Richmond pushes past St Francis Brooklyn 88-66
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod scored 22 points, Grant Golden added 20 points and Richmond beat St. Francis Brooklyn 88-66 on Wednesday.
Richmond took control with a 17-5 run in the first half, leading 48-35 at the break, and the Spiders outscored the Terriers 22-13 over the final 10 minutes of the game to seal it.
Nathan Cayo and Jacob Gilyard each scored 15 points for Richmond (1-1). Jake Wojcik had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Freshman Jake Wojcik led the defense with five steals and Sherod had a career-high four. The Spiders outscored St. Francis 58-30 in the paint and had 21 fast-break points.
Golden led the Spiders with 12 points in the first half while Sherod had 10 and Cayo nine.
Glenn Sanabria, Rosel Hurley, Jalen Jordan scored 14 apiece for St. Francis (1-2). The Terriers were held to 39 percent shooting.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|35.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|19.0
|Keon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Souleymane Koureissi made free throw
|39.0
|Shooting foul on Rosel Hurley
|39.0
|+ 2
|Souleymane Koureissi made layup
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|39.0
|Keith Oddo missed layup
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Grace
|1:01
|Matt Grace missed free throw
|1:01
|Personal foul on Bryant Beckford
|1:01
|+ 2
|Christian Rohlehr made layup, assist by Rosel Hurley
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|88
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|36-58 (62.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-NY 1-2
|80.5 PPG
|49 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Richmond 1-1
|58.0 PPG
|34 RPG
|9.0 APG
|
|39.1
|FG%
|62.1
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sanabria
|33
|14
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Jordan
|30
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/13
|3/10
|1/2
|0
|2
|Y. Evans
|26
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|6
|C. Johnson
|13
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sherod
|33
|22
|6
|1
|4
|0
|3
|0
|9/11
|3/3
|1/1
|2
|4
|G. Golden
|28
|20
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/12
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|4
|N. Cayo
|31
|15
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|5
|J. Gilyard
|34
|15
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Wojcik
|29
|8
|8
|5
|5
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|8
