
J. Laurent
R. Holloway
C. Cobb
C. Pierre
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 38 36 4 5 4 0 3 3 13/23 4/8 6/6 0 4
J. Laurent 27 11 6 1 0 0 2 3 3/10 2/3 3/4 2 4
R. Holloway 22 8 9 2 0 1 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/1 2 7
C. Cobb 31 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 3
C. Pierre 33 0 1 2 0 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 0
Bench
S. Chatman
T. Wood
K. Hayward
U. McLean
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
R. West
J. Franklin
K. Turner-Morris
A. Byrne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Chatman 18 7 2 1 0 2 0 2 2/2 0/0 3/4 1 1
T. Wood 9 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
K. Hayward 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
U. McLean 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Clergeot 9 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
S. Diallo 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 28 14 5 3 9 16 26/59 7/20 12/15 7 21
NCAA BB Scores