Harvard holds off Pipkins, UMass from the line, 74-71
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Christian Juzang hit two free throws with two seconds left in the game as Harvard held off UMass for a 74-71 victory on Tuesday night.
Henry Welsh hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the first half to put Harvard up by 10. Luwane Pipkins got to the basket for a layup with :36 left to cut the lead to eight at intermission.
The Minutemen came back to take the lead midway through the second half, 58-57, but the Crimson trailed for less than a minute, retaking the lead on a layup by Chris Lewis. Jonathan Laurent got UMass within two, 65-63 with 2:48 left, but Juzang answered with a 3-point play to make it 68-63. Pipkins scored at the basket with :03 left to pull UMass within one, but Juzang answered from the line. Pipkins' half-court shot to tie was no good.
Lewis finished with 16 points for Harvard (2-1).
Pipkins led UMass (2-1) with 36 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Christian Juzang made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Christian Juzang made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Sy Chatman
|2.0
|+ 2
|Luwane Pipkins made driving layup
|3.0
|+ 1
|Justin Bassey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Justin Bassey made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent
|9.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Rio Haskett
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Curtis Cobb
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|71
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|30
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|21
|14
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Harvard 2-1
|74.3 PPG
|30 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Massachusetts 2-1
|86.0 PPG
|37 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|C. Lewis F
|17.7 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|77.4 FG%
|
2
|L. Pipkins G
|23.0 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|5.0 APG
|52.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Lewis F
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|L. Pipkins G
|36 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lewis
|21
|16
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|8/11
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Djuricic
|29
|13
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Juzang
|26
|10
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|6/7
|2
|2
|J. Bassey
|26
|7
|7
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|6
|R. Haskett
|24
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lewis
|21
|16
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|8/11
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Djuricic
|29
|13
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Juzang
|26
|10
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|6/7
|2
|2
|J. Bassey
|26
|7
|7
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|6
|R. Haskett
|24
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kirkwood
|23
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|5
|3
|3/8
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|3
|H. Welsh
|16
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|R. Baker
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Johnson
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. McLean
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Freedman
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Forbes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Dragovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Aiken
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Farley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|203
|74
|32
|21
|3
|6
|10
|19
|28/58
|8/23
|10/12
|7
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|38
|36
|4
|5
|4
|0
|3
|3
|13/23
|4/8
|6/6
|0
|4
|J. Laurent
|27
|11
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|2/3
|3/4
|2
|4
|R. Holloway
|22
|8
|9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|C. Cobb
|31
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Pierre
|33
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|38
|36
|4
|5
|4
|0
|3
|3
|13/23
|4/8
|6/6
|0
|4
|J. Laurent
|27
|11
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|2/3
|3/4
|2
|4
|R. Holloway
|22
|8
|9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|C. Cobb
|31
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Pierre
|33
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Chatman
|18
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|1
|T. Wood
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Hayward
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|U. McLean
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Clergeot
|9
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|28
|14
|5
|3
|9
|16
|26/59
|7/20
|12/15
|7
|21
-
WISC
XAVIER77
68
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT61
92
Final
-
CARVER
WOFF35
94
Final
-
MANCH
IPFW65
111
Final
-
UGA
TEMPLE77
81
Final
-
HARDIN
TEXST52
97
Final
-
WMICH
OAK85
77
Final/OT
-
HOLY
PROV61
70
Final
-
MILW
FIU83
86
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR99
134
Final
-
TNTECH
SAV83
97
Final
-
ELMS
DART54
100
Final
-
REGENT
HOW51
108
Final
-
DELST
LOYMD62
91
Final
-
HARV
UMASS74
71
Final
-
NCGRN
NCWILM82
61
Final
-
CHNHL
DEL62
100
Final
-
CORT
WAGNER58
90
Final
-
MASLOW
CCTST74
86
Final
-
SFA
MIAMI58
96
Final
-
NCASHV
NCST49
100
Final
-
LAFAY
PENN61
91
Final
-
STHRN
LVILLE54
104
Final
-
SHAWN
KENTST69
90
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU44
104
Final
-
NCCU
CINCY51
73
Final
-
MERCER
GAST60
62
Final
-
LONGWD
UMES66
63
Final
-
NORFLK
SC64
81
Final
-
GWEBB
FURMAN86
88
Final/OT
-
GMASON
GASOU89
98
Final
-
MARIST
LEHIGH72
78
Final
-
MEMP
22LSU76
85
Final
-
MIDW
EKY52
107
Final
-
CAN
BUCK82
73
Final
-
RI
CHARLS55
66
Final
-
URBN
CLEVST65
94
Final
-
SCST
CHARSO72
89
Final
-
SELOU
TXTECH40
59
Final
-
HARD
LATECH58
89
Final
-
LIU
FAIR89
87
Final
-
CSTCAR
TULANE76
81
Final
-
ARKLR
TNST83
67
Final
-
DRAKE
COLO71
100
Final
-
CALBPTST
ORAL70
69
Final
-
NALAB
STLOU58
69
Final
-
CHIST
ILLST71
75
Final
-
GTOWN
ILL88
80
Final
-
TRVC
LIB40
93
Final
-
MVSU
UTAHST59
94
Final
-
CSN
LOYMRY64
79
Final
-
PEPPER
NCOLO80
88
Final
-
GATECH
5TENN53
66
Final
-
IONA
NMEX83
90
Final
-
NWST
BYU57
82
Final
-
CALLTHRN
UCSB32
88
Final
-
HAMP
CAL66
80
Final
-
UCRIV
UNLV51
72
Final
-
NICHST
IDAHO83
80
Final
-
CLS
UOP66
91
Final