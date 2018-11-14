STFRAN
Richmond pushes past St Francis Brooklyn 88-66

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod scored 22 points, Grant Golden added 20 points and Richmond beat St. Francis Brooklyn 88-66 on Wednesday.

Richmond took control with a 17-5 run in the first half, leading 48-35 at the break, and the Spiders outscored the Terriers 22-13 over the final 10 minutes of the game to seal it.

Nathan Cayo and Jacob Gilyard each scored 15 points for Richmond (1-1). Jake Wojcik had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Freshman Jake Wojcik led the defense with five steals and Sherod had a career-high four. The Spiders outscored St. Francis 58-30 in the paint and had 21 fast-break points.

Golden led the Spiders with 12 points in the first half while Sherod had 10 and Cayo nine.

Glenn Sanabria, Rosel Hurley, Jalen Jordan scored 14 apiece for St. Francis (1-2). The Terriers were held to 39 percent shooting.

Key Players
J. Jordan
J. Gilyard
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
44.4 Field Goal % 44.0
35.0 Three Point % 28.6
62.5 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson 19.0
  Keon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Souleymane Koureissi made free throw 39.0
  Shooting foul on Rosel Hurley 39.0
+ 2 Souleymane Koureissi made layup 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi 39.0
  Keith Oddo missed layup 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Matt Grace 1:01
  Matt Grace missed free throw 1:01
  Personal foul on Bryant Beckford 1:01
+ 2 Christian Rohlehr made layup, assist by Rosel Hurley 1:11
Team Stats
Points 66 88
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 36-58 (62.1%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 20 26
Team 0 2
Assists 8 17
Steals 4 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
G. Sanabria G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
N. Sherod G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 1-2 353166
home team logo Richmond 1-1 484088
Robins Center Richmond, VA
St. Fran.-NY
Starters
G. Sanabria
J. Jordan
Y. Evans
C. Johnson
Bench
R. Hurley
D. Celen
C. Hawkins
K. Williams
C. Rohlehr
B. Beckford
J. Williams
J. Nurse
M. Cosic
S. Krtinic
L. Moreno
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hurley 22 14 6 2 1 0 2 2 6/10 0/1 2/2 5 1
D. Celen 19 4 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 1
C. Hawkins 24 4 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/10 0/4 2/2 1 1
K. Williams 19 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3
C. Rohlehr 8 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Beckford 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Williams 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Nurse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cosic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Krtinic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Moreno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 32 8 4 1 10 13 25/64 9/29 7/8 12 20
Richmond
Starters
N. Sherod
G. Golden
N. Cayo
J. Gilyard
J. Wojcik
Bench
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
N. Yates
J. Johnson
K. Oddo
B. Schneider
A. Gustavson
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Grace 10 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/1 1 0
S. Koureissi 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 0
N. Yates 12 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Johnson 12 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Oddo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Schneider 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Gustavson 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 88 31 17 9 1 8 12 36/58 7/18 9/13 5 26
